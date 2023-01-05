checkAd

Fromont Briens And Littler Announce Separation

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Fromont Briens, one of the largest French employment
and labor law firm representing management from its offices in Lyon and Paris,
and Littler, the world's largest employment and labor law practice representing
management, have announced the ending of their formal partnership.

Sophie Pe'licier-Loevenbruck, a partner at Fromont Briens in Paris involved in
the international development of the firm, explains: " International work - and
the mindset that goes with it - has always been part of our story, and one of
the pillars of the firm's development since its creation in 1993. This mutually
agreed separation is the beginning of a new phase in our international practice,
deeply rooted in our first-class ability to assist our foreign clients navigate
the specificities of the French employment and labor law market through our
leading full-service expertise."

"We have mutually agreed upon the termination of our agreement, as Littler will
continue to serve the French needs of its clients" said Stephan Swinkels, a
Littler shareholder who helps lead the development and integration of the firm's
global practice.

Nazanine Farzam, a partner at Fromont Briens involved in the international
development of the firm from its Lyon office, confirms: "Fromont Briens will
continue to offer to its international clients the services of a leading French
firm, recognized for its expertise in understanding the specificities of the
strategic and complex issues at play in the local employment market".

Fromont Briens and Littler mutually confirm that they do not exclude, in the
future, the opportunity to combine their talents to fully serve the needs of
their clients.

Press Contact:

Sylvain Deleuze, Head of Communications

mailto:communication@fromont-briens.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978000/Fromont_Briens_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fromont-briens
-and-littler-announce-separation-301714450.html

Contact:

+33(0) 1 72 74 01 29

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167526/5409836
OTS: Fromont Briens



