Fromont Briens And Littler Announce Separation

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Fromont Briens, one of the largest French employment

and labor law firm representing management from its offices in Lyon and Paris,

and Littler, the world's largest employment and labor law practice representing

management, have announced the ending of their formal partnership.



Sophie Pe'licier-Loevenbruck, a partner at Fromont Briens in Paris involved in

the international development of the firm, explains: " International work - and

the mindset that goes with it - has always been part of our story, and one of

the pillars of the firm's development since its creation in 1993. This mutually

agreed separation is the beginning of a new phase in our international practice,

deeply rooted in our first-class ability to assist our foreign clients navigate

the specificities of the French employment and labor law market through our

leading full-service expertise."



