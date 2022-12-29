Canada, the largest importer of EU lemon outside of Europe (FOTO)

Madrid (ots) -



The European Union is the main exporter of fresh lemons internationally , with127,785 tons exported at the end of the 2021/2022 season, thanks to theproduction of the Spanish lemon sector, which in the same period harvested1,221,000 tons, according to data provided by the Spanish Ministry ofAgriculture, Fisheries and Food (known by its Spanish acronym, MAPA).The European lemon production is shared between Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal,France, Cyprus, Malta, and Croatia, the Mediterranean basin. But according tothe European Commission, Spanish lemons alone account for almost 78% of thetotal product harvested.Canada imports 5,698.5 tons of European lemonsMost of the lemon from the European Union is marketed in Europe, with the UnitedKingdom and Switzerland - which do not belong to the list of 27 member states-leading the way. However, Canada has established itself as the leading importerof European lemons outside of Europe . Specifically, during the last harvestwindow, which ran from September 2021 to August 2022, where Canada imported5,698.5 tons, with total value of EUR6.62 million ."We have been working for several years to increase the presence of Europeanlemons in countries as important as the United States and Canada in terms oftrade. These markets demand quality and sustainable products from us at alllevels", José Antonio García , director of the Interprofessional Association ofSpanish Lemons and Grapefruit (AILIMPO), explains.The European Union is a reference area for lemon growing in the world . Thisprivileged position is no coincidence, because behind it lies the work carriedout by organisations such as AILIMPO which, as well as defending the interestsof the sector, have acted as a driving force in its development towards aproduction system with greater social, economic, and environmentalsustainability ; as well as striving to reduce production costs, increaseproductivity and increase innovation at all levels. In short, it's beendedicated to ensuring that all agents in the sector, producers, warehouses andindustry, prepare and improve.Promotion of Spanish and European lemonsBut AILIMPO has gone beyond the productive and commercial sphere and haslaunched the "Welcome to the Lemon Age" campaign, which began in 2020 and endsin 2023, being the most important communication action of the interprofessionalin recent years. This initiative, funded by the European Union, aims to promotethe positioning of European lemons in Germany, France, Spain, the United Statesand Canada so that the product's differentiating characteristics such as itsquality, sustainability, freshness, traceability, and food safety are valued.Its leitmotif is to maintain and increase lemon consumption, making it moreattractive to new generations of consumers.About AILIMPOAILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional organization, based in Murcia, officiallyrecognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and theEuropean Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers,cooperatives, exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector inwhich Spain is the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as aprocessing country, with an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating20,000 direct jobs and transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillaryindustries.More information at http://www.thelemonage.com