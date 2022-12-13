checkAd

IN Groupe unveils Seychelles' new biometric passport

Monaco (ots/PRNewswire) - IN Groupe has been a privileged partner of the
Seychelles government for over 20 years and has won the latest tender launched
by the country for the production of its new biometric passports and their
issuing system. This contract also includes the supply of the national ICAO PKI
and nPKD (Public Key Directory).

The new electronic passport incorporates a polycarbonate data page, combining a
transparent window and a DID(TM) Shape holographic device, an electronic chip in
the eCover containing biographical and biometric data and includes the digital
signature, an important feature that ensures the link with the issuing
authority, making it one of the most advanced on the African continent.

IN Groupe's team supported the local authorities in setting up the data
collection and processing system. They also helped to ensure a transfer of
skills in order to make the client autonomous in the management of the
personalisation of the passports.

Increasing the level of border security while making life easier for travellers

Mr Errol Fonseka, Minister of Home Affairs, told the local press at the signing
of the contract that the introduction of an electronic biometric passport in
Seychelles should increase the level of border security by making fraud
detection more efficient.

The Seychelles passport is now ranked number one in Africa and 28th in the world
in terms of ease of travel to other countries (source Henley Passport Index).

"The biometric passport solution, brought to us by the IN Groupe, will without a
doubt, take the travel experience of our citizens to a new level, allowing for
greater convenience and access to a range of services. Thanks to the
incorporation of enhanced security features in the passport booklet, the threat
of identity fraud will be kept in check while operational efficiency at border
control points will receive an added boost through a faster authentication
process. The realization of this project will certainly go down as the country's
first major technological accomplishment in the post-Covid 19 era" said Mr Alain
A. Volcere, Principal Secretary Immigration & Civil Status of Seychelles.

"This contract is the result of a strong collaboration between the Seychelles
authorities and our teams: it is a new step in the establishment of IN Groupe in
the Commonwealth zone which should help us to develop our presence in East
Africa," emphasises Yann Haguet, IN Groupe's Identity BU Director.

