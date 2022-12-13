Valiantys and Expium join forces to strengthen its leading position as a global Atlassian partner
Toulouse, France and St Louis
today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the
today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the
acquisition of Expium LLC.
Expium is an innovation consultancy leader specialized in transforming business
processes using Atlassian technologies. The company focuses on delivering
complex solutions - like fleet management platforms, DevOps integration, and
client onboarding systems - for Fortune 100 companies. Expium presently serves
over 2,000 enterprises.
Valiantys is a leading global Atlassian partner and is present across Europe and
North America. Recognized as an Agile at Scale, Cloud migration, and IT Service
Management Specialized Partner, Valiantys helps organizations accelerate their
digital transformation strategies - by modernizing teamwork with Agile practices
and tools, cloud-based tools and delivering IT and enterprise service management
transformations.
This combination will bring together Expium's deep expertise in custom
application development, DevOps and advanced training capabilities, with
Valiantys' global reach, deep expertise in IT Service Management transformations
and managed services. Bringing together many of the industry's leading experts,
the combined Agile at Scale Centre of Excellence will provide coaching,
education, agile practice disciplines, and Atlassian platform enablement to
clients around the world.
"Expium is an extraordinary company, with an amazing reputation and an
incredibly passionate team," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO, Valiantys . " Together
we have unmatched experience and skills in transforming the way teams
collaborate across product development, IT service management and broader work
management processes. "
" Their level of expertise in Atlassian and DevOps technologies is unmatched,
and their passionate culture aligns very well with Valiantys ," said Emmanuel
Benoit, CEO North America, Valiantys . " Having been recognized by Atlassian as
'Partner of the Year - Technology Innovator', they excel in the delivery of
creative solutions and their approaches complement Valiantys' value proposition
to customers. Together, we are a powerhouse that enterprises will be able to
rely on ."
" About 18 months ago, we had a discussion with Valiantys through our
involvement in Atlassian's Partner Advisory Council, and realized how similar
our businesses, culture, and approaches were. Today marks the beginning of an
exciting new chapter for Expium, one where we will be able to accelerate our
