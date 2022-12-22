RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor
Rinatya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The groundbreaking excavation technology for
eliminating underground utility strikes is being deployed at several major sites
by pioneering construction firm Haskell, which was also an early investor in
RodRadar
RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking sensor technology for detecting
underground hazards, announced today that Florida-based Haskell has become the
first contractor in the United States to deploy the company's debut product, LDR
Excavate(TM). Haskell, a pioneering architecture, engineering and construction
firm, was an early investor in RodRadar and has now also become one of its
premier customers.
"RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said Cutler Knupp,
Managing Director of Haskell's innovation and venture capital arm, Dysruptek.
"We've validated that the solution does exactly what it says it does. The
accuracy has been impeccable, and it's already helping Haskell to identify
subsurface conditions that we were not aware of before."
Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, the LDR Excavate brings RodRadar's
unique high-resolution ground-penetrating radar imaging into the operator's
cabin during excavation and earthworks projects. The only solution of its kind,
LDR Excavate provides real-time, precision data on the location of underground
utility infrastructure, automatically and directly alerting the excavator's
operator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly utility
damage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving project
efficiency.
Haskell is incorporating LDR Excavate into construction projects at several
locations, including Miller Electric Center. Haskell is general contractor on
the nearly $130 million facility, which will serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars
new training arena.
Lance Simons, Haskell Vice President of Safety & Quality, commented, "We were
able to verify where the utilities are and then know at exactly what depths they
were buried. We watched LDR Excavate perform in real time and it is extremely
user-friendly for the operator. It is very promising."
Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100
billion annually, including billions invested in less effective mitigation
methods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths and
hundreds of injuries. Live Dig Radar is a dramatic improvement over current
widespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherent
limitations.
"This problem plagues the entire industry across the globe. We finally have an
opportunity to completely eliminate strikes - this is very exciting," Knupp
said. "We're pushing toward a future when LDR buckets will be available at your
