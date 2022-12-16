ASK Chemicals refinances senior credit facilities

Hilden, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The new financing provides for a EUR225

million senior secured term loan alongside a EUR40 million multi-currency senior

revolving credit facility.



ASK Chemicals, a leading global supplier of high-performance industrial resins

and materials, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to

refinance the company's existing senior secured credit facilities; consisting of

a EUR190m senior secured term loan facility and a EUR25m senior secured

multi-currency revolving credit facility. The new financing provides for a

EUR225m senior secured term loan facility and a EUR40m senior secured

multi-currency revolving credit facility. Closing of the refinancing is expected

to occur mid-January 2023.





Hubi Windegger, Chief Financial Officer of ASK Chemicals: "We are delighted toachieve this stage of the refinancing and associated extension of maturities. Webelieve this is a strong message of support from our lenders which reflects ourresilient business performance and reduced leverage."Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunneron the financing.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970460/ASK_Chemicals_Group_1.jpgFig. 1: ASK Chemicals GroupABOUT ASK CHEMICALS:ASK Chemicals Group, headquartered in Hilden near Düsseldorf (Germany), is aglobal supplier of high-performance industrial resins and materials. Thecompany's products are mainly used in foundries and in the production ofabrasives, refractories, impregnation, coatings, insulation and compositematerials.The Foundry division offers an exceptionally wide and innovative range offoundry consumables including binders, coatings, risers, filters, release agentsas well as metallurgical products such as inoculants, inoculation wires andmaster alloys for iron casting.The Industrial Resins division is a leader in the field of specialty phenolicresins. Our phenolic resins are the preferred choice when it comes to meetingthe highest requirements in the areas of fire protection, energy consumption,service lifetime, health and safety at work.The company has a production and sales network in 22 countries and employsapproximately 2000 people worldwide. ASK Chemicals Group sees itself as adriving force of industry-specific innovations with research centers andlaboratories in Europe, Asia, America and Africa.Contact:Verena SanderHead of Global Communications+49 211 71103-948mailto:Verena.Sander@ask-chemicals.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970459/ASK_Chemicals_Group_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ask-chemicals-refinances-senior-credit-facilities-301705350.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167350/5396789OTS: ASK Chemicals Group