checkAd

INTERSOLAR EUROPE Solar hybrid power plants help to ensure stable power generation using renewable energy (FOTO)

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The development of solar hybrid power plants is ramping
up. Combining photovoltaics or wind power - or even both technologies - with
large-scale storage systems is gaining in importance as a way of ensuring stable
power generation using renewable energy from complementary sources. The
electricity generated can be temporarily stored and fed into the grid as
required. This is also opening up additional, increasingly lucrative business
models like 24/7 direct electricity supply contracts. Solar hybrid power plants
and their potential will be one special focus at the Intersolar Europe
Conference on June 13 and 14, 2023 at the International Congress Center München
(ICM). Multiple exhibitors will also be showcasing innovations in this field at
Intersolar Europe 2023 from June 14-16.

Hybrid power plants offer a solution to counter the volatility of renewable
sources of energy. Photovoltaics (PV) and wind energy generation profiles are
generally very compatible. While wind farms mainly supply large amounts of
electricity on windy fall or winter days and at night, the same is true on sunny
spring or summer days for solar farms. Batteries can temporarily store the
electricity and feed it into the grid as required, allowing for optimum use to
be made of grid capacity. What's more, batteries help to prevent electricity
bottlenecks and shift generation in good time.

Reduced costs, land requirements and risks

With hybrid power plants, costs for project development and logistics can be cut
since a combined power plant uses the same infrastructure, consisting of
transformer stations, grid connections and transportation routes. Pooling the
technologies in one place takes up less space, which is critical in densely
populated countries like the Netherlands and Germany. This also reduces the
overall financial risks associated with the plant.

Solar hybrid power plants with storage systems supply electricity more
consistently, making financing easier through power purchase agreements (PPA).
Additional business models also become possible, including grid services such as
peak shaving and providing an operating reserve for grid stabilization.
Electrolyzers that produce green hydrogen can also be incorporated into the
business model.

Shared infrastructure for solar and wind farms

The first combined PV and wind power plants are already generating electricity,
with others in the pipeline. For example, a 15.9-MW wind farm in Einöllen
(Germany) has been retrofitted and had its capacity boosted by 3 MW of
photovoltaics. In Turkey, a 26-MW solar farm is being added to a 103.2-MW wind
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  185   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

INTERSOLAR EUROPE Solar hybrid power plants help to ensure stable power generation using renewable energy (FOTO) The development of solar hybrid power plants is ramping up. Combining photovoltaics or wind power - or even both technologies - with large-scale storage systems is gaining in importance as a way of ensuring stable power generation using renewable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Aimondo AG: 100% Kontrolle über die Aimondo-Ländergesellschaften
350 Leser
Fachkräfte gewinnen - Warum Unternehmen gerade jetzt handeln müssen und wie man sie ...
340 Leser
Star-Entwickler und Darsteller enthüllen Redemption Reapers, ein düsteres ...
326 Leser
Den Schreibern des Mittelalters auf der Spur
300 Leser
INTERSOLAR EUROPE: Solare Hybridkraftwerke leisten Beitrag zu stabiler Energieerzeugung aus Erneuerbaren (FOTO)
290 Leser
1,2 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im November 2022 als im Vormonat
288 Leser
CLARK Group übernimmt UB Partner
245 Leser
Umfrage: Darum wollen viele Arbeitgeber keinen Betriebsrat (FOTO)
245 Leser
Biodiversität in der Kosmetikindustrie / Inspirierende Beispiele aus Deutschland und ...
243 Leser
Premiere: Künstliche Intelligenz EMMA erwacht zum Leben / 3D-Avatar der evocenta GmbH setzt neue ...
239 Leser
Invent Analytics nimmt 7,5 Millionen Dollar ein, um das Wachstum seiner KI-gesteuerten ...
795 Leser
CAMELOT erhält Best of Consulting Award für organisatorisches Transformationsprojekt bei ...
751 Leser
Employer Branding neu gedacht - 5 Benefits, über die sich Handwerksmitarbeiter zum neuen Jahr ...
695 Leser
Welle aktivistischer Investoren trifft Europa 2023 / Alvarez & Marsal Activist Alert (AAA) - ...
654 Leser
Pulsmesser für die Wirtschaft erlaubt Konjunkturbeobachtung in Echtzeit / Aktuelle Indikatoren ...
638 Leser
WAZ: IG Metall warnt vor Aus für Stahlhersteller HKM
612 Leser
Schon vor der Mehrwegpflicht ab 1. Januar 2023 / Mehrweg-Pionieer Vytal spart 5 Millionen ...
610 Leser
NEC Ibérica und NEC Laboratories Europe unterstützen die Forschung im Bereich ...
583 Leser
Unnütze Traditionen lähmen im Recruiting - drei von vier Firmen setzen auf Flyer, ...
582 Leser
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau startet in die Jubiläumssaison
554 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7156 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2280 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1691 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1304 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1104 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1052 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1044 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1010 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
971 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7156 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
4142 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3892 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3427 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3252 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2966 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2900 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2622 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2523 Leser