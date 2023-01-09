Huma to provide best-in-class digital clinical trials solutions through landmark acquisition of Alcedis

London and Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Acquisition combines award-winning digital health platform with global

clinical research expertise acquired over 25 years

- Creates new and advanced digital solutions across all phases of clinical

trials

- Accelerates patient recruitment and the development of new therapies through

end-to-end digital-first research and care



Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company,

today announced that it has acquired Alcedis GmbH ("Alcedis"), a market-leader

for data driven clinical research and technology. Through the acquisition, Huma

will form an advanced clinical trials division offering digital solutions across

the entire development pipeline, from early stage through to Phase IV hybrid and

fully decentralized trials.



