Mars Petcare and the Broad Institute create open-access database of dog and cat genomes to advance preventive pet care

Genomes from 10,000 dogs and 10,000 cats enrolled in the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(https://marspetcarebiobank.com/) (TM) initiative will be sequenced over thenext 10 years. Insights from the open access database can help advanceindividualized pet health care for future generations of dogs and cats.The full genome sequence and variant data of the 20,000 pets will be madepublicly available via the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)Sequence Read Archive, enabling scientific investigation across a range ofareas, such as in-depth dog- and cat-breed ancestry, new genetic mutationsspecific to certain dog and cat breeds and how they link to diseases, as well aspets' aging process.Mars Petcare anticipates releasing the first raw genome sequences as soon asthey become available throughout 2023, with additional, processed data to followas pets are enrolled in the biobank study. Mars Petcare scientists will beanalyzing data and publishing initial results for the scientific communitythroughout 2023 and beyond.Nefertiti Greene, Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics President, said:"The opportunity to better understand cat and dog genetics through specificallydesigned gene sequencing studies is an important milestone that will help usdeliver on our Purpose: A Better World For Pets. Together with our partners atthe Broad Institute we hope to find several key ways to provide clinicallyfocused, real-world data. This is essential for developing more effectiveprecision medicines and that lead to scientific breakthroughs for the future ofpet health."By connecting the in-depth genome sequencing data to biological samples, healthand lifestyle data from 20,000 dogs and cats in the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK(TM)study, Mars Petcare aims to find new ways to prevent or predict a wide range of