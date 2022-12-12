Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule
Tübingen, Germany (ots) - Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study
today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest
ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under
clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic
otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural hearing loss.
"Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our
disruptive goal of making sensorineural hearing loss a druggable disease," said
Chief Executive Officer Tim Bölke.
announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study
today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest
ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under
clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic
otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural hearing loss.
"Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our
disruptive goal of making sensorineural hearing loss a druggable disease," said
Chief Executive Officer Tim Bölke.
The next step is a clinical Phase 2 study using ACOU085 to protect the inner
ears of testicular cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy from
cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. It will be initiated in early 2023. Cisplatin
(CDDP, Platinol) is an effective and widely used anti-cancer drug with severe
dose-limiting side effects, including ototoxicity, that lead to permanent,
disabling hearing loss in many patients.
Professor Hubert Löwenheim, co-founder and Chair of the Department of
Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia
Therapeutics, added: "With Phase 1 concluded, we are very encouraged by the
favorable safety and tolerability profile of ACOU085. These promising data
support the continued development of ACOU085 in patients with sensorineural
hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss constitutes an enormous burden of
disease with no drug treatments available at this time."
About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.
Contact:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
http://www.acousia.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5392089
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
ears of testicular cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy from
cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. It will be initiated in early 2023. Cisplatin
(CDDP, Platinol) is an effective and widely used anti-cancer drug with severe
dose-limiting side effects, including ototoxicity, that lead to permanent,
disabling hearing loss in many patients.
Professor Hubert Löwenheim, co-founder and Chair of the Department of
Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia
Therapeutics, added: "With Phase 1 concluded, we are very encouraged by the
favorable safety and tolerability profile of ACOU085. These promising data
support the continued development of ACOU085 in patients with sensorineural
hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss constitutes an enormous burden of
disease with no drug treatments available at this time."
About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.
Contact:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
http://www.acousia.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5392089
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |