EE Ranked First in the connect Mobile Network Test 2023 / EE is followed by Vodafone, Three and O2; all operators provide strong 5G city coverage (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - EE's mobile network ranks first in connect's Mobile Network Test
2023 in the United Kingdom, ahead of Vodafone, Three and O2. All operators show
strong 5G coverage in cities. The benchmark measured each network's maximum data
and voice performance in a series of drive tests and walk tests. The quality and
performance of mobile connections that users actually experience was determined
in a seven-month crowdsourcing test. The tests commissioned by the international
telecommunications medium connect were conducted by the international
infrastructure and benchmarking specialist umlaut, part of Accenture.

EE is "Best in Test" scoring 878 out of 1,000 points possible and received the
overall grade "very good". The operator provided the best voice performance in
drive test scenarios. It also showed the highest call reliability in the drive
tests in cities and towns.

Vodafone ranks second with a score of 775 and the overall grade "good." The
operator provided the best voice performance in walk test scenarios, the best
voice performance and reliability in London, and, along with EE, the best voice
reliability nationwide.

Three is on third place with 756 points and the overall grade "good". The
operator had the shortest call setup time in cities.

O2 came in fourth scoring 676 points and achieving the grade "satisfactory".

Hannes Ruegheimer, editor at connect, concludes: "EE defended its 2021
number-one ranking and is the clear winner once again. Compared to last year, EE
improved their performance by 14 points and Three by 17 points, while Vodafone's
and O2's scores dropped 45 points and 39 points, respectively."

Benchmark methodology

The drive tests and walk tests took place in inner-city areas, outer
metropolitan and suburban areas, smaller towns and cities along connecting
highways in November 2022. Four drive test cars traveled 19 cities and 40 towns
covering 10,380 kilometers. The selected areas covered 17.37 million people,
approximately 26% of the UK population. The crowd-sourced analyses are based on
2.6 billion data and voice connection samples gathered between May and November
2022, representing 99.3% of the built-up area of the UK and 99.8% of the UK
population. The results of all three tests were thoroughly weighed to achieve a
realistic and conclusive assessment of each network's potential and performance.

connect's independent mobile network tests, conducted by umlaut, provide a fair,
transparent and neutral assessment and comparison of the networks' capabilities
to customers, management and supervisory boards of mobile network operators. The
assessment was first conducted in Germany more than 20 years ago and has since
been extended to Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the
United Kingdom. It has become the de-facto industry standard for
customer-perceived network quality.

About WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING

TECHNOLOGY. TRENDS. FASCINATION. WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH has dedicated itself
to this motto. With the brands connect, connect business, connect HOME, PC
Magazin, PCgo, COLORFOTO, AUDIO and stereoplay, it accompanies readers through
exciting worlds of technology, both print and digital. A high level of editorial
expertise and objective product tests in the company's own Testlab measuring
laboratory are a constant requirement. This is one of the reasons why WEKA MEDIA
PUBLISHING GmbH is one of Germany's largest technology publishers and also
offers a measuring laboratory for competent and independent testing services
that is unique in the publishing industry. Further information at
http://www.weka-media-publishing.de .

Contact:

Contact for media inquiries
connect
Hannes Ruegheimer
Fon: +49 711 26 03 85
Mail: mailto:hruegheimer@connect.de

Press Office WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING
CREAM COMMUNICATION
Bettina Leutner
Fon: +49 40 401 131 010
Mail: mailto:WEKA@cream-communication.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160292/5399594
OTS: WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH



