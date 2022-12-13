The 2023 World Police Summit Set to Bring Policing Innovation to Dubai

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - The Dubai Police is hosting the second edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March 2023. The Summit - the world's most influential gathering of law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision makers - will feature multiple conferences and a comprehensive international exhibition that showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies to ensure a safer future.

