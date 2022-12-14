Technology in disguise Aiways MAS impresses with high-quality components (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - It's rare to see the Aiways U5 SUV and Aiways U6

SUV-Coupé from below. With their 100,000km service interval, a visit to the lift

is a rarity. That is almost a shame given high-quality technology hidden under

the bodywork that is well worth seeing. In terms of chassis and braking system,

both models offer high-performance and sophisticated components that ensure

performance and safety in equal measure.



The exciting parts are often the ones you can't see. This is literally the case

with the MAS platform, which forms the basis for the Aiways U5 SUV and the

Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. In addition to the 63-kWh traction battery in sandwich

design, above all it is the elaborate chassis kinematics and the powerful

braking system that impress and are worthy of a second look.



