The 2023 World Police Summit Set to Bring Policing Innovation to Dubai

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - The Dubai Police is hosting the second edition of
the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March 2023.

The Summit - the world's most influential gathering of law enforcement
officials, security experts, and decision makers - will feature multiple
conferences and a comprehensive international exhibition that showcase
ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies to ensure a safer
future.

Major General Dr Abdul Qudous Abdul Razzaq Al-Obaidli, Assistant
Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, said:
"The World Police Summit 2023 will be a golden opportunity for developing
worldwide police and security work systems, ensuring all stakeholders are
familiar with various changes and capable of utilising the latest new and
innovative technologies that enhance ways to combat crimes locally and
internationally and contribute to the development of police human cadres."

Luis Carrilho, United Nations Police Advisor, said, "The global security
challenges highlighted during the World Police Summit require global policing
responses. It is therefore imperative that the United Nations Police remain fit
for purpose with the adequate capacities and capabilities to address current and
emerging threats to peace and security."

Through more than 150 targeted sessions in Dubai's World Trade Centre, this
year's edition will advance policing techniques to serve communities in today's
world, focusing on a number of main themes including:

1. Crime Prevention and Cybercrime
2. Police Innovation
3. Transport Safety
4. Police Resilience
5. Forensic Science

The three-day Summit will hold six conferences covering the most innovative
policing techniques, from crime prevention, anti-narcotics and forensic science
to drones and K9. Bringing together experts from around the world and
channelling insights from more than 230 leading speakers, these sessions aim to
strengthen global policing and create a global policing community able to meet
the future with confidence, share best practices, and showcase policing
techniques at the cutting edge.

With more than 250 exhibiting companies, the World Police Summit will provide
insight into the most prominent and innovative policing tools and technologies
used around the world while also facilitating a world-class environment for
trade across the industry's full value chain. Participating companies already
registered include Rafael, Dell, IDEMIA, Beacon Red, Cisco, Canon and more.

The World Police Summit bolsters strategic partnerships from INTERPOL, ROADPOL,
UNODC, GCCPOL, IACP, UNICRI and more.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2023-world
-police-summit-set-to-bring-policing-innovation-to-dubai-301701630.html

Contact:

Andreas Rex,
Event Director,
andreasrex@dmgevents.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167287/5393781
OTS: World Police Summit



