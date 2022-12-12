Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The development of solar hybrid power plants is rampingup. Combining photovoltaics or wind power - or even both technologies - withlarge-scale storage systems is gaining in importance as a way of ensuring stablepower generation using renewable energy from complementary sources. Theelectricity generated can be temporarily stored and fed into the grid asrequired. This is also opening up additional, increasingly lucrative businessmodels like 24/7 direct electricity supply contracts. Solar hybrid power plantsand their potential will be one special focus at the Intersolar EuropeConference on June 13 and 14, 2023 at the International Congress Center München(ICM). Multiple exhibitors will also be showcasing innovations in this field atIntersolar Europe 2023 from June 14-16.Hybrid power plants offer a solution to counter the volatility of renewablesources of energy. Photovoltaics (PV) and wind energy generation profiles aregenerally very compatible. While wind farms mainly supply large amounts ofelectricity on windy fall or winter days and at night, the same is true on sunnyspring or summer days for solar farms. Batteries can temporarily store theelectricity and feed it into the grid as required, allowing for optimum use tobe made of grid capacity. What's more, batteries help to prevent electricitybottlenecks and shift generation in good time.Reduced costs, land requirements and risksWith hybrid power plants, costs for project development and logistics can be cutsince a combined power plant uses the same infrastructure, consisting oftransformer stations, grid connections and transportation routes. Pooling thetechnologies in one place takes up less space, which is critical in denselypopulated countries like the Netherlands and Germany. This also reduces theoverall financial risks associated with the plant.Solar hybrid power plants with storage systems supply electricity moreconsistently, making financing easier through power purchase agreements (PPA).Additional business models also become possible, including grid services such aspeak shaving and providing an operating reserve for grid stabilization.Electrolyzers that produce green hydrogen can also be incorporated into thebusiness model.Shared infrastructure for solar and wind farmsThe first combined PV and wind power plants are already generating electricity,with others in the pipeline. For example, a 15.9-MW wind farm in Einöllen(Germany) has been retrofitted and had its capacity boosted by 3 MW ofphotovoltaics. In Turkey, a 26-MW solar farm is being added to a 103.2-MW wind