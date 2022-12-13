checkAd

Electric vehicles reach three million milestone as Power2Drive Europe strengthens its status as a leading exhibition with its Test Drives, Conference and new AWARD

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The number of battery electric vehicles on Germany's
roads will reach one million by the end of the year, with e-mobility also
booming in other EU countries. The industry will come together at Power2Drive
Europe 2023, the leading European exhibition for charging infrastructure and
e-mobility. In addition to the exhibition at Messe München, trade visitors can
see the performance of the e-vehicles for themselves at two test drive areas.
Registration is already open for interested suppliers. Applications are also
open for the inaugural Power2Drive AWARD. Anyone interested in speaking at the
Power2Drive Conference at the International Congress Center München should not
delay, as the deadline for submissions is December 15, 2022.

The e-mobility industry is booming, with one million e-cars (battery electric
vehicles, BEV) expected to be registered in Germany by the end of the year.
According to a projection based on the latest figures from the Federal Motor
Transport Authority and the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), the
European Union (EU) will exceed the three million mark (see graph). Besides
Germany, the EAFO ranks France (approx. 750,000 BEV) followed by the
Netherlands, Sweden and Italy among the top-performing EU countries. E-mobility
holds the key to a climate-friendly transport system and many innovations.
According to a study by the UniBw M (Universität der Bundeswehr München)
(https://www.powertodrive.de/news/interview-johannes-buberger?lang=en) , battery
electric vehicles have by far the best carbon footprint if they are run using
Germany's standard energy mix. In the future, e-cars will be able to use their
energy storage systems to balance out fluctuations in solar and wind power,
supporting the expansion and market integration of volatile energy sources in
the process. The ongoing rise in e-mobility is being fueled further by
improvements in BEV performance and range, Europe-wide incentive programs and
the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Two test drives in 2023: eCar and lightEV

The Power2Drive Europe exhibition will shine the spotlight on charging systems,
electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services. Manufacturers will
also give trade visitors the exclusive opportunity to test drive their electric
vehicles. At the eCar Test Drive area located directly adjacent to the
exhibition halls, visitors can take an e-car for a spin and experience the
smooth and swift acceleration of an electric motor first-hand. Suppliers of
electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles interested in inviting
Power2Drive visitors to test drive their vehicles can register here
