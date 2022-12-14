checkAd

Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be offered in Spain and the Nordic countries (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) -

- Spectrum Markets has used its flexible digital architecture to increase
capacity by five times to accommodate additional volumes in a single, unique
order book
- With Societe Generale, Spectrum will significantly increase the number of
financial instruments available to investors in Finland, Norway, Sweden and
Spain and offer a greater diversity of underlyings to invest in
- This new venue membership will allow Societe Generale to access new retail
investors in these countrie

Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives,
announced today it is welcoming Societe Generale as a new member, acting as
liquidity provider and market maker of newly issued financial instruments. The
global financial services firm will initially issue and request admission for a
series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products on
Spectrum Markets, making these available to retail investors in Finland, Norway,
Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.

Societe Generale aims to list several thousand instruments on the venue, based
on client demand in these countries, and could expand its offering into other
retail investment products in future.

Spectrum has scaled up its flexible infrastructure to handle the additional
volume of order flow and quote data, increasing capacity by over 400%.

Like for any other market maker, Spectrum will manage a unique, international
order book for each individual instrument listed by Societe Generale. These
instruments will be publicly offered in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain,
taking advantage of Spectrum's pan-European trading infrastructure and
consolidating trading volumes across countries.

The announcement marks a significant next step for Spectrum's strategy of
hosting a focused suite of products linked to the most actively traded
underlyings by offering more options on the type and duration of investment.

Following its acquisition and successful integration of the Commerzbank's Equity
Markets and Commodities business in 2020, Societe Generale is a leading issuer
of exchange-traded investment products in Europe, with more than 30 years of
know-how in derivatives. Issuer of the first warrant on the Paris stock exchange
in 1989, the bank has always been at the forefront of innovation in this
industry, with strong structuring and market-making capabilities and a large
range of products and services well-suited to the needs of retail investors.

"We've always said we want to list only those products that are most interesting
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  144   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be offered in Spain and the Nordic countries (FOTO) - Spectrum Markets has used its flexible digital architecture to increase capacity by five times to accommodate additional volumes in a single, unique order book - With Societe Generale, Spectrum will significantly increase the number of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Gescheiterte Erpressung, Kommentar zur Europäischen Union von Andreas Heitker
265 Leser
Alwaleed Philanthropies "Global" startet eine globale Initiative zur Förderung der ...
245 Leser
3irobotix erhält TÜV-Zertifizierung für den Schutz von Nutzerdaten
235 Leser
Der II. Zivilsenat des BGH hält an seiner Rechtsprechung zur Prospekthaftung im weiteren Sinne ...
224 Leser
TUI Group: Starker Sommer sorgt für signifikant positives bereinigtes EBIT im Gesamtjahr und starkes 4. ...
210 Leser
Marathon Asset Management, L.P. ("Marathon") schließt Flugzeug-ABS-Transaktion mit ...
184 Leser
Think Tanks fordern Innovationen bei der verantwortungsvollen Beschaffung von Mineralien und ...
180 Leser
CES 2023: Mit technischen Lösungen von Bosch in eine intelligentere, sicherere Zukunft / Bosch-Stand ...
167 Leser
Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be ...
143 Leser
Helly Hansen and GUYOT environnement - Team Europe Announce Partnership for The Ocean Race 2022-23
139 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
1358 Leser
Welle aktivistischer Investoren trifft Europa 2023 / Alvarez & Marsal Activist Alert (AAA) - ...
667 Leser
Pulsmesser für die Wirtschaft erlaubt Konjunkturbeobachtung in Echtzeit / Aktuelle Indikatoren ...
644 Leser
WAZ: IG Metall warnt vor Aus für Stahlhersteller HKM
630 Leser
Dragonfly Therapeutics gibt Verabreichung der ersten Dosis an Patienten in Phase-I-Studie mit dem ...
523 Leser
Ferrero Group to acquire Wells Enterprises, maker of ice cream brands Blue Bunny® and Bomb ...
516 Leser
Update: Adler Group, Steglitzer Kreisel, Berliner Staatsanwaltschaft und Gerichte (FOTO)
466 Leser
LeasePlan und NIO arbeiten zusammen (FOTO)
460 Leser
DIVA-Umfrage zur Altersvorsorge / Jeder Dritte im Alter unzureichend abgesichert (FOTO)
454 Leser
Star-Entwickler und Darsteller enthüllen Redemption Reapers, ein düsteres ...
412 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7170 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2304 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1691 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
1358 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1355 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1104 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1052 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1044 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1010 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
971 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7170 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
4302 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3892 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3630 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3272 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
3125 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2978 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2622 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2523 Leser