Market Survey Industrial managers call for more green power - renewable energies set to be a key location factor of the future (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - For Germany as a business location, the rapid expansion of
renewable energies is critical for the future: for 70 percent of companies
planning investments in the next five years, the availability of green power is
already central to the investment decision. And, according to 90 percent of the
around 250 top managers of companies surveyed in Germany, its importance will
continue to grow. The survey was conducted by the "The Transatlantic Sun & Wind
Belt" initiative together with the research institute Kantar. From October to
December 2022, around 250 decision-makers from international corporations and
large SMEs were surveyed.

"Without the rapid expansion of renewable energies, Germany as a business
location will lose its appeal in international competition," said Milan
Nitzschke, Co-Founder of the transatlantic business initiative Sun & Wind Belt.
Companies complain that regulation remains too complicated and see a lack of
political will to implement it. Overall, executives rate Germany in the
mid-range compared to international competition for renewable energy. "In view
of the rapid progress being made in other countries, such as the current
multi-billion investment program in the U.S., this assessment is likely to
deteriorate even further very soon," Nitzschke added. "The surprisingly positive
consequence: 75 percent of survey participants want to take the expansion into
their own hands and invest in their own renewable expansion."

The survey also allows conclusions to be drawn about how regional attractiveness
for companies is changing. Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania occupy the top three places among the German
states with the best conditions for the rapid expansion of renewable energies.
From the companies' point of view, this also means the best chances of
attracting investors for new locations. In contrast, the southern German states
are at a disadvantage.

The details of the survey can be found here
05/market-survey-industrial-managers-call-for-more-green-power-renewable-energie
s-set-to-be-a-key-location-factor-of-the-future/) .

Downloads

Graphics PDF (https://sunandwindbelt.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PDF_EN.zip)

Graphics EPS (https://sunandwindbelt.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EPS_EN.zip)

Graphics JPG (https://sunandwindbelt.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/JPG_EN.zip)

About the Sun & Wind Belt

The Transatlantic Sun & Wind Belt is the first German-U.S. business initiative
to promote the acceleration of the transition to renewable energies and the
green transformation more broadly, aiming to drive in-depth cooperation between
the United States and Europe. Founded in 2021, the group has gained support and
engaged participation from the largest private sector actors in the renewable
energy sector on both sides of the Atlantic. With the goal of establishing a
stable and transparent joint regulatory framework that prioritizes renewable
energy, the Sun & Wind Belt initiates dialogue with political stakeholders and
promotes the exchange of expertise, best practices, and investment between the
U.S. and Germany-the two largest market-based leaders in renewable energy
development and deployment.

