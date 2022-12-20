AstraZenca, G42 Healthcare enter strategic partnership to manufacture pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - Building on the ongoing efforts of the

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) in spearheading Abu Dhabi's healthcare

ecosystem, AstraZeneca, a science-led biopharmaceutical and one of the top 10

biopharma companies globally, and G42 Healthcare, an AI-powered healthcare

company, signed a strategic partnership agreement to locally manufacture

innovative drugs in Abu Dhabi. The binding agreement focuses on collaboration in

four key areas including localizing innovative industries, research and

development, innovation and sustainability at a global scale. The agreement

cements the emirate's position as a hub for research and innovation in life

sciences and is the latest in a series of longstanding partnerships with key

players in the pharmaceutical industry.



The agreement is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced

Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which was launched by the

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to enhance the UAE's business

environment and position as an attractive destination for local and global

industrial investors. It also supports the growth and competitiveness of

national industries, innovation and adoption of advanced technologies, and the

UAE's position as a global hub for future industries.



