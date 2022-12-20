Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - J.P. Morgan to own 48,5% stake in Viva WalletToday, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stakein Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonisand Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholdingafter the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in VivaWallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet'sConvertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group eliminates its debt.Viva Wallet further increases its capital by a EUR100m cash injection providedby J.P. Morgan. The agreement between J.P. Morgan and Viva Wallet was announced(https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawallet.com%2Fpress-article-jpmorgan-to-acquire-a-stake-in-viva-wallet&data=05%7C01%7Cktraka%40vivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08dae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d798256ae1f5420c277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AE6epu%2BPquwzu89qPOsApvYxQQqobC2knOl%2B2Ib%2FS0Y%3D&reserved=0) in January 2022.Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, has been committed todeveloping cutting-edge technologies, aiming to shape the future of payments,unifying the fragmented European payments landscape. With local branches in 24European markets, Viva Wallet is best positioned to serve businesses of allsizes and marketplaces across the continent. Harnessing the power ofrevolutionary technologies, such as the " tap-on-phone Viva Wallet POS app (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawallet.com%2Ftap-on-phone&data=05%7C01%7Cktraka%40vivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08dae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d798256ae1f5420c277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=6oGWpnd7l9mxlOC8LlDBlzJsTDEITbkIY3QgytUTMi4%3D&reserved=0) " and Smart Checkout (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivawallet.com%2Fecommerce-solutions&data=05%7C01%7Cktraka%40vivawallet.com%7Cb82ad353027244fca71f08dae1144f75%7C67605cd729054d798256ae1f5420c277%7C0%7C0%7C638069774600100503%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kdAimpj0YXgp3aF%2FARxcqXHzGuPOpzlyyHtkhFJ0%2BwU%3D&reserved=0) payment gateway, Viva Walletdelivers an omnichannel solution, that offers seamless, conversion-boosting andsecure ways to process transactions both in the physical and digital worlds,streamlining business operations and enhancing the customer experience. Plus,with a focus on future-proofing for the EU Digital Services Act of 2022, VivaWallet is the perfect choice for any marketplace platform looking to stay aheadof the curve in the rapidly evolving world of payments.At the same time, Viva Wallet's Share Option Plan remains a key driver forgrowth. Thirty-five thousand (35.000) shares of $50m will be distributed to 200Viva Wallet employees -the company's "intrapreneurs"-, reflecting theircontribution in the company and their employment tenure; one of the greatestShare Option Plans ever deployed. New and future employees will have theopportunity to become part of a new Share Option Plan, an essential means ofattracting new talent from across Europe, who share Viva Wallet'sforward-thinking mindset, vision, and values.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972082/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-wallet-announces-closing-of-jp-morgan-deal-301707225.htmlContact:Viva Wallet Press Office,Katerina Traka,Email: pressoffice@vivawallet.com,Phone Number: +30 6981727735Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160855/5399273OTS: Viva Wallet