Sarah Otten Joins Medison Pharma as VP, GM Americas Region

For the past 3 years, Sarah has held the position of VP Global Market Access andCommercial Strategy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she spent 9 yearsat Vertex Pharmaceuticals holding senior roles in Commercial and CorporateCompliance, including Executive Director Global Geographic Expansion and Head ofLatin America, and an additional 12 years at Pfizer, where she held numerousroles in sales operations and market access."After 2 decades in the pharmaceutical industry, I am thrilled to join Medison.Over the years I've gained extensive experience through various strategic andoperational roles at global, regional and local levels enabling me to recognizethat Medison is building a truly distinctive and innovative platform thataspires to break through barriers and redefine the future of pharma," saysSarah. "My experience with the Latin America region has shown me repeatedly howimportant it is to make advanced therapies accessible for this population,changing the lives of so many patients in need. I am happy to become a part ofsuch a like-minded team", Sarah adds."Sarah has joined Medison out of a belief in our vision, in our platform, and inthe methodology we employ to accelerate patient access to lifesaving therapiesfor rare and severe diseases," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of MedisonPharma. "Sarah brings with her a deep understanding of Latin America and immenseknowledge and experience in promoting regional growth. Her experience in globalexpansion and her willingness to go above and beyond for global health is avalued addition to our team.""Having worked with Sarah in the past, I am thrilled with her joining Medison. Iam confident that her broad commercial experience, resilience, and values willhighly contribute to our international team and to our global vision," addsVictor Papamoniodis, VP International Markets, Medison Pharma.About Medison PharmaMedison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highlyinnovative therapies to patients in international markets.Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform forhighly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making thebest available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets.Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leadingpharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.