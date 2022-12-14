Technology in disguise Aiways MAS impresses with high-quality components (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - It's rare to see the Aiways U5 SUV and Aiways U6
SUV-Coupé from below. With their 100,000km service interval, a visit to the lift
is a rarity. That is almost a shame given high-quality technology hidden under
the bodywork that is well worth seeing. In terms of chassis and braking system,
both models offer high-performance and sophisticated components that ensure
performance and safety in equal measure.
The exciting parts are often the ones you can't see. This is literally the case
with the MAS platform, which forms the basis for the Aiways U5 SUV and the
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. In addition to the 63-kWh traction battery in sandwich
design, above all it is the elaborate chassis kinematics and the powerful
braking system that impress and are worthy of a second look.
SUV-Coupé from below. With their 100,000km service interval, a visit to the lift
is a rarity. That is almost a shame given high-quality technology hidden under
the bodywork that is well worth seeing. In terms of chassis and braking system,
both models offer high-performance and sophisticated components that ensure
performance and safety in equal measure.
The exciting parts are often the ones you can't see. This is literally the case
with the MAS platform, which forms the basis for the Aiways U5 SUV and the
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. In addition to the 63-kWh traction battery in sandwich
design, above all it is the elaborate chassis kinematics and the powerful
braking system that impress and are worthy of a second look.
"Aiways makes the transition to electric mobility achievable and affordable
without compromising," said Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President
Overseas Operations at Aiways, explaining the philosophy behind the MAS platform
technology. "We want to offer customers the best technology and have created an
ideal starting point in terms of price and performance with our More Adaptable
Structure."
Up to 145 kilowatts of recuperation power support the braking system
One advantage of the electric drive is the possibility of recuperation. While in
conventionally driven vehicles the kinetic energy is converted unused into heat
by the braking system, electric vehicles can also use the engine as a generator
and thus recover the energy of the movement before feeding it back into the
battery. In the case of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé with the in-house developed
AI-PT powertrain, the maximum recuperation power is 145 kilowatts, while the
Aiways U5 SUV recuperates up to 140 kilowatts, which can be charged back into
the battery during the braking phase.
The braking process is controlled by the vacuum-independent and purely
electromechanical second-generation Bosch iBooster brake booster. With maximum
system dynamics for rapid brake pressure buildup, it not only ensures shorter
braking distances during emergency braking, but also optimum pedal feel and
improved brake control.
Regenerative braking with up to 0.3g for all everyday situations
Together with Bosch ESP® 9.3 HEV, the iBooster ensures particularly efficient
control of recuperation. The intelligent application ensures that vehicles on
the Aiways MAS platform can represent decelerations of up to 0.3g purely via
recuperation. This covers almost all braking processes common in normal everyday
traffic. The reduction in energy consumption required for driving due to
without compromising," said Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President
Overseas Operations at Aiways, explaining the philosophy behind the MAS platform
technology. "We want to offer customers the best technology and have created an
ideal starting point in terms of price and performance with our More Adaptable
Structure."
Up to 145 kilowatts of recuperation power support the braking system
One advantage of the electric drive is the possibility of recuperation. While in
conventionally driven vehicles the kinetic energy is converted unused into heat
by the braking system, electric vehicles can also use the engine as a generator
and thus recover the energy of the movement before feeding it back into the
battery. In the case of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé with the in-house developed
AI-PT powertrain, the maximum recuperation power is 145 kilowatts, while the
Aiways U5 SUV recuperates up to 140 kilowatts, which can be charged back into
the battery during the braking phase.
The braking process is controlled by the vacuum-independent and purely
electromechanical second-generation Bosch iBooster brake booster. With maximum
system dynamics for rapid brake pressure buildup, it not only ensures shorter
braking distances during emergency braking, but also optimum pedal feel and
improved brake control.
Regenerative braking with up to 0.3g for all everyday situations
Together with Bosch ESP® 9.3 HEV, the iBooster ensures particularly efficient
control of recuperation. The intelligent application ensures that vehicles on
the Aiways MAS platform can represent decelerations of up to 0.3g purely via
recuperation. This covers almost all braking processes common in normal everyday
traffic. The reduction in energy consumption required for driving due to
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 45 | 0 |