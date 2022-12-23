Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 to Set Agenda for Inclusive Climate Action

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Held under the patronage of UAE President HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

ADSW will contribute to setting sustainability agenda ahead of COP28, the

Emirates Climate Conference.

- Under theme of 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28,' ADSW 2023 will

demonstrate UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate action

- ADSW will convene global sustainability decision makers and key stakeholders

for impactful dialogue ahead of critical Global Stocktake that will take place

at COP28

- ADSW 2023 will also feature inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit



Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, the global initiative championed by

the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable

development, will feature a series of high-level sessions focused on the key

priorities for sustainable development ahead of the United Nations Climate

Change Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The fifteenth edition of the annual event will be held under the patronage ofUAE President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has championedsustainability as a key pillar of the UAE's economic and social progress andprosperity.ADSW, taking place from January 14 to 19, under the theme of 'United on ClimateAction Toward COP28,' will convene heads of state, policymakers, industryleaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactfuldialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. Key stakeholders will discusspriorities for the global climate agenda at COP28, the need for all stakeholdersacross society to be engaged and included, and how to leverage the assessmentsfrom the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climateprogress at COP28 and beyond.H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and AdvancedTechnology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "Forover 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE's commitment to addressing globalchallenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainableeconomic development. ADSW 2023 will help shape the sustainability agenda anddrive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE by convening the global community andfacilitating meaningful dialogue to foster consensus, groundbreakingpartnerships and innovative solutions."The world needs a just and inclusive energy transition that supports the needsof developing nations while ensuring a more sustainable future for us all. ADSWcan serve as an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of clean technologiesand put partnerships together that can take them to scale around the world,