Hovione and GEA announce a strategic collaboration to advance Continuous Tableting

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione and GEA today announced a strategic

collaboration to advance Continuous Tableting. This partnership stemmed from a

successful customer-supplier relationship spanning several years. It combines

GEA´s engineering expertise with Hovione´s development and manufacturing

experience and both parties commit to partner to accelerate the adoption of

Continuous Tableting technology.



The advantages of continuous over batch manufacturing are well known. Continuous

production systems allow for leaner and risk-reduced development paths, leaner

supply chains, increased built-in quality, and in general, manufacturing

processes of greater flexibility and reduced complexity. In the context of this

strategic collaboration, Hovione and GEA will combine their strengths to further

advance the technology and contribute to the establishment of new standards and

new levels of market acceptance.





"Hovione has a track record in industrializing and democratizing emergingpharmaceutical technologies, such as amorphous solid dispersions by spraydrying, and turn them into dependable and scalable offerings that are availableto all." Says Jean-Luc Herbeaux, CEO of Hovione. He adds "We have been committedto Continuous Tableting for the last 7 years and we are now ready to contributedecisively to the advancement of one of the most promising technologies inpharma manufacturing. This collaboration with GEA, gives us the opportunity tolink up with a leading designer and supplier of Continuous Tableting equipmentsolutions and bring Continuous Tableting to the next levels of reliability,flexibility and adoption."Navin Lakhanpaul, Global Head Pharma-Solid Dosage, GEA, adds: "As a leadingsupplier of process technology, GEA has established itself as a trusted solutionprovider in the pharmaceutical industry, and as a pioneer in the development ofContinuous Tableting technology." He adds "Our relationship with Hovione overmany years has clearly demonstrated the value in further collaborating anddeveloping synergies in our respective areas of expertise. We share a commonobjective of enabling the wider use of Continuous Tableting in thePharmaceutical Industry, and firmly believe that our partnership with Hovionewill accelerate the growth of this exciting technology."About HovioneHovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as aContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)(https://www.hovione.com/products-and-services/contract-manufacturing-services)with a fully integrated offering of services for drug substance, drug product