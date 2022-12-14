OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY (ots) - Significant revenue growth of 8.8 billion euros despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions - EBIT at 1.6 billion euros (up 109 million euros compared to the prior year). The ZEISS Group once again significantly surpassed the strong prior-year level. - All four ZEISS segments have shown double-digit percentage growth

Another very successful year for the ZEISS Group (FOTO)

