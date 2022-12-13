checkAd

Firmenich recognized for global environmental leadership with fifth CDP triple "A"

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - One of only two companies worldwide to achieve top
ratings in climate, water and forests for five consecutive years

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
been awarded a fifth consecutive triple "A" by CDP for the Group's global
leadership in transparency and action on climate change, water security and
forestry protection. CDP today placed Firmenich among 12 companies that achieved
a triple "A" listing in 2022, out of nearly 15,000 that were scored based on
data they submitted to CDP. The Group is one of only two companies worldwide
that have achieved at least five consecutive triple "A" ratings.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized
as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680
investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with
US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on
environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP's platform. A
record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

"For the fifth year in a row, CDP has recognized our global leadership in
environmental performance with a triple 'A' rating," Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of
Firmenich, said. "Firmenich is one of only two companies worldwide and the only
one in its industry to have achieved this exceptional sustained performance,
which makes me so proud of all 11,000 colleagues who strive every day to deliver
on our ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets for climate
and nature. Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we are successfully
placing our ESG strategy at the heart of our growth, providing sustainable
solutions for our customers and achieving excellence with both our measurable
ESG performance and our record financial results in 2022. Sustainability and
good business are synonymous: our journey demonstrates that businesses can drive
urgently needed change for the planet and we are determined to keep on raising
the bar."

Neil McFarlane, Senior VP Global Quality, Health, Safety & Environment,
Firmenich, said: "At Firmenich, we strive to be proactive in our approach to the
climate crisis. We place great emphasis on the science supporting this critical
issue which helps us frame our strategy towards decarbonization. Our colleagues
are highly motivated by environmental action, and we are confident that we are
taking the necessary measures to manage and minimize our impact, with the aim of
