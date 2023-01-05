sesamsec at Intersec The access specialist presents high-performance products and new services (FOTO)

Munich/Dubai (ots) - When Intersec opens its doors in Dubai from January 17 to

19, the German access specialist sesamsec will also be there. At booth SA-D18 in

Hall C.2, visitors to the leading trade fair for the protection and security

industry can find out about the company's products and solutions.



The wide range of readers that sesamsec offers are designed to cover different

requirements and areas of application for the access control industry. All

readers are characterized by design diversity that allows them to be

harmoniously integrated into any environment. The devices are also truly

multi-talented when it comes to the technologies they support: almost all known

LF and HF contactless technologies in the frequencies 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz are

processed. This means that the readers can be used universally.



