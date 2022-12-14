Record turnover despite difficult conditions - Growth in turnover and income expected for 2023
Harsewinkel (ots) -
- Sales up to EUR4.9 billion
- Stable EBITDA margin of 8.8% - net income impacted by one-off effect
- Positive free cash flow in challenging environment
- Outlook: significant sales and income growth expected in fiscal year 2023
CLAAS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, was
able to increase sales by 2.7% to a new high of EUR4.9 billion (previous year:
EUR4.8 billion) under the difficult general conditions of the 2022 financial
year and continue the extraordinary growth of the previous year. The EBITDA
margin of 8.8% (previous year: 11.1%) remains at a high level. The earnings
before taxes of EUR166.3 million (previous year: EUR357.1 million) is
essentially burdened by impairments in Eastern Europe as a result of
geopolitical changes and disrupted supply chains.
- Sales up to EUR4.9 billion
- Stable EBITDA margin of 8.8% - net income impacted by one-off effect
- Positive free cash flow in challenging environment
- Outlook: significant sales and income growth expected in fiscal year 2023
CLAAS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, was
able to increase sales by 2.7% to a new high of EUR4.9 billion (previous year:
EUR4.8 billion) under the difficult general conditions of the 2022 financial
year and continue the extraordinary growth of the previous year. The EBITDA
margin of 8.8% (previous year: 11.1%) remains at a high level. The earnings
before taxes of EUR166.3 million (previous year: EUR357.1 million) is
essentially burdened by impairments in Eastern Europe as a result of
geopolitical changes and disrupted supply chains.
"The year 2022 has challenged us in every respect. In this difficult mix, we
have shown how resilient our business model is. We delivered and proved with a
lot of personal commitment that we can measure up to our vision of making
customers the best in their field. We have delivered 100% on our harvest promise
to our customers. For this, all employees and distribution partners deserve my
thanks," says CEO Thomas Böck.
Full release (https://www.claas-group.com/press-corporate-communications/press-r
eleases/record-turnover-despite-difficult-conditions---growth-in-turnover-and-in
come-expected-for-2023/2732096)
About CLAAS
CLAAS ( http://www.claas-group.com ) is a family business founded in 1913 and
one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural engineering equipment.
The company, with corporate headquarters in Harsewinkel, Germany, is the
European market leader in combine harvesters. CLAAS is the world leader in
another large product group, self-propelled forage harvesters.
Contact:
Tino Fritsch, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
mailto:tino.fritsch@claas.com
Cell: +49 175 207 1743
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69550/5394865
OTS: CLAAS KGaA mbH
have shown how resilient our business model is. We delivered and proved with a
lot of personal commitment that we can measure up to our vision of making
customers the best in their field. We have delivered 100% on our harvest promise
to our customers. For this, all employees and distribution partners deserve my
thanks," says CEO Thomas Böck.
Full release (https://www.claas-group.com/press-corporate-communications/press-r
eleases/record-turnover-despite-difficult-conditions---growth-in-turnover-and-in
come-expected-for-2023/2732096)
About CLAAS
CLAAS ( http://www.claas-group.com ) is a family business founded in 1913 and
one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural engineering equipment.
The company, with corporate headquarters in Harsewinkel, Germany, is the
European market leader in combine harvesters. CLAAS is the world leader in
another large product group, self-propelled forage harvesters.
Contact:
Tino Fritsch, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
mailto:tino.fritsch@claas.com
Cell: +49 175 207 1743
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69550/5394865
OTS: CLAAS KGaA mbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 97 | 0 |