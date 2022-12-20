Natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana is the winner of the DNP 2023 and thereby, wins Europe's most important sustainability award for ecological and social commitment (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) - The stage is set for sustainability: At the end of the 15th

German Sustainability Day, natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana was crowned

as the winner of the German Sustainability Award 2023 in the transformation

field of resources. It was chosen as the winner in front of approx. 2000 guests

at the award ceremony.



Dr. Philipp Haase accepted the coveted trophy on behalf of company founder

Thomas Hasse and the company.





On the occasion of the German Sustainability Award, many committed stakeholders,polichans and TOP companies met in Düsseldorf at the 15th German SustainabilityDay, for which sustainable action is an integral part of their business model.Make it simple, be faster, and more efficient: The 15th German SustainabilityDay from 1 to 2 December once again impressively demonstrated the contributionthat individuals, organizations, and companies in Germany have been making foryears in the transformation fields of climate, biodiversity, resources, supplychain, and society, thereby tackling topics where the pressure to act isparticularly high.Every year, honorary prize winners such as Prince Albert II of Monaco andMichael Patrick Kelly were honored at the end of the congress program at thegala event on 02.12., which was opened by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.The heart of the German Sustainability Award is the Company competition thatmakes it transparent how their concepts contribute to expedite (or - to driveforward) the important sustainability topics. The coveted winner's trophy in thecompetition Company - Transformation Field Resources - went to the naturalcosmetics manufacturer Laverana, which has consistently trusted its sustainablebusiness model for 35 years.Since its foundation, Laverana has courageously and uncompromisingly aligned allareas of the company with sustainability, efficiency, and customer needs. Thistriad is firmly anchored in the company's DNA and is a consistently lived andsupporting component of the business model and the reason for the success of thecompany and the lavera Naturkosmetik brand."Our economic activities are characterized by ecological, economic, and socialaspects, ranging from the extraction of raw materials to the disposal ofpackaging by our customers," says company founder Thomas Haase. "For 35 years,we have seen it as our obligation to future generations to take responsibilityfor the future of our planet."At the beginning of the company's history was the founder's vision to makecertified natural cosmetics available and thus to change the care range and carebehavior sustainably. He was far ahead of his time.With Success as Laverana now exports around 250 lavera natural cosmeticsproducts from Lower Saxony to over 40 countries and is involved in climateprotection and development projects worldwide. An integrated management systemcontrols the consumption of resources and all management systems for energy,waste, and environmental occupational health and safety, as well as qualityassurance down to the last detail.In 2021, the company founder transferred Laverana to the foundation of the samename, thus ensuring the preservation of his sustainable institution idea. Onemember of the foundation's board of directors is his son Dr. Phillip Haase, whohas been taking on important tasks in the company for 6 years. Dr. Phillip Haaseagrees: "As a company, we can strengthen sustainability with efficient, smartsolutions. Everyone can also contribute to reducing their own ecologicalfootprint by buying sustainable products."Because one thing is certain for the company: Nature is the only main thing thatmatters - and everyone should take responsibility and do everything to preserveit.