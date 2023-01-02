checkAd

CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart power suits and wearables for safe workplaces (FOTO)

Las Vegas (ots) - Robotic exoskeleton technology leader showcases
fully-connected, AI-based wearable tools to protect and empower today's physical
labor forces

German Bionic is announcing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, new,
AI-powered smart wearable tools that revolutionize workplace safety in
physically demanding jobs; making work safer, less strenuous, and more
attractive. The new smart wearable tools include:

- Apogee(TM): the lightest and most versatile AI-supported power suit from
German Bionic
- Smart SafetyVes(TM): the smart vest to bring ergonomic monitoring and
protection to every worker
- German Bionic IO(TM): the cloud-based software platform that intelligently
manages and analyzes workplace ergonomics and safety practices

Also on show and available for demos will be the CES 2023 "Best of Innovation"
(Wearable Technologies) Award-winning Cray X exoskeleton, already widely trusted
by companies like L'Oreal, JBS, Ecolab, and Lanxess plus many global logistics
firms including DPD, as well as airports and retailers such as the leading
British consumer electronics chain, Currys. CES visitors will find German Bionic
at booth 7141 (Tech East, West Hall), January 5-8, 2023.

Apogee: Smart robotic exoskeleton for the workplace

The strikingly designed, AI-supported Apogee is German Bionic's next-generation
smart robotic wearable tool. It is even lighter and more comfortable than its
predecessors and broadens the areas of application. The dust and water-resistant
device maximizes workplace safety by providing up to 66 lbs (30 kg) of support
for the lower back per lifting movement and helps minimize fatigue thanks to
active walking assistance. Apogee integrates easily in workplaces and has an
immediate impact wherever heavy lifting and carrying regularly takes place, such
as in logistics, construction, and the care sector.

Smart SafetyVest: Ergonomic protection made simple - for everyone

German Bionic's Smart SafetyVest incorporates advanced sensory capabilities and
AI power to deliver data-based, personalized ergonomic insights, as well as
assessments and recommended actions at the press of a button. In addition to
custom workplace insights, it can pinpoint ergonomic risks and improvement
opportunities to reduce fatigue and injuries that can otherwise lead to high
levels of illness and absenteeism - regardless of the type of work being
performed.

German Bionic IO: The foremost ergonomic data platform for the workplace

At the heart of both innovations being announced at CES 2023 is the
groundbreaking cloud-based German Bionic IO platform. It not only makes
