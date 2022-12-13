Helly Hansen and GUYOT environnement - Team Europe Announce Partnership for The Ocean Race 2022-23
Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Helly Hansen and GUYOT environnement - Team
Europe are proud to announce their partnership for The Ocean Race 2022-23. As
Official Clothing Supplier, the leading global sailing brand will provide the
IMOCA team with professional grade, performance-driven gear as they take on
what's often described as sailing's toughest team challenge.
"The Ocean Race is one of the longest and toughest professional sporting events
in the world, pushing professional sailors to their limits in some of the
harshest offshore conditions," said Michael Uhl, VP of Marketing and Brand
Partnerships at Helly Hansen. "We are excited to partner with GUYOT
environnement - Team Europe, and we are committed to providing this
international team of top athletes with the highest quality technical gear to
give them the edge over their competitors as they race around the world."
GUYOT environnement - Team Europe reunites the French ocean sailor Benjamin
Dutreux and the Offshore Team Germany Olympic sailor Robert Stanjek. It is the
relaunch of a successful cooperation, a team of friends that culminated in a
surprising victory in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe in 2021.
Led by co-skippers Dutreux and Stanjek, international sailors with different
backgrounds - including Annie Lush (UK), Philip Kasüske (DE), Sébastien Simon
(FR), and Támara Echegoyen (ES) - are working together, using their individual
skills to tackle the ultimate ocean marathon in the world's toughest waters. All
sailors will start together on the former HUGO BOSS 6, which has just proven its
reliability in the solo Atlantic race Route du Rhum with Benjamin Dutreux at the
helm.
A global leader in technical sailing apparel and official partner of the team,
Helly Hansen works closely with professionals all over the world, drawing on
their insight and feedback to create gear with innovation, high-performance, and
protection at the forefront. The Norwegian-based brand has been an official
apparel sponsor for teams competing in The Ocean Race since the initial event
nearly 50 years ago, and this year, Helly Hansen is also the Official Clothing
Supplier to The Ocean Race. Partnering with members of the Race alongside GUYOT
environnement - Team Europe's top professional athletes, Helly Hansen will
continue to take inspiration from their experience to create gear that pushes
the performance boundaries of the sport while also providing maximum protection
in extreme conditions.
As Official Clothing Supplier to GUYOT environnement - Team Europe, the sailors
will be provided with pinnacle pieces from Helly Hansen's premium Ægir offshore
collection. The Ægir collection is the direct result of over 40 years of design
improvements alongside The Ocean Race teams, and Helly Hansen's designers will
continue to work closely with the team to refine and test new features and
designs.
"For us as a team, it is important to make a statement to the outside world as
well. The high-quality and innovative clothing from Helly Hansen is a crucial
key to creating a high identity factor in addition to reliability," says team
manager Jens Kuphal and Robert Stanjek adds, "In a Round the World Race, you
sail through all climate zones from tropical heat to Antarctic cold. It gets
sporty and wet for the sailors on the IMOCA Open 60. You really need reliable
clothing to perform. We've already had the best experience with Helly Hansen
clothing in The Ocean Race Europe."
GUYOT environnement - Team Europe will join the other IMOCA competitors on the
starting line of The Ocean Race in Alicante, Spain on January 15, 2023. The Race
will visit nine iconic international cities over a six-month period, concluding
in Genova, Italy in July.
To find out more about the partnership between Helly Hansen and The Ocean Race,
visit https://www.hellyhansen.com/the-ocean-race and learn more about past
participation in The Ocean Race at https://www.hellyhansen.com/news/behind-the-s
cenes-gear-development-for-mapfre-in-the-volvo-ocean-race/ . Explore Helly
Hansen's existing Ægir offshore collection at https://www.hellyhansen.com/en_ca/
activity/sailing/aegir/men?qu=%25C3%25A6gir&ct=autosuggest_category .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967639/Helly_Hansen_Co_skipper.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helly-hansen-a
nd-guyot-environnement---team-europe-announce-partnership-for-the-ocean-race-202
2-23-301701921.html
Contact:
Chellsey Ersdal,
+47 69 24 9000,
chellsey.ersdal@hellyhansen.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165261/5393945
OTS: Helly Hansen
