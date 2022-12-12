INTERSOLAR EUROPE Solar hybrid power plants help to ensure stable power generation using renewable energy (FOTO)
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The development of solar hybrid power plants is ramping
up. Combining photovoltaics or wind power - or even both technologies - with
large-scale storage systems is gaining in importance as a way of ensuring stable
power generation using renewable energy from complementary sources. The
electricity generated can be temporarily stored and fed into the grid as
required. This is also opening up additional, increasingly lucrative business
models like 24/7 direct electricity supply contracts. Solar hybrid power plants
and their potential will be one special focus at the Intersolar Europe
Conference on June 13 and 14, 2023 at the International Congress Center München
(ICM). Multiple exhibitors will also be showcasing innovations in this field at
Intersolar Europe 2023 from June 14-16.
Hybrid power plants offer a solution to counter the volatility of renewable
sources of energy. Photovoltaics (PV) and wind energy generation profiles are
generally very compatible. While wind farms mainly supply large amounts of
electricity on windy fall or winter days and at night, the same is true on sunny
spring or summer days for solar farms. Batteries can temporarily store the
electricity and feed it into the grid as required, allowing for optimum use to
be made of grid capacity. What's more, batteries help to prevent electricity
bottlenecks and shift generation in good time.
Reduced costs, land requirements and risks
With hybrid power plants, costs for project development and logistics can be cut
since a combined power plant uses the same infrastructure, consisting of
transformer stations, grid connections and transportation routes. Pooling the
technologies in one place takes up less space, which is critical in densely
populated countries like the Netherlands and Germany. This also reduces the
overall financial risks associated with the plant.
Solar hybrid power plants with storage systems supply electricity more
consistently, making financing easier through power purchase agreements (PPA).
Additional business models also become possible, including grid services such as
peak shaving and providing an operating reserve for grid stabilization.
Electrolyzers that produce green hydrogen can also be incorporated into the
business model.
Shared infrastructure for solar and wind farms
The first combined PV and wind power plants are already generating electricity,
with others in the pipeline. For example, a 15.9-MW wind farm in Einöllen
(Germany) has been retrofitted and had its capacity boosted by 3 MW of
photovoltaics. In Turkey, a 26-MW solar farm is being added to a 103.2-MW wind
