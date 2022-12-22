checkAd

RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor

Rinatya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The groundbreaking excavation technology for
eliminating underground utility strikes is being deployed at several major sites
by pioneering construction firm Haskell, which was also an early investor in
RodRadar

RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking sensor technology for detecting
underground hazards, announced today that Florida-based Haskell has become the
first contractor in the United States to deploy the company's debut product, LDR
Excavate(TM). Haskell, a pioneering architecture, engineering and construction
firm, was an early investor in RodRadar and has now also become one of its
premier customers.

"RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said Cutler Knupp,
Managing Director of Haskell's innovation and venture capital arm, Dysruptek.
"We've validated that the solution does exactly what it says it does. The
accuracy has been impeccable, and it's already helping Haskell to identify
subsurface conditions that we were not aware of before."

Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, the LDR Excavate brings RodRadar's
unique high-resolution ground-penetrating radar imaging into the operator's
cabin during excavation and earthworks projects. The only solution of its kind,
LDR Excavate provides real-time, precision data on the location of underground
utility infrastructure, automatically and directly alerting the excavator's
operator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly utility
damage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving project
efficiency.

Haskell is incorporating LDR Excavate into construction projects at several
locations, including Miller Electric Center. Haskell is general contractor on
the nearly $130 million facility, which will serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars
new training arena.

Lance Simons, Haskell Vice President of Safety & Quality, commented, "We were
able to verify where the utilities are and then know at exactly what depths they
were buried. We watched LDR Excavate perform in real time and it is extremely
user-friendly for the operator. It is very promising."

Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100
billion annually, including billions invested in less effective mitigation
methods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths and
hundreds of injuries. Live Dig Radar is a dramatic improvement over current
widespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherent
limitations.

"This problem plagues the entire industry across the globe. We finally have an
opportunity to completely eliminate strikes - this is very exciting," Knupp
said. "We're pushing toward a future when LDR buckets will be available at your
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor The groundbreaking excavation technology for eliminating underground utility strikes is being deployed at several major sites by pioneering construction firm Haskell, which was also an early investor in RodRadar RodRadar, developers of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Veröffentlichungstermine des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) vom 26.12.2022 bis ...
224 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
216 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
204 Leser
KfW-ifo-Mittelstandsbarometer: / Stimmungsaufhellung zum Jahresabschluss
204 Leser
Naturdach online gestalten: Rathscheck Schiefer schaltet neuen Schiefer-Konfigurator frei (FOTO)
192 Leser
Handelsexperte Marcus Diekmann: 50 Prozent aller kleinen und mittleren Handelszentren Deutschlands sind überflüssig und ...
180 Leser
Die Misere bei der Post hat einen Namen
160 Leser
E-Commerce Trends: Diese Entwicklungen sollten Onlinehändler verfolgen (FOTO)
160 Leser
Das Geschäft mit dem Tourismus: Warum Ferienwohnungen auch in Krisenzeiten rentabel bleiben (FOTO)
156 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
152 Leser
Kapital 1852 mit erfolgreichem First Closing des neuen Venture-Capital-Dachfonds
904 Leser
dhpg berät die Human & Work bei dem Erwerb der Corrente AG
768 Leser
Wohninvestor Accentro Real Estate AG verlängert Anleihen bis 2026 und 2029 und erhöht ...
636 Leser
Headhunter in 2 Minuten überzeugen: Das sind die Schlüsselfaktoren für ein erfolgreiches Bewerbungsgespräch (FOTO)
580 Leser
Wechsel in der BDZV-Kommunikation
524 Leser
Sparda-Bank Hamburg eG: Niels Pirck wird Mitglied des Vorstands (FOTO)
516 Leser
TENCEL(TM) und RCGD Global bringen Öko-Couture bei den US- und UK-Premieren von "Avatar: The Way of Water" auf den roten Teppich
500 Leser
Immer mehr Cyberangriffe auf Finanzdienstleister: Neuer EU-Sicherheitsstandard DORA soll Abhilfe schaffen
456 Leser
TARGOBANK steigt auf Karten aus recyceltem Plastik um (FOTO)
452 Leser
Marktausblick 2022 bis 2024: Finanzierungen ermöglichen Unternehmen Investitionen in Nachhaltigkeit und Digitalisierung
448 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7427 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2348 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
2235 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1551 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
1464 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1176 Leser
Cloud Gaming Studie: Das Streaming von Spielen wird massentauglich, bleibt aber durch langsamen Internetausbau gehemmt
1147 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1082 Leser
enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
944 Leser
Transparenzregister nicht mehr frei zugänglich: Aufgrund des Urteils des Europäischen Gerichtshofs vom 20.11.2022 ist das Transparenzregister ...
913 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7427 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
4390 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
4351 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3896 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
3543 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3336 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
3292 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3205 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3034 Leser