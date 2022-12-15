CLEVR and Mendix collaborate to power the future of fashion and retail
Amersfoort, The Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - A cloud-native product lifecycle
management system developed by CLEVR, the fast-growing technology solutions
company, is now on the SAP Store.
Building on a rich history serving brands such as Marlies Dekkers, Van Bommel,
and the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. CLEVR combines deep fashion and retail
industry knowledge with market-leading expertise in Mendix low-code to deliver a
solution that accelerates the design to sales process. Mendix DLM for Fashion
and Retail:
- Uses a digital twin to innovate and reduce physical sampling.
- Provides a single source of truth that aligns teams.
- Cuts time to market.
Low-code powers the future of fashion
Produced under an OEM deal, Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail harnesses the
flexibility of low-code to power the future of fashion. It integrates with your
system landscape (e.g., SAP ERP) and allows you to connect silos, improving
collaboration both internally and with suppliers. Modernizing the process from
design to delivery.
With integrated 3D modelling, you can go straight to e-commerce with
photo-realistic product images. Capture, mine, and reuse design and production
data to make the products of tomorrow. And deliver them to consumers on the
platforms of the future. With personalisation being a trend in retail and
fashion, this keeps you at the cutting edge.
Jeroen Hanekamp, CLEVR CEO, said: "We are proud of the technical and commercial
quality of the Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail solution, this recognition by
SAP underlines that." Hanekamp noted the close partnership between CLEVR and
Mendix. This is based on decades of experience that allows CLEVR to leverage the
Mendix platform's strengths, to meet industry challenges now and in the future.
Available in more than 200 countries and territories, the SAP Store is the
online marketplace where customers can find solutions from SAP and trusted
partners. Providing real-time access to innovative solutions that can digitally
transform your business.
CLEVR combines expertise in both standard software and low-code solutions. "Our
customers are global leaders focused on delivering the products and services of
tomorrow. CLEVR helps them build the future - by harnessing our software and
industry expertise," said Hanekamp.
CLEVR and Mendix will be showcasing the solution at retail's big show, NRF, in
New York in January 2023.
ABOUT CLEVR: CLEVR is a technology solutions company operating in 18 countries
(including Australia, UAE, Japan, USA, Canada, and the UK). Its main hubs are in
the Netherlands, Norway, and Germany. A growing team of 250+ people (including
150+ Certified Mendix developers) provide solutions, services, tooling, and
training to over 400 customers. These include Continental, ING, eXp Realty,
Siemens Financial Services, Rituals, Cargolux, Nutricia, Kongsberg Maritime,
Omron, Nexans, Eneco, Etos, Stella Bikes, Mondi Group, and T-Systems.
"We help our clients build the future - bringing together technology and
industry expertise."
www.clevr.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968698/CLEVR.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevr-and-mend
ix-collaborate-to-power-the-future-of-fashion-and-retail-301703219.html
Contact:
Marvin David Meintjies (press@clevr.com),
+ 31(0)33 798 22 80.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157958/5395011
OTS: CLEVR
