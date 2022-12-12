Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule

Tübingen, Germany (ots) - Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study

today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest

ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under

clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic

otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural hearing loss.



"Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our

disruptive goal of making sensorineural hearing loss a druggable disease," said

Chief Executive Officer Tim Bölke.



