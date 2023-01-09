checkAd

Sarah Otten Joins Medison Pharma as VP, GM Americas Region

Petach Tikvah, Israel and Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sarah Otten will
lead Medison's Americas region covering Canada and Latin America. Sarah brings
vast geographical expansion experience in international markets.

Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma
company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients
in international markets ("Medison"), is proud to announce the joining of Sarah
Otten , in the role of VP, GM of Medison's Americas Region.

For the past 3 years, Sarah has held the position of VP Global Market Access and
Commercial Strategy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she spent 9 years
at Vertex Pharmaceuticals holding senior roles in Commercial and Corporate
Compliance, including Executive Director Global Geographic Expansion and Head of
Latin America, and an additional 12 years at Pfizer, where she held numerous
roles in sales operations and market access.

"After 2 decades in the pharmaceutical industry, I am thrilled to join Medison.
Over the years I've gained extensive experience through various strategic and
operational roles at global, regional and local levels enabling me to recognize
that Medison is building a truly distinctive and innovative platform that
aspires to break through barriers and redefine the future of pharma," says
Sarah. "My experience with the Latin America region has shown me repeatedly how
important it is to make advanced therapies accessible for this population,
changing the lives of so many patients in need. I am happy to become a part of
such a like-minded team", Sarah adds.

"Sarah has joined Medison out of a belief in our vision, in our platform, and in
the methodology we employ to accelerate patient access to lifesaving therapies
for rare and severe diseases," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison
Pharma. "Sarah brings with her a deep understanding of Latin America and immense
knowledge and experience in promoting regional growth. Her experience in global
expansion and her willingness to go above and beyond for global health is a
valued addition to our team."

"Having worked with Sarah in the past, I am thrilled with her joining Medison. I
am confident that her broad commercial experience, resilience, and values will
highly contribute to our international team and to our global vision," adds
Victor Papamoniodis, VP International Markets, Medison Pharma.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly
innovative therapies to patients in international markets.

Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for
highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the
best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets.
Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading
pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.

To learn more visit http://www.medisonpharma.com/

Medison Contact

Inbal Chen, Corporate Communications

T: +972-54-4400784

E:
look/2QDO6K5L/inbalc@medisonpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979597/Sarah_Otten.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224/MEDISON_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sarah-otten-jo
ins-medison-pharma-as-vp-gm-americas-region-301716405.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150016/5411903
OTS: Medison Pharma



