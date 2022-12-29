checkAd

Canada, the largest importer of EU lemon outside of Europe (FOTO)

Madrid (ots) -

- The European Union is the world's leading exporter of fresh lemons, with
127,785 tons marketed outside its borders at the close of the 2021/2022 season
- "Canada demands quality and sustainable products from us at all levels,"
explains José Antonio García, director of the Spanish Interprofessional
Association of Lemon and Grapefruit

Lemon is trending . Fresh consumption of this citrus fruit has increased by 25%
over the last five years, reaching 6,973,000 tons in 2022 , according to the
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This is because it is one of the
stars of the popular Mediterranean diet , ranked among the healthiest in the
world by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Union is the main exporter of fresh lemons internationally , with
127,785 tons exported at the end of the 2021/2022 season, thanks to the
production of the Spanish lemon sector, which in the same period harvested
1,221,000 tons, according to data provided by the Spanish Ministry of
Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (known by its Spanish acronym, MAPA).

The European lemon production is shared between Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal,
France, Cyprus, Malta, and Croatia, the Mediterranean basin. But according to
the European Commission, Spanish lemons alone account for almost 78% of the
total product harvested.

Canada imports 5,698.5 tons of European lemons

Most of the lemon from the European Union is marketed in Europe, with the United
Kingdom and Switzerland - which do not belong to the list of 27 member states-
leading the way. However, Canada has established itself as the leading importer
of European lemons outside of Europe . Specifically, during the last harvest
window, which ran from September 2021 to August 2022, where Canada imported
5,698.5 tons, with total value of EUR6.62 million .

"We have been working for several years to increase the presence of European
lemons in countries as important as the United States and Canada in terms of
trade. These markets demand quality and sustainable products from us at all
levels", José Antonio García , director of the Interprofessional Association of
Spanish Lemons and Grapefruit (AILIMPO), explains.

The European Union is a reference area for lemon growing in the world . This
privileged position is no coincidence, because behind it lies the work carried
out by organisations such as AILIMPO which, as well as defending the interests
of the sector, have acted as a driving force in its development towards a
production system with greater social, economic, and environmental
sustainability ; as well as striving to reduce production costs, increase
productivity and increase innovation at all levels. In short, it's been
dedicated to ensuring that all agents in the sector, producers, warehouses and
industry, prepare and improve.

Promotion of Spanish and European lemons

But AILIMPO has gone beyond the productive and commercial sphere and has
launched the "Welcome to the Lemon Age" campaign, which began in 2020 and ends
in 2023, being the most important communication action of the interprofessional
in recent years. This initiative, funded by the European Union, aims to promote
the positioning of European lemons in Germany, France, Spain, the United States
and Canada so that the product's differentiating characteristics such as its
quality, sustainability, freshness, traceability, and food safety are valued.
Its leitmotif is to maintain and increase lemon consumption, making it more
attractive to new generations of consumers.

About AILIMPO

AILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional organization, based in Murcia, officially
recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the
European Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers,
cooperatives, exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in
which Spain is the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a
processing country, with an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating
20,000 direct jobs and transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary
industries.

More information at http://www.thelemonage.com

