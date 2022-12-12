LIBERTY Steel USA completes new debt raise

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - LIBERTY Steel USA has successfully raised a US$40m

For H1FY22 (Jan'22-Jun'22) the business recorded a revenue increase of 18%compared to H1 FY21 (Jan'21-Jun'21), while EBITDA increased by 97% for the sameperiod. LIBERTY Steel USA is on course for its most profitable year as itcontinues to serve its customers with differentiated products, including fromits iconic Red Brand range of wire fencing products.The refinancing and additional liquidity will enable the business to reinvest inits plants and continue its productivity drive aiming to set world-classstandards in its operations.Axel Ampolini, Executive Vice President, LIBERTY Steel USA, said: "Thesuccessful refinancing of our term loan and the enhancement of our ABL withEclipse Business Capital off the back of strong results this year shows thegrowing confidence in the future of our business and concludes our currentfinancing needs."Martin Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer, Eclipse Business Capital said: "We'vebeen delighted by our partnership with LIBERTY Steel USA and how the improvedliquidity and working capital over the last six months has enabled them tocapitalize on their excellent brand and product strategy. We've been impressedby their strong performance, and are confident they will continue to build theirbrand and team and continue to deliver strong performance."LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance (http://www.gfgalliance.com/) anda leading GREENSTEEL producer, is a global integrated steel business bringingtogether assets across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steelfrom raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineeredsteels. With a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturinglocations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people,LIBERTY Steel's furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites acrossthe UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China servedemanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, andinfrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a missionto become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30).http://www.libertysteelgroup.com http://www.gfgalliance.com/View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liberty-steel-usa-completes-new-debt-raise-301700199.htmlContact:David Ollier,Global Head of Communications ;+44 7596 297773 ; David.Ollier@gfgalliance.com.Andrew Mitchell,Head of Communications - UK; +44 7516 029522 ; Andrew.Mitchell@gfgalliance.com.Patrick Toyne-Sewell,Head of Communications - Europe ; +44 7767 498195;Patrick.toyne-sewell@gfgalliance.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166793/5392561OTS: LIBERTY Steel Group