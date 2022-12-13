IN Groupe unveils Seychelles' new biometric passport

Monaco (ots/PRNewswire) - IN Groupe has been a privileged partner of the

Seychelles government for over 20 years and has won the latest tender launched

by the country for the production of its new biometric passports and their

issuing system. This contract also includes the supply of the national ICAO PKI

and nPKD (Public Key Directory).



The new electronic passport incorporates a polycarbonate data page, combining a

transparent window and a DID(TM) Shape holographic device, an electronic chip in

the eCover containing biographical and biometric data and includes the digital

signature, an important feature that ensures the link with the issuing

authority, making it one of the most advanced on the African continent.





IN Groupe's team supported the local authorities in setting up the datacollection and processing system. They also helped to ensure a transfer ofskills in order to make the client autonomous in the management of thepersonalisation of the passports.Increasing the level of border security while making life easier for travellersMr Errol Fonseka, Minister of Home Affairs, told the local press at the signingof the contract that the introduction of an electronic biometric passport inSeychelles should increase the level of border security by making frauddetection more efficient.The Seychelles passport is now ranked number one in Africa and 28th in the worldin terms of ease of travel to other countries (source Henley Passport Index)."The biometric passport solution, brought to us by the IN Groupe, will without adoubt, take the travel experience of our citizens to a new level, allowing forgreater convenience and access to a range of services. Thanks to theincorporation of enhanced security features in the passport booklet, the threatof identity fraud will be kept in check while operational efficiency at bordercontrol points will receive an added boost through a faster authenticationprocess. The realization of this project will certainly go down as the country'sfirst major technological accomplishment in the post-Covid 19 era" said Mr AlainA. Volcere, Principal Secretary Immigration & Civil Status of Seychelles."This contract is the result of a strong collaboration between the Seychellesauthorities and our teams: it is a new step in the establishment of IN Groupe inthe Commonwealth zone which should help us to develop our presence in EastAfrica," emphasises Yann Haguet, IN Groupe's Identity BU Director.