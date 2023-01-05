Market Survey Industrial managers call for more green power - renewable energies set to be a key location factor of the future (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - For Germany as a business location, the rapid expansion of

renewable energies is critical for the future: for 70 percent of companies

planning investments in the next five years, the availability of green power is

already central to the investment decision. And, according to 90 percent of the

around 250 top managers of companies surveyed in Germany, its importance will

continue to grow. The survey was conducted by the "The Transatlantic Sun & Wind

Belt" initiative together with the research institute Kantar. From October to

December 2022, around 250 decision-makers from international corporations and

large SMEs were surveyed.



"Without the rapid expansion of renewable energies, Germany as a business

location will lose its appeal in international competition," said Milan

Nitzschke, Co-Founder of the transatlantic business initiative Sun & Wind Belt.

Companies complain that regulation remains too complicated and see a lack of

political will to implement it. Overall, executives rate Germany in the

mid-range compared to international competition for renewable energy. "In view

of the rapid progress being made in other countries, such as the current

multi-billion investment program in the U.S., this assessment is likely to

deteriorate even further very soon," Nitzschke added. "The surprisingly positive

consequence: 75 percent of survey participants want to take the expansion into

their own hands and invest in their own renewable expansion."



