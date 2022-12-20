Sanisure Announces the Acquisition of a Leading Silicone Extrusion Facility in Twinsburg, Ohio

Camarillo, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - Sanisure, a leading, vertically-integrated

player in the single- use bioprocessing technology space, is pleased to announce

the acquisition of Medical Elastomer Development, Inc ("MED") a silicone

extrusion facility from Q Holding, a 3i portfolio company. This state-of-the-art

facility located in Twinsburg, Ohio, serves many industry- leading customers in

both the medical device and bioprocessing markets.



The acquisition further advances our commitment to become a leading provider of

critical fluid path management technologies for bioprocessing applications,

increasing security of supply and change control (consistent E&L profiles) for

our single use assembly solutions and transfer sets. Following the acquisition,

we will be able to offer our fully qualified, high- quality bulk tubing to

end-users, other OEMs and our channel partner distributors.



