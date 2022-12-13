checkAd

Valiantys and Expium join forces to strengthen its leading position as a global Atlassian partner

Toulouse, France and St Louis (ots/PRNewswire) - Valiantys (https://urlsand.esva
labs.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fvaliantys.com%2Fen%2F&e=40b91066&h=150b48a9&f=n&p=y)
today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the
acquisition of Expium LLC.

Expium is an innovation consultancy leader specialized in transforming business
processes using Atlassian technologies. The company focuses on delivering
complex solutions - like fleet management platforms, DevOps integration, and
client onboarding systems - for Fortune 100 companies. Expium presently serves
over 2,000 enterprises.

Valiantys is a leading global Atlassian partner and is present across Europe and
North America. Recognized as an Agile at Scale, Cloud migration, and IT Service
Management Specialized Partner, Valiantys helps organizations accelerate their
digital transformation strategies - by modernizing teamwork with Agile practices
and tools, cloud-based tools and delivering IT and enterprise service management
transformations.

This combination will bring together Expium's deep expertise in custom
application development, DevOps and advanced training capabilities, with
Valiantys' global reach, deep expertise in IT Service Management transformations
and managed services. Bringing together many of the industry's leading experts,
the combined Agile at Scale Centre of Excellence will provide coaching,
education, agile practice disciplines, and Atlassian platform enablement to
clients around the world.

"Expium is an extraordinary company, with an amazing reputation and an
incredibly passionate team," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO, Valiantys . " Together
we have unmatched experience and skills in transforming the way teams
collaborate across product development, IT service management and broader work
management processes. "

" Their level of expertise in Atlassian and DevOps technologies is unmatched,
and their passionate culture aligns very well with Valiantys ," said Emmanuel
Benoit, CEO North America, Valiantys . " Having been recognized by Atlassian as
'Partner of the Year - Technology Innovator', they excel in the delivery of
creative solutions and their approaches complement Valiantys' value proposition
to customers. Together, we are a powerhouse that enterprises will be able to
rely on ."

" About 18 months ago, we had a discussion with Valiantys through our
involvement in Atlassian's Partner Advisory Council, and realized how similar
our businesses, culture, and approaches were. Today marks the beginning of an
exciting new chapter for Expium, one where we will be able to accelerate our
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  34   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Valiantys and Expium join forces to strengthen its leading position as a global Atlassian partner Valiantys (https://urlsand.esva labs.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fvaliantys.com%2Fen%2F&e=40b91066&h=150b48a9&f=n&p=y) today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the acquisition of Expium LLC. Expium is an innovation …

Nachrichten des Autors

HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
812 Leser
LeasePlan und NIO arbeiten zusammen (FOTO)
234 Leser
enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
188 Leser
Pappe ist das neue Plastik (FOTO)
183 Leser
Immobilienmarkt-Prognose 2023: Mehrheit der Experten erwartet steigende Zinsen und sinkende Immobilienpreise (FOTO)
182 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Global State of Fraud and Identity Report zeigt Anstieg der ...
149 Leser
IN Groupe unveils Seychelles' new biometric passport
143 Leser
Think Tanks fordern Innovationen bei der verantwortungsvollen Beschaffung von Mineralien und ...
142 Leser
SKODA erweitert seine Konnektivitätsdienste um standortbasierte Angebote (FOTO)
120 Leser
Millionen-Etappenziel bei E-Mobilität - Leitmesse Power2Drive Europe manifestiert sich mit ...
119 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
812 Leser
CAMELOT erhält Best of Consulting Award für organisatorisches Transformationsprojekt bei ...
751 Leser
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau startet in die Jubiläumssaison
674 Leser
Welle aktivistischer Investoren trifft Europa 2023 / Alvarez & Marsal Activist Alert (AAA) - ...
661 Leser
Pulsmesser für die Wirtschaft erlaubt Konjunkturbeobachtung in Echtzeit / Aktuelle Indikatoren ...
644 Leser
WAZ: IG Metall warnt vor Aus für Stahlhersteller HKM
612 Leser
Ferrero Group to acquire Wells Enterprises, maker of ice cream brands Blue Bunny® and Bomb ...
516 Leser
Dragonfly Therapeutics gibt Verabreichung der ersten Dosis an Patienten in Phase-I-Studie mit dem ...
490 Leser
Update: Adler Group, Steglitzer Kreisel, Berliner Staatsanwaltschaft und Gerichte (FOTO)
466 Leser
DIVA-Umfrage zur Altersvorsorge / Jeder Dritte im Alter unzureichend abgesichert (FOTO)
454 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7160 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2291 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1691 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1318 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1104 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1052 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1044 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1010 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
971 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7160 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
4289 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3892 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3463 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3272 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2991 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2966 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2622 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2523 Leser