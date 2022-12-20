checkAd

Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - J.P. Morgan to own 48,5% stake in Viva Wallet

Today, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stake
in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonis
and Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholding
after the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in Viva
Wallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet's
Convertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group eliminates its debt.
Viva Wallet further increases its capital by a EUR100m cash injection provided
by J.P. Morgan. The agreement between J.P. Morgan and Viva Wallet was announced
(https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawalle
t.com%2Fpress-article-jpmorgan-to-acquire-a-stake-in-viva-wallet&data=05%7C01%7C
ktraka%40vivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08dae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d79825
6ae1f5420c277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AE6e
pu%2BPquwzu89qPOsApvYxQQqobC2knOl%2B2Ib%2FS0Y%3D&reserved=0) in January 2022.

Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, has been committed to
developing cutting-edge technologies, aiming to shape the future of payments,
unifying the fragmented European payments landscape. With local branches in 24
European markets, Viva Wallet is best positioned to serve businesses of all
sizes and marketplaces across the continent. Harnessing the power of
revolutionary technologies, such as the " tap-on-phone Viva Wallet POS app (http
s://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawallet.com
%2Ftap-on-phone&data=05%7C01%7Cktraka%40vivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08d
ae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d798256ae1f5420c277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnkn
own%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn
0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=6oGWpnd7l9mxlOC8LlDBlzJsTDEITbkIY3QgytUTMi4%3D&reserv
ed=0) " and Smart Checkout (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawallet.com%2Fecommerce-solutions&data=05%7C01%7Cktraka%40v
ivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08dae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d798256ae1f5420c
277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJ
QIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kdAimpj0YXgp3a
F%2FARxcqXHzGuPOpzlyyHtkhFJ0%2BwU%3D&reserved=0) payment gateway, Viva Wallet
delivers an omnichannel solution, that offers seamless, conversion-boosting and
secure ways to process transactions both in the physical and digital worlds,
streamlining business operations and enhancing the customer experience. Plus,
with a focus on future-proofing for the EU Digital Services Act of 2022, Viva
Wallet is the perfect choice for any marketplace platform looking to stay ahead
of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of payments.

At the same time, Viva Wallet's Share Option Plan remains a key driver for
growth. Thirty-five thousand (35.000) shares of $50m will be distributed to 200
Viva Wallet employees -the company's "intrapreneurs"-, reflecting their
contribution in the company and their employment tenure; one of the greatest
Share Option Plans ever deployed. New and future employees will have the
opportunity to become part of a new Share Option Plan, an essential means of
attracting new talent from across Europe, who share Viva Wallet's
forward-thinking mindset, vision, and values.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972082/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-wallet-an
nounces-closing-of-jp-morgan-deal-301707225.html

Contact:

Viva Wallet Press Office,
Katerina Traka,
Email: pressoffice@vivawallet.com,
Phone Number: +30 6981727735

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160855/5399273
OTS: Viva Wallet



