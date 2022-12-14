checkAd

Circulating Tumor Cell detection by Menarini Group's CELLSEARCH® System leading to genomic profiling of myeloma cells shows potential for non-invasive management of Multiple Myeloma patients at early stages of disease

Huntingdon Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute showed that enumeration of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with
Menarini Silicon Biosystems' CELLSEARCH® System and the CELLSERCH® Circulating
Multiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) Test* can be used to monitor and manage patients
with Multiple Myeloma (MM) even at asymptomatic precursor stages

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell
technologies, announced today the results of a study in which enumeration and
genomic characterization of CTCs at varying stages of MM represents an
invaluable tool to predict disease aggressiveness and pathology. This study was
conducted in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers and
published on December 7, 2022 in Cancer Discovery1.

According to Irene Ghobrial, MD, Director of the Clinical Investigator Research
Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, and senior author of the study
"this new data represents another great milestone, both for our understanding of
MM and abilities to prevent disease progression". Dr Ghobrial was recently
awarded the William Dameshek Prize, an award that is given annually by the
American Society of Hematology (ASH) for outstanding contributions in
hematology.

MM accounts for 10% of hematological malignancies and has a current worldwide
incidence level of 160,0002. This type of blood cancer forms in plasma cells
(PCs) located in the bone marrow (BM). Asymptomatic precursor stages such as
monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) or smoldering multiple
myeloma (SMM) can be highly heterogeneous in terms of their risk of progression
and the lack of tools to monitor this population represents a critical unmet
medical need. Current standard of care involves invasive BM biopsies to
understand disease pathology and decide on treatment strategies. The CELLSEARCH®
platform's ability to enrich, capture and isolate MM CTCs within a 4ml blood
sample, enables clinicians to leverage a minimally invasive diagnostic procedure
for regular monitoring of patients.

Findings from this novel and robust proof-of-concept study were based on CTCs
from 261 patients (84 MGUS, 155 SMM and 22 MM). The majority of precursor
patients analyzed in the study showed evidence of CTCs, with one or more CTCs
detected in 82% of the overall enrolled population-. In addition, the data
showed an increase in the number of CTCs from MGUS to SMM, confirming the
correlation between a higher disease burden and greater trafficking of CTCs. The
Kaplan Meier analysis over a median follow-up time of 27 months, showed that SMM
patients with CTCs (>= 1 per 4mL of blood) had a higher probability of
