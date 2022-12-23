checkAd

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 to Set Agenda for Inclusive Climate Action

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Held under the patronage of UAE President HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,
ADSW will contribute to setting sustainability agenda ahead of COP28, the
Emirates Climate Conference.
- Under theme of 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28,' ADSW 2023 will
demonstrate UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate action
- ADSW will convene global sustainability decision makers and key stakeholders
for impactful dialogue ahead of critical Global Stocktake that will take place
at COP28
- ADSW 2023 will also feature inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, the global initiative championed by
the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable
development, will feature a series of high-level sessions focused on the key
priorities for sustainable development ahead of the United Nations Climate
Change Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12.

The fifteenth edition of the annual event will be held under the patronage of
UAE President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has championed
sustainability as a key pillar of the UAE's economic and social progress and
prosperity.

ADSW, taking place from January 14 to 19, under the theme of 'United on Climate
Action Toward COP28,' will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry
leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactful
dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. Key stakeholders will discuss
priorities for the global climate agenda at COP28, the need for all stakeholders
across society to be engaged and included, and how to leverage the assessments
from the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climate
progress at COP28 and beyond.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced
Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "For
over 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE's commitment to addressing global
challenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainable
economic development. ADSW 2023 will help shape the sustainability agenda and
drive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE by convening the global community and
facilitating meaningful dialogue to foster consensus, groundbreaking
partnerships and innovative solutions.

"The world needs a just and inclusive energy transition that supports the needs
of developing nations while ensuring a more sustainable future for us all. ADSW
can serve as an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of clean technologies
and put partnerships together that can take them to scale around the world,
