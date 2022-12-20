checkAd

AstraZenca, G42 Healthcare enter strategic partnership to manufacture pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - Building on the ongoing efforts of the
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) in spearheading Abu Dhabi's healthcare
ecosystem, AstraZeneca, a science-led biopharmaceutical and one of the top 10
biopharma companies globally, and G42 Healthcare, an AI-powered healthcare
company, signed a strategic partnership agreement to locally manufacture
innovative drugs in Abu Dhabi. The binding agreement focuses on collaboration in
four key areas including localizing innovative industries, research and
development, innovation and sustainability at a global scale. The agreement
cements the emirate's position as a hub for research and innovation in life
sciences and is the latest in a series of longstanding partnerships with key
players in the pharmaceutical industry.

The agreement is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced
Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which was launched by the
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to enhance the UAE's business
environment and position as an attractive destination for local and global
industrial investors. It also supports the growth and competitiveness of
national industries, innovation and adoption of advanced technologies, and the
UAE's position as a global hub for future industries.

In the presence of HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, Pascal
Soriot, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca, HE Dr.
Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive
Officer at G42, the partnership was confirmed through the signing of a binding
agreement by Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare and Pelin
Incesu, Area Vice President, Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca.

An esteemed delegation representing various government bodies witnessed the
monumental signing which included Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of
Industry and Advanced Technology and Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Creating a transformative shift in the traditional healthcare paradigm in Abu
Dhabi, the agreement contributes to the ongoing efforts to establish a
competitive knowledge-based economy by unlocking the potential of the UAE's
national capabilities. In reflection of Abu Dhabi's robust healthcare
infrastructure, G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca outlined a multi-year
comprehensive process to manufacture innovative drugs in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership factors in the Abu Dhabi's Industrial Strategy in doubling the
size of the manufacturing sector by 2031. In its essence, the agreement will
expand Abu Dhabi's footprint in life science research and development as well as
