Circulating Tumor Cell detection by Menarini Group's CELLSEARCH® System leading to genomic profiling of myeloma cells shows potential for non-invasive management of Multiple Myeloma patients at early stages of disease

Huntingdon Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer

Institute showed that enumeration of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with

Menarini Silicon Biosystems' CELLSEARCH® System and the CELLSERCH® Circulating

Multiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) Test* can be used to monitor and manage patients

with Multiple Myeloma (MM) even at asymptomatic precursor stages



Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell

technologies, announced today the results of a study in which enumeration and

genomic characterization of CTCs at varying stages of MM represents an

invaluable tool to predict disease aggressiveness and pathology. This study was

conducted in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers and

published on December 7, 2022 in Cancer Discovery1.





According to Irene Ghobrial, MD, Director of the Clinical Investigator ResearchProgram at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, and senior author of the study"this new data represents another great milestone, both for our understanding ofMM and abilities to prevent disease progression". Dr Ghobrial was recentlyawarded the William Dameshek Prize, an award that is given annually by theAmerican Society of Hematology (ASH) for outstanding contributions inhematology.MM accounts for 10% of hematological malignancies and has a current worldwideincidence level of 160,0002. This type of blood cancer forms in plasma cells(PCs) located in the bone marrow (BM). Asymptomatic precursor stages such asmonoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) or smoldering multiplemyeloma (SMM) can be highly heterogeneous in terms of their risk of progressionand the lack of tools to monitor this population represents a critical unmetmedical need. Current standard of care involves invasive BM biopsies tounderstand disease pathology and decide on treatment strategies. The CELLSEARCH®platform's ability to enrich, capture and isolate MM CTCs within a 4ml bloodsample, enables clinicians to leverage a minimally invasive diagnostic procedurefor regular monitoring of patients.Findings from this novel and robust proof-of-concept study were based on CTCsfrom 261 patients (84 MGUS, 155 SMM and 22 MM). The majority of precursorpatients analyzed in the study showed evidence of CTCs, with one or more CTCsdetected in 82% of the overall enrolled population-. In addition, the datashowed an increase in the number of CTCs from MGUS to SMM, confirming thecorrelation between a higher disease burden and greater trafficking of CTCs. TheKaplan Meier analysis over a median follow-up time of 27 months, showed that SMMpatients with CTCs (>= 1 per 4mL of blood) had a higher probability of