Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO

Washington (ots/PRNewswire) - Chakar to lead next stage of growth as Securrency

accelerates commercialization of compliance-driven digital asset technology for

global financial institutions



Securrency (https://securrency.com/) , a leading developer of

institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today

announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief

Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Ms. Chakar's leadership will combine her deep financial services, technology,and market experience with Securrency's groundbreaking technology to deploymarket-leading solutions on a global scale. She has been recognized as one ofthe most powerful women in finance (https://www.americanbanker.com/news/most-powerful-women-in-finance-no-8-nadine-chakar-state-street) and is a vocal championfor using technology to revolutionize financial services. Ms. Chakar brings over30 years of experience in global wealth and asset management to Securrency. Mostrecently, she served as Executive Vice President and Head of State StreetDigital, where she built and led the team that is helping State Street,institutional investors, and regulators successfully navigate the bank'stransition into a modern digital economy. Ms. Chakar also led State StreetGlobal Markets, where she oversaw its trading, product, and operations platform,helping to drive successful client solutions. Prior to State Street, she servedas global head of operations for Manulife's Global Wealth and Asset ManagementDivision and led the Global Asset Servicing teams for BNY Mellon.In addition to her leadership at State Street Digital, Ms. Chakar has served asa member of the Board of Directors of Securrency since 2021. Her appointment asthe CEO of Securrency highlights the growing importance of compliance awaretokenization, interoperability, and institutional DeFi to the future of globalfinance.Ms. Chakar's appointment will allow Dan Doney, Securrency's founder, who hasserved as the company's CEO and lead architect since its inception, to focus oninnovation, technology delivery, and commercialization by continuing to serve asthe Chief Technology Officer of Securrency. Mr. Doney is recognized as one ofthe preeminent thought leaders in the blockchain and decentralized financespace. This focus will accelerate the growth of Securrency's blockchain-enabledfinancial services infrastructure market share.Nadine Chakar, incoming CEO of Securrency said: "The financial services industryis at a critical tipping point as it tokenizes regulated real-world assets andautomates legacy financial processes using the power of blockchain technology.