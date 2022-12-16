checkAd

ASK Chemicals refinances senior credit facilities

Hilden, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The new financing provides for a EUR225
million senior secured term loan alongside a EUR40 million multi-currency senior
revolving credit facility.

ASK Chemicals, a leading global supplier of high-performance industrial resins
and materials, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to
refinance the company's existing senior secured credit facilities; consisting of
a EUR190m senior secured term loan facility and a EUR25m senior secured
multi-currency revolving credit facility. The new financing provides for a
EUR225m senior secured term loan facility and a EUR40m senior secured
multi-currency revolving credit facility. Closing of the refinancing is expected
to occur mid-January 2023.

Hubi Windegger, Chief Financial Officer of ASK Chemicals: "We are delighted to
achieve this stage of the refinancing and associated extension of maturities. We
believe this is a strong message of support from our lenders which reflects our
resilient business performance and reduced leverage."

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner
on the financing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970460/ASK_Chemicals_Group_1.jpg

Fig. 1: ASK Chemicals Group

ABOUT ASK CHEMICALS:

ASK Chemicals Group, headquartered in Hilden near Düsseldorf (Germany), is a
global supplier of high-performance industrial resins and materials. The
company's products are mainly used in foundries and in the production of
abrasives, refractories, impregnation, coatings, insulation and composite
materials.

The Foundry division offers an exceptionally wide and innovative range of
foundry consumables including binders, coatings, risers, filters, release agents
as well as metallurgical products such as inoculants, inoculation wires and
master alloys for iron casting.

The Industrial Resins division is a leader in the field of specialty phenolic
resins. Our phenolic resins are the preferred choice when it comes to meeting
the highest requirements in the areas of fire protection, energy consumption,
service lifetime, health and safety at work.

The company has a production and sales network in 22 countries and employs
approximately 2000 people worldwide. ASK Chemicals Group sees itself as a
driving force of industry-specific innovations with research centers and
laboratories in Europe, Asia, America and Africa.

Contact:

Verena Sander

Head of Global Communications

+49 211 71103-948

mailto:Verena.Sander@ask-chemicals.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970459/ASK_Chemicals_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ask-chemicals-
refinances-senior-credit-facilities-301705350.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167350/5396789
OTS: ASK Chemicals Group



