RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor

"RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said Cutler Knupp,Managing Director of Haskell's innovation and venture capital arm, Dysruptek."We've validated that the solution does exactly what it says it does. Theaccuracy has been impeccable, and it's already helping Haskell to identifysubsurface conditions that we were not aware of before."Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, the LDR Excavate brings RodRadar'sunique high-resolution ground-penetrating radar imaging into the operator'scabin during excavation and earthworks projects. The only solution of its kind,LDR Excavate provides real-time, precision data on the location of undergroundutility infrastructure, automatically and directly alerting the excavator'soperator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly utilitydamage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving projectefficiency.Haskell is incorporating LDR Excavate into construction projects at severallocations, including Miller Electric Center. Haskell is general contractor onthe nearly $130 million facility, which will serve as the Jacksonville Jaguarsnew training arena.Lance Simons, Haskell Vice President of Safety & Quality, commented, "We wereable to verify where the utilities are and then know at exactly what depths theywere buried. We watched LDR Excavate perform in real time and it is extremelyuser-friendly for the operator. It is very promising."Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100billion annually, including billions invested in less effective mitigationmethods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths andhundreds of injuries. Live Dig Radar is a dramatic improvement over currentwidespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherentlimitations."This problem plagues the entire industry across the globe. We finally have anopportunity to completely eliminate strikes - this is very exciting," Knuppsaid. "We're pushing toward a future when LDR buckets will be available at your