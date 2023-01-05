Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO
Washington (ots/PRNewswire) - Chakar to lead next stage of growth as Securrency
accelerates commercialization of compliance-driven digital asset technology for
global financial institutions
Securrency (https://securrency.com/) , a leading developer of
institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today
announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief
Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023.
accelerates commercialization of compliance-driven digital asset technology for
global financial institutions
Securrency (https://securrency.com/) , a leading developer of
institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today
announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief
Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023.
Ms. Chakar's leadership will combine her deep financial services, technology,
and market experience with Securrency's groundbreaking technology to deploy
market-leading solutions on a global scale. She has been recognized as one of
the most powerful women in finance (https://www.americanbanker.com/news/most-pow
erful-women-in-finance-no-8-nadine-chakar-state-street) and is a vocal champion
for using technology to revolutionize financial services. Ms. Chakar brings over
30 years of experience in global wealth and asset management to Securrency. Most
recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Head of State Street
Digital, where she built and led the team that is helping State Street,
institutional investors, and regulators successfully navigate the bank's
transition into a modern digital economy. Ms. Chakar also led State Street
Global Markets, where she oversaw its trading, product, and operations platform,
helping to drive successful client solutions. Prior to State Street, she served
as global head of operations for Manulife's Global Wealth and Asset Management
Division and led the Global Asset Servicing teams for BNY Mellon.
In addition to her leadership at State Street Digital, Ms. Chakar has served as
a member of the Board of Directors of Securrency since 2021. Her appointment as
the CEO of Securrency highlights the growing importance of compliance aware
tokenization, interoperability, and institutional DeFi to the future of global
finance.
Ms. Chakar's appointment will allow Dan Doney, Securrency's founder, who has
served as the company's CEO and lead architect since its inception, to focus on
innovation, technology delivery, and commercialization by continuing to serve as
the Chief Technology Officer of Securrency. Mr. Doney is recognized as one of
the preeminent thought leaders in the blockchain and decentralized finance
space. This focus will accelerate the growth of Securrency's blockchain-enabled
financial services infrastructure market share.
Nadine Chakar, incoming CEO of Securrency said: "The financial services industry
is at a critical tipping point as it tokenizes regulated real-world assets and
automates legacy financial processes using the power of blockchain technology.
and market experience with Securrency's groundbreaking technology to deploy
market-leading solutions on a global scale. She has been recognized as one of
the most powerful women in finance (https://www.americanbanker.com/news/most-pow
erful-women-in-finance-no-8-nadine-chakar-state-street) and is a vocal champion
for using technology to revolutionize financial services. Ms. Chakar brings over
30 years of experience in global wealth and asset management to Securrency. Most
recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Head of State Street
Digital, where she built and led the team that is helping State Street,
institutional investors, and regulators successfully navigate the bank's
transition into a modern digital economy. Ms. Chakar also led State Street
Global Markets, where she oversaw its trading, product, and operations platform,
helping to drive successful client solutions. Prior to State Street, she served
as global head of operations for Manulife's Global Wealth and Asset Management
Division and led the Global Asset Servicing teams for BNY Mellon.
In addition to her leadership at State Street Digital, Ms. Chakar has served as
a member of the Board of Directors of Securrency since 2021. Her appointment as
the CEO of Securrency highlights the growing importance of compliance aware
tokenization, interoperability, and institutional DeFi to the future of global
finance.
Ms. Chakar's appointment will allow Dan Doney, Securrency's founder, who has
served as the company's CEO and lead architect since its inception, to focus on
innovation, technology delivery, and commercialization by continuing to serve as
the Chief Technology Officer of Securrency. Mr. Doney is recognized as one of
the preeminent thought leaders in the blockchain and decentralized finance
space. This focus will accelerate the growth of Securrency's blockchain-enabled
financial services infrastructure market share.
Nadine Chakar, incoming CEO of Securrency said: "The financial services industry
is at a critical tipping point as it tokenizes regulated real-world assets and
automates legacy financial processes using the power of blockchain technology.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |