Natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana is the winner of the DNP 2023 and thereby, wins Europe's most important sustainability award for ecological and social commitment (FOTO)
Düsseldorf (ots) - The stage is set for sustainability: At the end of the 15th
German Sustainability Day, natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana was crowned
as the winner of the German Sustainability Award 2023 in the transformation
field of resources. It was chosen as the winner in front of approx. 2000 guests
at the award ceremony.
Dr. Philipp Haase accepted the coveted trophy on behalf of company founder
Thomas Hasse and the company.
On the occasion of the German Sustainability Award, many committed stakeholders,
polichans and TOP companies met in Düsseldorf at the 15th German Sustainability
Day, for which sustainable action is an integral part of their business model.
Make it simple, be faster, and more efficient: The 15th German Sustainability
Day from 1 to 2 December once again impressively demonstrated the contribution
that individuals, organizations, and companies in Germany have been making for
years in the transformation fields of climate, biodiversity, resources, supply
chain, and society, thereby tackling topics where the pressure to act is
particularly high.
Every year, honorary prize winners such as Prince Albert II of Monaco and
Michael Patrick Kelly were honored at the end of the congress program at the
gala event on 02.12., which was opened by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The heart of the German Sustainability Award is the Company competition that
makes it transparent how their concepts contribute to expedite (or - to drive
forward) the important sustainability topics. The coveted winner's trophy in the
competition Company - Transformation Field Resources - went to the natural
cosmetics manufacturer Laverana, which has consistently trusted its sustainable
business model for 35 years.
Since its foundation, Laverana has courageously and uncompromisingly aligned all
areas of the company with sustainability, efficiency, and customer needs. This
triad is firmly anchored in the company's DNA and is a consistently lived and
supporting component of the business model and the reason for the success of the
company and the lavera Naturkosmetik brand.
"Our economic activities are characterized by ecological, economic, and social
aspects, ranging from the extraction of raw materials to the disposal of
packaging by our customers," says company founder Thomas Haase. "For 35 years,
we have seen it as our obligation to future generations to take responsibility
for the future of our planet."
At the beginning of the company's history was the founder's vision to make
certified natural cosmetics available and thus to change the care range and care
behavior sustainably. He was far ahead of his time.
With Success as Laverana now exports around 250 lavera natural cosmetics
products from Lower Saxony to over 40 countries and is involved in climate
protection and development projects worldwide. An integrated management system
controls the consumption of resources and all management systems for energy,
waste, and environmental occupational health and safety, as well as quality
assurance down to the last detail.
In 2021, the company founder transferred Laverana to the foundation of the same
name, thus ensuring the preservation of his sustainable institution idea. One
member of the foundation's board of directors is his son Dr. Phillip Haase, who
has been taking on important tasks in the company for 6 years. Dr. Phillip Haase
agrees: "As a company, we can strengthen sustainability with efficient, smart
solutions. Everyone can also contribute to reducing their own ecological
footprint by buying sustainable products."
Because one thing is certain for the company: Nature is the only main thing that
matters - and everyone should take responsibility and do everything to preserve
it.
Contact:
Laverana
Susann Vogel,
mailto:presse@lavera.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64783/5398762
OTS: Laverana GmbH
