CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart power suits and wearables for safe workplaces (FOTO)

Las Vegas (ots) - Robotic exoskeleton technology leader showcases

fully-connected, AI-based wearable tools to protect and empower today's physical

labor forces



German Bionic is announcing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, new,

AI-powered smart wearable tools that revolutionize workplace safety in

physically demanding jobs; making work safer, less strenuous, and more

attractive. The new smart wearable tools include:





- Apogee(TM): the lightest and most versatile AI-supported power suit fromGerman Bionic- Smart SafetyVes(TM): the smart vest to bring ergonomic monitoring andprotection to every worker- German Bionic IO(TM): the cloud-based software platform that intelligentlymanages and analyzes workplace ergonomics and safety practicesAlso on show and available for demos will be the CES 2023 "Best of Innovation"(Wearable Technologies) Award-winning Cray X exoskeleton, already widely trustedby companies like L'Oreal, JBS, Ecolab, and Lanxess plus many global logisticsfirms including DPD, as well as airports and retailers such as the leadingBritish consumer electronics chain, Currys. CES visitors will find German Bionicat booth 7141 (Tech East, West Hall), January 5-8, 2023.Apogee: Smart robotic exoskeleton for the workplaceThe strikingly designed, AI-supported Apogee is German Bionic's next-generationsmart robotic wearable tool. It is even lighter and more comfortable than itspredecessors and broadens the areas of application. The dust and water-resistantdevice maximizes workplace safety by providing up to 66 lbs (30 kg) of supportfor the lower back per lifting movement and helps minimize fatigue thanks toactive walking assistance. Apogee integrates easily in workplaces and has animmediate impact wherever heavy lifting and carrying regularly takes place, suchas in logistics, construction, and the care sector.Smart SafetyVest: Ergonomic protection made simple - for everyoneGerman Bionic's Smart SafetyVest incorporates advanced sensory capabilities andAI power to deliver data-based, personalized ergonomic insights, as well asassessments and recommended actions at the press of a button. In addition tocustom workplace insights, it can pinpoint ergonomic risks and improvementopportunities to reduce fatigue and injuries that can otherwise lead to highlevels of illness and absenteeism - regardless of the type of work beingperformed.German Bionic IO: The foremost ergonomic data platform for the workplaceAt the heart of both innovations being announced at CES 2023 is thegroundbreaking cloud-based German Bionic IO platform. It not only makes