Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa

Rosh HA'AYIN, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Yokogawa to offer Waterfall

Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products globally



Waterfall Security Solutions (https://waterfall-security.com/) , the leader in

OT cybersecurity, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Yokogawa

Electric Corporation, a leading provider of industrial automation and test and

measurement solutions. This new collaboration will make Waterfall's

industry-leading Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products and technologies

available to Yokogawa's customers globally. In a world where cyber threats to

industrial operations continue to become more powerful and more pervasive,

making unidirectional protections available more widely will dramatically

improve industrial security programs and preparedness.



"Operational and technical reliability is a key focus at Yokogawa. Our

collaboration with Waterfall will improve the security posture of Yokogawa

customers and will enable better protection of critical industrial

infrastructures from targeted ransomware and nation-state attacks," said Iijima

Katsunori, General Manager of Cyber Security Management at Yokogawa Electric.

"Yokogawa is proud and excited to support this initiative with Waterfall to

better serve the security needs of our joint customers."





"Our global collaboration with Yokogawa is driven by a shared commitment tosecure critical infrastructures around the world," said Lior Frenkel, CEO andCo-Founder at Waterfall . "Waterfall and Yokogawa have been aligned globally formany years. Together, we bring to our mutual customers strong unidirectionalprotections to meet modern cybersecurity challenges. We look forward tocontinuing our close cooperation in the years ahead."Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways and related products are proven to integrateeasily and reliably with Yokogawa products, both in Yokogawa laboratories and inthe field. Existing customers already benefit from Waterfall installations thatsupport Yokogawa platforms, including Exaopc, Exaquantum, and CI Server.With the new agreement in place, Waterfall and Yokogawa will be working on jointcommercial engagements and bundles to their mutual end-customers. Additionally,they will work hand in hand on on-going technical validations in the Yokogawalaboratory environment. The two will also share in marketing activities andevents showcasing the two technologies.In an increasingly digitized world, strong cyber defenses speed the developmentand adoption of technological innovations. Strong unidirectional security alsoenables and simplifies Yokogawa's customers' compliance with industrialcybersecurity best practices world-wide, including IEC 62443, France's ANSSI,NERC CIP, the IIoT Security Framework, CENELEC TS 50701, and many more. The newWaterfall Security and Yokogawa collaboration agreement makes all these benefitsavailable to Yokogawa customers world-wide.About Waterfall Security SolutionsWaterfall Security Solutions' unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keepthe world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries andinfrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliableoperations. The company's growing list of global customers includes nationalinfrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil andgas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more.Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary productscombine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-basedconnectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations andautomation systems.About YokogawaYokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, andinformation to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy,chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customerissues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chainwith the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transitionto autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to worktoward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global networkof 122 companies spanning 61 countries.