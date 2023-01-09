Huma to provide best-in-class digital clinical trials solutions through landmark acquisition of Alcedis
- Acquisition combines award-winning digital health platform with global
clinical research expertise acquired over 25 years
- Creates new and advanced digital solutions across all phases of clinical
trials
- Accelerates patient recruitment and the development of new therapies through
end-to-end digital-first research and care
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company,
today announced that it has acquired Alcedis GmbH ("Alcedis"), a market-leader
for data driven clinical research and technology. Through the acquisition, Huma
will form an advanced clinical trials division offering digital solutions across
the entire development pipeline, from early stage through to Phase IV hybrid and
fully decentralized trials.
Integrating Alcedis' clinical and operational know-how with Huma's digital
expertise will make Huma the optimal healthtech provider, able to support the
seamless integration of digital technology into clinical trials.
Headquartered in Germany, Alcedis has more than 25 years of clinical trial
experience. Huma's award-winning technologies have been deployed since 2011.
Between them, Huma and Alcedis have managed nearly a thousand studies across a
wide range of therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, immunology,
cardiovascular, respiratory, neurodegenerative, musculoskeletal, dermatology and
metabolic diseases, in over 60 countries involving more than 650,000
participants.
Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "Huma has been a leader in
digital-first care and research, partnering with health systems and pharma
companies and now with this acquisition we're set to redefine the clinical
trials sector."
Hanno Härtlein, Managing Director Alcedis, said: "We are excited to be joining
the Huma family, bringing our clinical trials expertise and capabilities to
combine with those of Huma's award-winning technology-platform. Together, we
will offer substantially greater benefit to pharmaceutical, medtech, clinical
research organisation, and academic partners for their research projects."
Jeanne Kehren, Senior Vice President, Digital & Commercial Innovation & Chief
Information Officer, Bayer AG, said: "It is fascinating that back in 2020 at the
JPM Healthcare Conference, Dan and I spent several hours debating how digital
health companies should meet customer needs and become the one-stop-shop partner
of choice, providing technology and operational capabilities across all phases
of clinical trials. Fast forward to 2023 and I am excited to see this becoming a
reality! Breaking the artificial divide between on- and off-line is the key. The
combined company will offer a one-stop shop for remote access, data, logistics
and execution with advanced digital technology shaping a new clinical research
ecosystem."
Financial terms are not disclosed.
About Huma
Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances
digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller
lives.
Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and
clinics, with 1.8+ million active users in healthcare and 650,000+ participants
across research. Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device powers:
- remote patient monitoring (RPM) for health systems
- companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies
- virtual clinical trials to accelerate research
Huma's Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trial (DCT) platform now includes the
clinical expertise of Alcedis GmbH (https://www.alcedis.de/en) , a global
digital first clinical trials company and market-leader for data driven clinical
research and technology.
