Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be offered in Spain and the Nordic countries (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) -
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives,
announced today it is welcoming Societe Generale as a new member, acting as
liquidity provider and market maker of newly issued financial instruments. The
global financial services firm will initially issue and request admission for a
series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products on
Spectrum Markets, making these available to retail investors in Finland, Norway,
Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.
Societe Generale aims to list several thousand instruments on the venue, based
on client demand in these countries, and could expand its offering into other
retail investment products in future.
Spectrum has scaled up its flexible infrastructure to handle the additional
volume of order flow and quote data, increasing capacity by over 400%.
Like for any other market maker, Spectrum will manage a unique, international
order book for each individual instrument listed by Societe Generale. These
instruments will be publicly offered in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain,
taking advantage of Spectrum's pan-European trading infrastructure and
consolidating trading volumes across countries.
The announcement marks a significant next step for Spectrum's strategy of
hosting a focused suite of products linked to the most actively traded
underlyings by offering more options on the type and duration of investment.
Following its acquisition and successful integration of the Commerzbank's Equity
Markets and Commodities business in 2020, Societe Generale is a leading issuer
of exchange-traded investment products in Europe, with more than 30 years of
know-how in derivatives. Issuer of the first warrant on the Paris stock exchange
in 1989, the bank has always been at the forefront of innovation in this
industry, with strong structuring and market-making capabilities and a large
range of products and services well-suited to the needs of retail investors.
