sesamsec at Intersec The access specialist presents high-performance products and new services (FOTO)
Munich/Dubai (ots) - When Intersec opens its doors in Dubai from January 17 to
19, the German access specialist sesamsec will also be there. At booth SA-D18 in
Hall C.2, visitors to the leading trade fair for the protection and security
industry can find out about the company's products and solutions.
The wide range of readers that sesamsec offers are designed to cover different
requirements and areas of application for the access control industry. All
readers are characterized by design diversity that allows them to be
harmoniously integrated into any environment. The devices are also truly
multi-talented when it comes to the technologies they support: almost all known
LF and HF contactless technologies in the frequencies 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz are
processed. This means that the readers can be used universally.
New services: access control with a future
As part of the trade show, sesamsec will also be presenting the company's new
service offerings. Customers can outsource access control to the experts as part
of a subscription model. With "Physical Access Control as a Service", or PACaaS
for short, all the necessary components for operating an access control solution
are made available via the cloud. All organizational aspects, such as the
operation of the servers, the provision of storage space, software and updates,
are handled by sesamsec. The solution is scalable and can therefore be easily
adapted to changing requirements. With each model, customers receive
location-independent access to their software and data, as well as detailed
product documentation.
With its Professional Services, sesamsec provides targeted support for
installers and partners. They can draw on the expertise of the access specialist
when implementing a cloud-based access control solution.
Contact:
Sarah Denk
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim
Germany
E-Mail: mailto:S.Denk@sesamsec.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167503/5409284
OTS: sesamsec
