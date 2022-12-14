checkAd

Hovione and GEA announce a strategic collaboration to advance Continuous Tableting

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione and GEA today announced a strategic
collaboration to advance Continuous Tableting. This partnership stemmed from a
successful customer-supplier relationship spanning several years. It combines
GEA´s engineering expertise with Hovione´s development and manufacturing
experience and both parties commit to partner to accelerate the adoption of
Continuous Tableting technology.

The advantages of continuous over batch manufacturing are well known. Continuous
production systems allow for leaner and risk-reduced development paths, leaner
supply chains, increased built-in quality, and in general, manufacturing
processes of greater flexibility and reduced complexity. In the context of this
strategic collaboration, Hovione and GEA will combine their strengths to further
advance the technology and contribute to the establishment of new standards and
new levels of market acceptance.

"Hovione has a track record in industrializing and democratizing emerging
pharmaceutical technologies, such as amorphous solid dispersions by spray
drying, and turn them into dependable and scalable offerings that are available
to all." Says Jean-Luc Herbeaux, CEO of Hovione. He adds "We have been committed
to Continuous Tableting for the last 7 years and we are now ready to contribute
decisively to the advancement of one of the most promising technologies in
pharma manufacturing. This collaboration with GEA, gives us the opportunity to
link up with a leading designer and supplier of Continuous Tableting equipment
solutions and bring Continuous Tableting to the next levels of reliability,
flexibility and adoption."

Navin Lakhanpaul, Global Head Pharma-Solid Dosage, GEA, adds: "As a leading
supplier of process technology, GEA has established itself as a trusted solution
provider in the pharmaceutical industry, and as a pioneer in the development of
Continuous Tableting technology." He adds "Our relationship with Hovione over
many years has clearly demonstrated the value in further collaborating and
developing synergies in our respective areas of expertise. We share a common
objective of enabling the wider use of Continuous Tableting in the
Pharmaceutical Industry, and firmly believe that our partnership with Hovione
will accelerate the growth of this exciting technology."

About Hovione

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as a
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)
(https://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services)
with a fully integrated offering of services for drug substance, drug product
