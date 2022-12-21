EE Ranked First in the connect Mobile Network Test 2023 / EE is followed by Vodafone, Three and O2; all operators provide strong 5G city coverage (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - EE's mobile network ranks first in connect's Mobile Network Test

2023 in the United Kingdom, ahead of Vodafone, Three and O2. All operators show

strong 5G coverage in cities. The benchmark measured each network's maximum data

and voice performance in a series of drive tests and walk tests. The quality and

performance of mobile connections that users actually experience was determined

in a seven-month crowdsourcing test. The tests commissioned by the international

telecommunications medium connect were conducted by the international

infrastructure and benchmarking specialist umlaut, part of Accenture.



EE is "Best in Test" scoring 878 out of 1,000 points possible and received the

overall grade "very good". The operator provided the best voice performance in

drive test scenarios. It also showed the highest call reliability in the drive

tests in cities and towns.





Vodafone ranks second with a score of 775 and the overall grade "good." Theoperator provided the best voice performance in walk test scenarios, the bestvoice performance and reliability in London, and, along with EE, the best voicereliability nationwide.Three is on third place with 756 points and the overall grade "good". Theoperator had the shortest call setup time in cities.O2 came in fourth scoring 676 points and achieving the grade "satisfactory".Hannes Ruegheimer, editor at connect, concludes: "EE defended its 2021number-one ranking and is the clear winner once again. Compared to last year, EEimproved their performance by 14 points and Three by 17 points, while Vodafone'sand O2's scores dropped 45 points and 39 points, respectively."Benchmark methodologyThe drive tests and walk tests took place in inner-city areas, outermetropolitan and suburban areas, smaller towns and cities along connectinghighways in November 2022. Four drive test cars traveled 19 cities and 40 townscovering 10,380 kilometers. The selected areas covered 17.37 million people,approximately 26% of the UK population. The crowd-sourced analyses are based on2.6 billion data and voice connection samples gathered between May and November2022, representing 99.3% of the built-up area of the UK and 99.8% of the UKpopulation. The results of all three tests were thoroughly weighed to achieve arealistic and conclusive assessment of each network's potential and performance.connect's independent mobile network tests, conducted by umlaut, provide a fair,transparent and neutral assessment and comparison of the networks' capabilitiesto customers, management and supervisory boards of mobile network operators. Theassessment was first conducted in Germany more than 20 years ago and has sincebeen extended to Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands and theUnited Kingdom. It has become the de-facto industry standard forcustomer-perceived network quality.About WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHINGTECHNOLOGY. TRENDS. FASCINATION. WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH has dedicated itselfto this motto. With the brands connect, connect business, connect HOME, PCMagazin, PCgo, COLORFOTO, AUDIO and stereoplay, it accompanies readers throughexciting worlds of technology, both print and digital. A high level of editorialexpertise and objective product tests in the company's own Testlab measuringlaboratory are a constant requirement. This is one of the reasons why WEKA MEDIAPUBLISHING GmbH is one of Germany's largest technology publishers and alsooffers a measuring laboratory for competent and independent testing servicesthat is unique in the publishing industry. Further information athttp://www.weka-media-publishing.de .Contact:Contact for media inquiriesconnectHannes RuegheimerFon: +49 711 26 03 85Mail: mailto:hruegheimer@connect.dePress Office WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHINGCREAM COMMUNICATIONBettina LeutnerFon: +49 40 401 131 010Mail: mailto:WEKA@cream-communication.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160292/5399594OTS: WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH