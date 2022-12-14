checkAd
Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
ISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 7.12 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

High NAV upside potential despite crypto winter. Investment opportunity in one of the leading European Crypto investment companies.  
The Cryptology Asset Group is one of the leading European holding companies for Bitcoin and Blockchain related business models. According to the latest shareholder letter, the strategy is to be adjusted and EUR100 million will not be invested in crypto funds as planned. Instead, the company wants to focus on its own investments.
 
Currently, we are in a 'crypto winter.' Bitcoin (BTC), the lead currency for the broader crypto market, is currently hovering around $17,000, down 75% from its November 2021 peak. Bitcoin is not the only crypto under downward pressure. Ethereum (ETH) and other leading altcoins such as Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have lost more than 70% so far this year. This trend is also reflected in Cryptology Asset Group's portfolio. In our opinion, however, the share price currently reflects this development too pessimistically. Thus, the market capitalization (EUR 142.22 million as of 01.12.2022) was also significantly below the balance sheet equity of EUR 295.31 million, with an equity ratio of 98.4%.
 
The company is currently trading at EUR 2.49 (01.12.2022 17:35 Xetra) per share and has published a NAV of EUR 4.79 per share (30.11.2022) according to IFRS principles. We have reviewed the individual holdings of the portfolio and have determined a NAV of EUR 7.12 per share according to the GBC valuation. Thus, the company is currently trading significantly below NAV and we assign a Buy rating in view of the high upside potential.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26173.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
+++++++++++++++
Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 13.12.2022 (14:45 Uhr) Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 14.12.2022 (10:00 Uhr)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Die Cryptology Asset Group Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +4,07 % und einem Kurs von 2,30EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  49   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC ISIN: MT0001770107 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy …

Nachrichten des Autors

DAX-FLASH: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheidung
1286 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
1183 Leser
Aktien New York: Euphorie über Inflationsabschwächung verpufft
960 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Kurse geben nach - Sitzung der Fed birgt Risiken
719 Leser
OTS: TUI AG / TUI Group: Starker Sommer sorgt für signifikant positives ...
582 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflations-Euphorie verpufft etwas
544 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Rückläufige US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln Dax
374 Leser
IEA: Ölpreise könnten als Folge der Sanktionen gegen Russland stark steigen
368 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
356 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
337 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheidung
1286 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger greifen zu - US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln (2) 
1261 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
1183 Leser
Ölpreise geraten erneut unter Druck
1131 Leser
Aktien New York: Euphorie über Inflationsabschwächung verpufft
960 Leser
Impfstoff gegen Grippe und Corona wird in den USA geprüft
863 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Va-Q-Tec mit Kurssprung dank Finanzinvestor-Offerte
833 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax kaum erholt - Korrekturphase droht
756 Leser
Pellet- und Öl-Kunden sollen vor Preisschocks bewahrt werden
736 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Kurse geben nach - Sitzung der Fed birgt Risiken
719 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: Volkswagen legt Angebot für neuen Haustarif vor
2422 Leser
VW will erstes Angebot für neuen Haustarif vorlegen
2001 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef Powell löst Kursrally aus
1991 Leser
Aktien New York: Aussagen von Powell geben etwas Anschub
1825 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheidung
1286 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger warten auf Fed-Protokoll
1270 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger greifen zu - US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln (2) 
1261 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Die Freude weicht der Vorsicht vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
1183 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach
1180 Leser
Unionsfraktionsvize: Munitionskrise zeigt unfassbares Versagen (7) 
1154 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30372 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25693 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19263 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13401 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7154 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
6962 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6877 Leser