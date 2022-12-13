Helly Hansen and GUYOT environnement - Team Europe Announce Partnership for The Ocean Race 2022-23

Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Helly Hansen and GUYOT environnement - Team

Europe are proud to announce their partnership for The Ocean Race 2022-23. As

Official Clothing Supplier, the leading global sailing brand will provide the

IMOCA team with professional grade, performance-driven gear as they take on

what's often described as sailing's toughest team challenge.



"The Ocean Race is one of the longest and toughest professional sporting events

in the world, pushing professional sailors to their limits in some of the

harshest offshore conditions," said Michael Uhl, VP of Marketing and Brand

Partnerships at Helly Hansen. "We are excited to partner with GUYOT

environnement - Team Europe, and we are committed to providing this

international team of top athletes with the highest quality technical gear to

give them the edge over their competitors as they race around the world."





GUYOT environnement - Team Europe reunites the French ocean sailor BenjaminDutreux and the Offshore Team Germany Olympic sailor Robert Stanjek. It is therelaunch of a successful cooperation, a team of friends that culminated in asurprising victory in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe in 2021.Led by co-skippers Dutreux and Stanjek, international sailors with differentbackgrounds - including Annie Lush (UK), Philip Kasüske (DE), Sébastien Simon(FR), and Támara Echegoyen (ES) - are working together, using their individualskills to tackle the ultimate ocean marathon in the world's toughest waters. Allsailors will start together on the former HUGO BOSS 6, which has just proven itsreliability in the solo Atlantic race Route du Rhum with Benjamin Dutreux at thehelm.A global leader in technical sailing apparel and official partner of the team,Helly Hansen works closely with professionals all over the world, drawing ontheir insight and feedback to create gear with innovation, high-performance, andprotection at the forefront. The Norwegian-based brand has been an officialapparel sponsor for teams competing in The Ocean Race since the initial eventnearly 50 years ago, and this year, Helly Hansen is also the Official ClothingSupplier to The Ocean Race. Partnering with members of the Race alongside GUYOTenvironnement - Team Europe's top professional athletes, Helly Hansen willcontinue to take inspiration from their experience to create gear that pushesthe performance boundaries of the sport while also providing maximum protectionin extreme conditions.As Official Clothing Supplier to GUYOT environnement - Team Europe, the sailorswill be provided with pinnacle pieces from Helly Hansen's premium Ægir offshorecollection. The Ægir collection is the direct result of over 40 years of designimprovements alongside The Ocean Race teams, and Helly Hansen's designers willcontinue to work closely with the team to refine and test new features anddesigns."For us as a team, it is important to make a statement to the outside world aswell. The high-quality and innovative clothing from Helly Hansen is a crucialkey to creating a high identity factor in addition to reliability," says teammanager Jens Kuphal and Robert Stanjek adds, "In a Round the World Race, yousail through all climate zones from tropical heat to Antarctic cold. It getssporty and wet for the sailors on the IMOCA Open 60. You really need reliableclothing to perform. We've already had the best experience with Helly Hansenclothing in The Ocean Race Europe."GUYOT environnement - Team Europe will join the other IMOCA competitors on thestarting line of The Ocean Race in Alicante, Spain on January 15, 2023. The Racewill visit nine iconic international cities over a six-month period, concludingin Genova, Italy in July.