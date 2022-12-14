Record turnover despite difficult conditions - Growth in turnover and income expected for 2023

Harsewinkel (ots) -



- Sales up to EUR4.9 billion

- Stable EBITDA margin of 8.8% - net income impacted by one-off effect

- Positive free cash flow in challenging environment

- Outlook: significant sales and income growth expected in fiscal year 2023



CLAAS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, was

able to increase sales by 2.7% to a new high of EUR4.9 billion (previous year:

EUR4.8 billion) under the difficult general conditions of the 2022 financial

year and continue the extraordinary growth of the previous year. The EBITDA

margin of 8.8% (previous year: 11.1%) remains at a high level. The earnings

before taxes of EUR166.3 million (previous year: EUR357.1 million) is

essentially burdened by impairments in Eastern Europe as a result of

geopolitical changes and disrupted supply chains.



