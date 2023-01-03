Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Hosts First Green Hydrogen Summit in Year of Climate Action for UAE

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- International experts and decision makers to highlight green hydrogen's

potential to support global net-zero goals ahead of UAE-hosted COP28 later

this year

- Summit to be one of series of high-level events held at ADSW 2023 -

highlighting UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate

action



Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global initiative championed by the

UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable

development, will hold its first annual Green Hydrogen Summit this year,

highlighting green hydrogen's growing importance in the global drive toward net

zero.





The Green Hydrogen Summit 2023, taking place on January 18, will be one of thekey events taking place at ADSW 2023, which will convene heads of state,policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for aseries of impactful dialogues ahead of the United Nations Climate ChangeConference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12. COP28,the Emirates Climate Conference, will see the conclusion of the first GlobalStocktake of the Paris Agreement - assessing the progress made by countries ontheir national climate plans.H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and AdvancedTechnology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "Westand at a critical moment as nations prepare to gather in the UAE to highlightprogress on meeting climate objectives and to explore pathways to net zero.Ahead of COP28, ADSW2023 will provide a platform for vital dialogue between keystakeholders and decision makers, as we look to forge alliances and developinnovative solutions to deliver an inclusive energy transition. The UAE andMasdar have long believed that green hydrogen will play a key role in thatenergy transition and as we continue to explore low-carbon and zero-carbonenergy solutions, the time is right for green hydrogen to take a more centralrole at ADSW."The inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit at ADSW will cover topics including,developments in hydrogen production, conversion, transport, storage, and use. Itwill include high-level discussions focused on the development of the UAEhydrogen economy, the role of government and regulation, and panel sessions on abroad range of topics including innovation, sustainable finance, green energy inAfrica, and hydrogen's value chain.Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "As greenhydrogen continues to show growing promise as a critical enabler of our net-zerofuture, we must unlock its full potential by accelerating research and