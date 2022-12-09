Nichia wins German enforcement proceeding against Everlight

Munich (ots) - On November 8, 2022, the Düsseldorf District Court rendered itsdecision in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") in the enforcement proceeding(docket number 4a O 56/12 ZV II) which Nichia initiated against Taiwanese LEDmanufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary EverlightElectronics Europe GmbH (both "Everlight") based on a final judgment of theDüsseldorf District Court finding for infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936682 (DE 697 02 929). The Court fully confirmed Nichia's enforcement claim andimposed a penalty in the amount of EUR 15,000 on each of both Everlightcompanies for non-compliance with the judgment.The enforcement proceeding relates to Everlight's obligation to render accountinformation of products infringing Nichia's YAG patent as basis for calculatingthe damages which Nichia can seek from Everlight. Nichia is of the opinion thatEverlight has to render account information not only for the products explicitlycited in the aforementioned judgment, but rather for all products which areessentially similar to those products. Everlight, to the contrary, argued thatthe scope of its obligation should be limited to the explicitly cited productsonly and denied to render account information on the additional products.Therefore, Nichia started the enforcement proceeding claiming that Everlight'srefusal would constitute a breach of its obligation determined in the judgment.In its decision, the Court confirmed Nichia's legal view and imposed the penaltyof EUR 15,000 on each of both Everlight companies. The decision is not final andhas been appealed by Everlight. Nichia, however, strongly believes that thedecision will be maintained in the appeal.Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights andtakes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate andnecessary.Contact information:Public Relations, Nichia CorporationTel: +81-884-22-2311Fax: +81-884-23-7717Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5391164OTS: Nichia Corporation