Electric vehicles reach three million milestone as Power2Drive Europe strengthens its status as a leading exhibition with its Test Drives, Conference and new AWARD

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The number of battery electric vehicles on Germany'sroads will reach one million by the end of the year, with e-mobility alsobooming in other EU countries. The industry will come together at Power2DriveEurope 2023, the leading European exhibition for charging infrastructure ande-mobility. In addition to the exhibition at Messe München, trade visitors cansee the performance of the e-vehicles for themselves at two test drive areas.Registration is already open for interested suppliers. Applications are alsoopen for the inaugural Power2Drive AWARD. Anyone interested in speaking at thePower2Drive Conference at the International Congress Center München should notdelay, as the deadline for submissions is December 15, 2022.The e-mobility industry is booming, with one million e-cars (battery electricvehicles, BEV) expected to be registered in Germany by the end of the year.According to a projection based on the latest figures from the Federal MotorTransport Authority and the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), theEuropean Union (EU) will exceed the three million mark (see graph). BesidesGermany, the EAFO ranks France (approx. 750,000 BEV) followed by theNetherlands, Sweden and Italy among the top-performing EU countries. E-mobilityholds the key to a climate-friendly transport system and many innovations.According to a study by the UniBw M (Universität der Bundeswehr München)(https://www.powertodrive.de/news/interview-johannes-buberger?lang=en) , batteryelectric vehicles have by far the best carbon footprint if they are run usingGermany's standard energy mix. In the future, e-cars will be able to use theirenergy storage systems to balance out fluctuations in solar and wind power,supporting the expansion and market integration of volatile energy sources inthe process. The ongoing rise in e-mobility is being fueled further byimprovements in BEV performance and range, Europe-wide incentive programs andthe expansion of charging infrastructure.Two test drives in 2023: eCar and lightEVThe Power2Drive Europe exhibition will shine the spotlight on charging systems,electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services. Manufacturers willalso give trade visitors the exclusive opportunity to test drive their electricvehicles. At the eCar Test Drive area located directly adjacent to theexhibition halls, visitors can take an e-car for a spin and experience thesmooth and swift acceleration of an electric motor first-hand. Suppliers ofelectric passenger cars and commercial vehicles interested in invitingPower2Drive visitors to test drive their vehicles can register here