Firmenich recognized for global environmental leadership with fifth CDP triple "A"

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - One of only two companies worldwide to achieve top

ratings in climate, water and forests for five consecutive years



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has

been awarded a fifth consecutive triple "A" by CDP for the Group's global

leadership in transparency and action on climate change, water security and

forestry protection. CDP today placed Firmenich among 12 companies that achieved

a triple "A" listing in 2022, out of nearly 15,000 that were scored based on

data they submitted to CDP. The Group is one of only two companies worldwide

that have achieved at least five consecutive triple "A" ratings.



CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized

as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680

investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with

US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on

environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP's platform. A

record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.



