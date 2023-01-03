checkAd

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Hosts First Green Hydrogen Summit in Year of Climate Action for UAE

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- International experts and decision makers to highlight green hydrogen's
potential to support global net-zero goals ahead of UAE-hosted COP28 later
this year
- Summit to be one of series of high-level events held at ADSW 2023 -
highlighting UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate
action

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global initiative championed by the
UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable
development, will hold its first annual Green Hydrogen Summit this year,
highlighting green hydrogen's growing importance in the global drive toward net
zero.

The Green Hydrogen Summit 2023, taking place on January 18, will be one of the
key events taking place at ADSW 2023, which will convene heads of state,
policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a
series of impactful dialogues ahead of the United Nations Climate Change
Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12. COP28,
the Emirates Climate Conference, will see the conclusion of the first Global
Stocktake of the Paris Agreement - assessing the progress made by countries on
their national climate plans.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced
Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "We
stand at a critical moment as nations prepare to gather in the UAE to highlight
progress on meeting climate objectives and to explore pathways to net zero.
Ahead of COP28, ADSW2023 will provide a platform for vital dialogue between key
stakeholders and decision makers, as we look to forge alliances and develop
innovative solutions to deliver an inclusive energy transition. The UAE and
Masdar have long believed that green hydrogen will play a key role in that
energy transition and as we continue to explore low-carbon and zero-carbon
energy solutions, the time is right for green hydrogen to take a more central
role at ADSW."

The inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit at ADSW will cover topics including,
developments in hydrogen production, conversion, transport, storage, and use. It
will include high-level discussions focused on the development of the UAE
hydrogen economy, the role of government and regulation, and panel sessions on a
broad range of topics including innovation, sustainable finance, green energy in
Africa, and hydrogen's value chain.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "As green
hydrogen continues to show growing promise as a critical enabler of our net-zero
future, we must unlock its full potential by accelerating research and
