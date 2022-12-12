checkAd

LIBERTY Steel USA completes new debt raise

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - LIBERTY Steel USA has successfully raised a US$40m
term loan with Eclipse Business Capital to refinance its existing term loan
before its maturity in January 2023.

In addition to the new term loan, LIBERTY Steel USA increased its existing ABL
with Eclipse Business Capital from US$125m to US$150m, providing additional
liquidity to the business so it can build on strong performance through 2022,
including the successful restart of the Georgetown rod mill.

For H1FY22 (Jan'22-Jun'22) the business recorded a revenue increase of 18%
compared to H1 FY21 (Jan'21-Jun'21), while EBITDA increased by 97% for the same
period. LIBERTY Steel USA is on course for its most profitable year as it
continues to serve its customers with differentiated products, including from
its iconic Red Brand range of wire fencing products.

The refinancing and additional liquidity will enable the business to reinvest in
its plants and continue its productivity drive aiming to set world-class
standards in its operations.

Axel Ampolini, Executive Vice President, LIBERTY Steel USA, said: "The
successful refinancing of our term loan and the enhancement of our ABL with
Eclipse Business Capital off the back of strong results this year shows the
growing confidence in the future of our business and concludes our current
financing needs."

Martin Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer, Eclipse Business Capital said: "We've
been delighted by our partnership with LIBERTY Steel USA and how the improved
liquidity and working capital over the last six months has enabled them to
capitalize on their excellent brand and product strategy. We've been impressed
by their strong performance, and are confident they will continue to build their
brand and team and continue to deliver strong performance."

LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance (http://www.gfgalliance.com/) and
a leading GREENSTEEL producer, is a global integrated steel business bringing
together assets across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steel
from raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineered
steels. With a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturing
locations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people,
LIBERTY Steel's furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites across
the UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China serve
demanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, and
infrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission
to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30).

http://www.libertysteelgroup.com http://www.gfgalliance.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liberty-steel-
usa-completes-new-debt-raise-301700199.html

Contact:

David Ollier,
Global Head of Communications ;+44 7596 297773 ; David.Ollier@gfgalliance.com.
Andrew Mitchell,
Head of Communications - UK; +44 7516 029522 ; Andrew.Mitchell@gfgalliance.com.
Patrick Toyne-Sewell,
Head of Communications - Europe ; +44 7767 498195
;Patrick.toyne-sewell@gfgalliance.com

