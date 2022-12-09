checkAd

Nichia wins German enforcement proceeding against Everlight

Munich (ots) - On November 8, 2022, the Düsseldorf District Court rendered its
decision in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") in the enforcement proceeding
(docket number 4a O 56/12 ZV II) which Nichia initiated against Taiwanese LED
manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight
Electronics Europe GmbH (both "Everlight") based on a final judgment of the
Düsseldorf District Court finding for infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936
682 (DE 697 02 929). The Court fully confirmed Nichia's enforcement claim and
imposed a penalty in the amount of EUR 15,000 on each of both Everlight
companies for non-compliance with the judgment.

The enforcement proceeding relates to Everlight's obligation to render account
information of products infringing Nichia's YAG patent as basis for calculating
the damages which Nichia can seek from Everlight. Nichia is of the opinion that
Everlight has to render account information not only for the products explicitly
cited in the aforementioned judgment, but rather for all products which are
essentially similar to those products. Everlight, to the contrary, argued that
the scope of its obligation should be limited to the explicitly cited products
only and denied to render account information on the additional products.
Therefore, Nichia started the enforcement proceeding claiming that Everlight's
refusal would constitute a breach of its obligation determined in the judgment.

In its decision, the Court confirmed Nichia's legal view and imposed the penalty
of EUR 15,000 on each of both Everlight companies. The decision is not final and
has been appealed by Everlight. Nichia, however, strongly believes that the
decision will be maintained in the appeal.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.

