New Finaccord study reveals dramatic changes in consumer attitudes to travel insurance since COVID-19

Key findings include:- As expected, there has been huge disruption to underlying travel markets:international travel was most impacted, especially among older travellers. Theproportion of older travellers (55 plus) taking a trip abroad over a two-yearperiod fell from 44% to 22% between Finaccord's previous survey carried out in2017 compared to its survey in 2022; this was much larger than a drop of 46%to 38% in the 18 to 34 age band over the same periods. Domestic travel alsosuffered, though the decline was less drastic than for international travel.- As a result, the type of policy that travellers purchase has changed:domestic-only policies accounted for a quarter of policies acquired in the2022 survey, up from 9% in 2017. In contrast, standard policies fell from 73%to 44%, while all other non-standard policies (e.g. for backpackers, oldertravellers or people with pre-existing medical conditions) were marginallymore popular among insured travellers.- Claims are up generally, though claims acceptance rates have remained stable:claims rates increased to 14% in 2022 from 10% in 2017 as an average for theseten countries, with countries like Canada and the UK seeing claims frequencydouble. Despite this, claims acceptance rates remained remarkably consistentin most countries. COVID-19 was a factor in 56% of claims reported byrespondents.- Most consumers are willing to pay more for travel insurance in future: withthe exceptions of France and the US, a majority of respondents in all of thecountries surveyed by Finaccord are willing to pay more for travel insurancein the future if it includes pandemic cover.Notes to editors:Finaccord is a market research, publishing and consulting company specialisingin financial services that is part of Aon Global Operations SE Singapore Branch,a part of Aon plc (NYSE: AON). It provides its clients with insight into andinformation about major issues in financial services around the world, with aparticular focus on marketing and distribution.Finaccord's series of reports investigates consumers' attitudes and behaviour inrelation to travel insurance and assistance in ten major countries (Australia,Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US). Ituses the results of Finaccord's survey of over 13,000 respondents to provideinsight on the key global travel insurance markets, usingnationally-representative samples.To produce these reports, at least 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each ofAustralia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, over 1,500 inBrazil and around 2,000 in each of China and the US. Respondents were askedabout travel they had taken in the previous 12, 24 or 36 months. For consistencywith previous reports and to capture the impact of the pandemic, only answersfrom respondents that had travelled in the previous 24 months were included inthe survey analysis.Analysis is provided in five main fields: underlying travel trends, travelinsurance uptake, characteristics of travel insurance policies, consumerattitudes to travel insurance in the context of the pandemic, and claims trends.