Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be offered in Spain and the Nordic countries (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) -



- Spectrum Markets has used its flexible digital architecture to increase

capacity by five times to accommodate additional volumes in a single, unique

order book

- With Societe Generale, Spectrum will significantly increase the number of

financial instruments available to investors in Finland, Norway, Sweden and

Spain and offer a greater diversity of underlyings to invest in

- This new venue membership will allow Societe Generale to access new retail

investors in these countrie



Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives,

announced today it is welcoming Societe Generale as a new member, acting as

liquidity provider and market maker of newly issued financial instruments. The

global financial services firm will initially issue and request admission for a

series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products on

Spectrum Markets, making these available to retail investors in Finland, Norway,

Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.



