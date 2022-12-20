checkAd

New dual leadership at dpa's English Service Managing Editor Helen Maguire additionally becomes Product Manager, Robin Powell becomes Team Leader (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - dpa international, the English language service of Germany's
leading news agency, is reorganizing its leadership team to place a stronger
emphasis on product management and stay closely attuned to client needs in a
changing media landscape. From January 1, Managing Editor Helen Maguire will
additionally take on the role of Product Manager, while Deputy Editor Robin
Powell is being promoted to Team Leader.

Helen Maguire will retain the overall responsibility for dpa international -
which provides global news with an emphasis on Germany and Europe - while
focusing more on developing the product to meet existing client needs and
identify new business opportunities.

Robin Powell will be responsible for day-to-day editorial and team leadership
issues, overseeing the editorial desks in Berlin and Sydney to optimize the
output of dpa international. This covers the full spectrum of political,
economic, miscellaneous and sports news, as well as an accompanying Trends and
Features service.

"We believe that actively looking at the market and keeping in touch with our
clients is a pattern for success at a time when we have to cope with crises and
manage the digital transformation. With Helen Maguire and Robin Powell, two
experienced journalists and editorial leaders, we have a promising set-up for
this", Editor in Chief at dpa Sven Gösmann said.

"By complementing our traditional editorial virtues with a focus on product
management, we have created a structure that will drive forward innovation in
the English Service, in the interest of our clients", dpa CEO Peter Kropsch
said.

"dpa is unique in providing independent, impartial news from the heart of Europe
and I am excited at this opportunity to further tailor our English-language
offering to our clients' needs, while ensuring that we remain an indispensable
part of the media landscape," Helen Maguire said.

"The skills we have in our excellent news and sports teams make us well placed
to continue providing accurate, timely and engaging news stories focused on
Germany, Europe and the business world. I look forward to helping shape our
coverage in this new role," added Robin Powell.

dpa's international news service in English provides clear and unbiased coverage
of events worldwide with a focus on Germany, Europe and business news. The dpa
desks in Berlin and Sydney produce the service around-the-clock relying on dpa's
correspondent network in 58 cities in Germany and more than 80 offices around
the globe.

As the biggest German news agency and one of the most important independent news
agencies worldwide, dpa stands for reliable, up-to-date and comprehensive news
coverage, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About dpa :

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 150 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Pressekontakt:

Press contact:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5398702
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH



