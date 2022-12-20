Sanisure Announces the Acquisition of a Leading Silicone Extrusion Facility in Twinsburg, Ohio
Camarillo, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - Sanisure, a leading, vertically-integrated
player in the single- use bioprocessing technology space, is pleased to announce
the acquisition of Medical Elastomer Development, Inc ("MED") a silicone
extrusion facility from Q Holding, a 3i portfolio company. This state-of-the-art
facility located in Twinsburg, Ohio, serves many industry- leading customers in
both the medical device and bioprocessing markets.
The acquisition further advances our commitment to become a leading provider of
critical fluid path management technologies for bioprocessing applications,
increasing security of supply and change control (consistent E&L profiles) for
our single use assembly solutions and transfer sets. Following the acquisition,
we will be able to offer our fully qualified, high- quality bulk tubing to
end-users, other OEMs and our channel partner distributors.
player in the single- use bioprocessing technology space, is pleased to announce
the acquisition of Medical Elastomer Development, Inc ("MED") a silicone
extrusion facility from Q Holding, a 3i portfolio company. This state-of-the-art
facility located in Twinsburg, Ohio, serves many industry- leading customers in
both the medical device and bioprocessing markets.
The acquisition further advances our commitment to become a leading provider of
critical fluid path management technologies for bioprocessing applications,
increasing security of supply and change control (consistent E&L profiles) for
our single use assembly solutions and transfer sets. Following the acquisition,
we will be able to offer our fully qualified, high- quality bulk tubing to
end-users, other OEMs and our channel partner distributors.
With vertically integrated manufacturing and assembly operations in both North
America and Europe, Sanisure offers its customers a wide range of capabilities
on a global basis. Sanisure offers leading solutions for critical fluid path
technologies, including Mixed4Sure(TM) closed Carboy Mixing system, Cap2v8®
solutions, PharmaTainer(TM) bottles & carboys, aSURE® fittings, Bio-Ease(TM)
clamps, Gamma stable Stir Bars and an increased range of silicone extrusion and
other elastomeric solutions such as the Cellgyn® TPE, TPFE, Kynar tubing, etc.
Steven Chevillotte, CEO of Sanisure, said: "We are excited to have the MED
Twinsburg Team joining Sanisure's growing family. We continue to invest in
critical technologies and capabilities that drive innovation and supply security
for our global customer base. State-of- the-art silicone extrusion capabilities
are core to our portfolio of fluid management products and solutions, and enable
us to provide both high quality silicone tubing and vertically integrated
bioprocessing single-use solutions to our customers."
Commenting on the acquisition, 3i Partner Richard Relyea said: "We continue to
support Sanisure's strategy through both organic and inorganic growth
opportunities. This addition further strengthens Sanisure's offering to key
customers working on the development and commercialization of monoclonal
antibody, vaccine, and cell and gene therapy modalities with single-use
technologies in a variety of upstream and downstream applications."
ABOUT SANISURE
The Best Home a Drug Can Get®
Sanisure designs, develops, and manufactures single-use solutions for the
bioprocessing industry including customized bottle assemblies, low-volume mixing
solutions aseptic transfer systems, molded caps, flasks, tubes, and clamps. The
business now operates six facilities in North America and Europe. Sanisure has
longstanding relationships with leading biopharma and biotech Customers,
exhibiting an impressive reputation for high-quality solutions and Customer
service. In addition to its assembly offerings, Sanisure provides Customers
several unique, IP-backed manufactured solutions such as Mixed4Sure(TM) and
Cap2V8(TM) to address our customers' most demanding applications.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972129/Sanisure_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/sanisure-announces-the-acquisition-of-a-leading-silicone-extrusion-faci
lity-in-twinsburg-ohio-301707351.html
Contact:
Gesa M. Twardy,
gtwardy@sanisure.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167390/5399388
OTS: Sanisure
America and Europe, Sanisure offers its customers a wide range of capabilities
on a global basis. Sanisure offers leading solutions for critical fluid path
technologies, including Mixed4Sure(TM) closed Carboy Mixing system, Cap2v8®
solutions, PharmaTainer(TM) bottles & carboys, aSURE® fittings, Bio-Ease(TM)
clamps, Gamma stable Stir Bars and an increased range of silicone extrusion and
other elastomeric solutions such as the Cellgyn® TPE, TPFE, Kynar tubing, etc.
Steven Chevillotte, CEO of Sanisure, said: "We are excited to have the MED
Twinsburg Team joining Sanisure's growing family. We continue to invest in
critical technologies and capabilities that drive innovation and supply security
for our global customer base. State-of- the-art silicone extrusion capabilities
are core to our portfolio of fluid management products and solutions, and enable
us to provide both high quality silicone tubing and vertically integrated
bioprocessing single-use solutions to our customers."
Commenting on the acquisition, 3i Partner Richard Relyea said: "We continue to
support Sanisure's strategy through both organic and inorganic growth
opportunities. This addition further strengthens Sanisure's offering to key
customers working on the development and commercialization of monoclonal
antibody, vaccine, and cell and gene therapy modalities with single-use
technologies in a variety of upstream and downstream applications."
ABOUT SANISURE
The Best Home a Drug Can Get®
Sanisure designs, develops, and manufactures single-use solutions for the
bioprocessing industry including customized bottle assemblies, low-volume mixing
solutions aseptic transfer systems, molded caps, flasks, tubes, and clamps. The
business now operates six facilities in North America and Europe. Sanisure has
longstanding relationships with leading biopharma and biotech Customers,
exhibiting an impressive reputation for high-quality solutions and Customer
service. In addition to its assembly offerings, Sanisure provides Customers
several unique, IP-backed manufactured solutions such as Mixed4Sure(TM) and
Cap2V8(TM) to address our customers' most demanding applications.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972129/Sanisure_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/sanisure-announces-the-acquisition-of-a-leading-silicone-extrusion-faci
lity-in-twinsburg-ohio-301707351.html
Contact:
Gesa M. Twardy,
gtwardy@sanisure.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167390/5399388
OTS: Sanisure
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |