Another very successful year for the ZEISS Group (FOTO)

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY (ots) - Significant revenue growth of 8.8 billion euros
despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions - EBIT at 1.6 billion
euros (up 109 million euros compared to the prior year). The ZEISS Group once
again significantly surpassed the strong prior-year level.

- All four ZEISS segments have shown double-digit percentage growth

- Focused investment strategy with high expenditure on research and development
(13% of revenue)

- Headcount rises by 10% to 38,770

The ZEISS Group achieved significant growth across all segments despite
challenging geopolitical and economic conditions. Revenue rose by 16% to 8.8
billion euros, surpassing over 8 billion euros for the first time (prior year:
7.5 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021/22 (end of reporting period: 30 September
2022). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also achieved a new peak,
reaching 1.6 billion euros (prior year: 1.5 billion euros). The ZEISS Group
increased orders significantly by 19% to a new record level of 10.7 billion
euros (prior year: 9.0 billion euros).

"The past year was certainly very difficult and challenging in many places due
to the geopolitical conditions. Nevertheless, we can look back on another
successful fiscal year with a high degree of economic satisfaction," said Dr.
Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "For the first time in our history
our annual revenue has exceeded the threshold of 8 billion euros. All four ZEISS
segments and more than 38,000 employees have contributed to this. We are growing
and at the same time investing in the future worldwide. The success shows that
we are on the right track with our strategy focused on megatrends."

Further information at http://www.zeiss.com

news aktuell
 |  60   |   |   

