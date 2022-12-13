Valiantys and Expium join forces to strengthen its leading position as a global Atlassian partner

Toulouse, France and St Louis (ots/PRNewswire) - Valiantys (https://urlsand.esva

today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the

acquisition of Expium LLC.



Expium is an innovation consultancy leader specialized in transforming business

processes using Atlassian technologies. The company focuses on delivering

complex solutions - like fleet management platforms, DevOps integration, and

client onboarding systems - for Fortune 100 companies. Expium presently serves

over 2,000 enterprises.





Valiantys is a leading global Atlassian partner and is present across Europe andNorth America. Recognized as an Agile at Scale, Cloud migration, and IT ServiceManagement Specialized Partner, Valiantys helps organizations accelerate theirdigital transformation strategies - by modernizing teamwork with Agile practicesand tools, cloud-based tools and delivering IT and enterprise service managementtransformations.This combination will bring together Expium's deep expertise in customapplication development, DevOps and advanced training capabilities, withValiantys' global reach, deep expertise in IT Service Management transformationsand managed services. Bringing together many of the industry's leading experts,the combined Agile at Scale Centre of Excellence will provide coaching,education, agile practice disciplines, and Atlassian platform enablement toclients around the world."Expium is an extraordinary company, with an amazing reputation and anincredibly passionate team," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO, Valiantys . " Togetherwe have unmatched experience and skills in transforming the way teamscollaborate across product development, IT service management and broader workmanagement processes. "" Their level of expertise in Atlassian and DevOps technologies is unmatched,and their passionate culture aligns very well with Valiantys ," said EmmanuelBenoit, CEO North America, Valiantys . " Having been recognized by Atlassian as'Partner of the Year - Technology Innovator', they excel in the delivery ofcreative solutions and their approaches complement Valiantys' value propositionto customers. Together, we are a powerhouse that enterprises will be able torely on ."" About 18 months ago, we had a discussion with Valiantys through ourinvolvement in Atlassian's Partner Advisory Council, and realized how similarour businesses, culture, and approaches were. Today marks the beginning of anexciting new chapter for Expium, one where we will be able to accelerate our