Mars Petcare and the Broad Institute create open-access database of dog and cat genomes to advance preventive pet care
New York (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The genome database will power ongoing scientific efforts worldwide and help
advance individualized pet health care
- Insights from this partnership will feed into the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(TM), a
longitudinal study to understand pet health and disease, transforming pet care
for future generations of dogs and cats
- Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics President, Nefertiti Greene, hailed the
partnership as an "important milestone" and "integral to drive scientific
breakthroughs for the future of pet health"
Mars Petcare is partnering with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a world
leader in the genetic and molecular analysis of diseases, to create one of the
largest open access cat and dog genome databases in the world.
- The genome database will power ongoing scientific efforts worldwide and help
advance individualized pet health care
- Insights from this partnership will feed into the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(TM), a
longitudinal study to understand pet health and disease, transforming pet care
for future generations of dogs and cats
- Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics President, Nefertiti Greene, hailed the
partnership as an "important milestone" and "integral to drive scientific
breakthroughs for the future of pet health"
Mars Petcare is partnering with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a world
leader in the genetic and molecular analysis of diseases, to create one of the
largest open access cat and dog genome databases in the world.
Genomes from 10,000 dogs and 10,000 cats enrolled in the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK
(https://marspetcarebiobank.com/) (TM) initiative will be sequenced over the
next 10 years. Insights from the open access database can help advance
individualized pet health care for future generations of dogs and cats.
The full genome sequence and variant data of the 20,000 pets will be made
publicly available via the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)
Sequence Read Archive, enabling scientific investigation across a range of
areas, such as in-depth dog- and cat-breed ancestry, new genetic mutations
specific to certain dog and cat breeds and how they link to diseases, as well as
pets' aging process.
Mars Petcare anticipates releasing the first raw genome sequences as soon as
they become available throughout 2023, with additional, processed data to follow
as pets are enrolled in the biobank study. Mars Petcare scientists will be
analyzing data and publishing initial results for the scientific community
throughout 2023 and beyond.
Nefertiti Greene, Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics President, said:
"The opportunity to better understand cat and dog genetics through specifically
designed gene sequencing studies is an important milestone that will help us
deliver on our Purpose: A Better World For Pets. Together with our partners at
the Broad Institute we hope to find several key ways to provide clinically
focused, real-world data. This is essential for developing more effective
precision medicines and that lead to scientific breakthroughs for the future of
pet health."
By connecting the in-depth genome sequencing data to biological samples, health
and lifestyle data from 20,000 dogs and cats in the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(TM)
study, Mars Petcare aims to find new ways to prevent or predict a wide range of
(https://marspetcarebiobank.com/) (TM) initiative will be sequenced over the
next 10 years. Insights from the open access database can help advance
individualized pet health care for future generations of dogs and cats.
The full genome sequence and variant data of the 20,000 pets will be made
publicly available via the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)
Sequence Read Archive, enabling scientific investigation across a range of
areas, such as in-depth dog- and cat-breed ancestry, new genetic mutations
specific to certain dog and cat breeds and how they link to diseases, as well as
pets' aging process.
Mars Petcare anticipates releasing the first raw genome sequences as soon as
they become available throughout 2023, with additional, processed data to follow
as pets are enrolled in the biobank study. Mars Petcare scientists will be
analyzing data and publishing initial results for the scientific community
throughout 2023 and beyond.
Nefertiti Greene, Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics President, said:
"The opportunity to better understand cat and dog genetics through specifically
designed gene sequencing studies is an important milestone that will help us
deliver on our Purpose: A Better World For Pets. Together with our partners at
the Broad Institute we hope to find several key ways to provide clinically
focused, real-world data. This is essential for developing more effective
precision medicines and that lead to scientific breakthroughs for the future of
pet health."
By connecting the in-depth genome sequencing data to biological samples, health
and lifestyle data from 20,000 dogs and cats in the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(TM)
study, Mars Petcare aims to find new ways to prevent or predict a wide range of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 93 | 0 |