Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa
Rosh HA'AYIN, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Yokogawa to offer Waterfall
Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products globally
Waterfall Security Solutions (https://waterfall-security.com/) , the leader in
OT cybersecurity, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Yokogawa
Electric Corporation, a leading provider of industrial automation and test and
measurement solutions. This new collaboration will make Waterfall's
industry-leading Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products and technologies
available to Yokogawa's customers globally. In a world where cyber threats to
industrial operations continue to become more powerful and more pervasive,
making unidirectional protections available more widely will dramatically
improve industrial security programs and preparedness.
"Operational and technical reliability is a key focus at Yokogawa. Our
collaboration with Waterfall will improve the security posture of Yokogawa
customers and will enable better protection of critical industrial
infrastructures from targeted ransomware and nation-state attacks," said Iijima
Katsunori, General Manager of Cyber Security Management at Yokogawa Electric.
"Yokogawa is proud and excited to support this initiative with Waterfall to
better serve the security needs of our joint customers."
"Our global collaboration with Yokogawa is driven by a shared commitment to
secure critical infrastructures around the world," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and
Co-Founder at Waterfall . "Waterfall and Yokogawa have been aligned globally for
many years. Together, we bring to our mutual customers strong unidirectional
protections to meet modern cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to
continuing our close cooperation in the years ahead."
Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways and related products are proven to integrate
easily and reliably with Yokogawa products, both in Yokogawa laboratories and in
the field. Existing customers already benefit from Waterfall installations that
support Yokogawa platforms, including Exaopc, Exaquantum, and CI Server.
With the new agreement in place, Waterfall and Yokogawa will be working on joint
commercial engagements and bundles to their mutual end-customers. Additionally,
they will work hand in hand on on-going technical validations in the Yokogawa
laboratory environment. The two will also share in marketing activities and
events showcasing the two technologies.
In an increasingly digitized world, strong cyber defenses speed the development
and adoption of technological innovations. Strong unidirectional security also
enables and simplifies Yokogawa's customers' compliance with industrial
cybersecurity best practices world-wide, including IEC 62443, France's ANSSI,
NERC CIP, the IIoT Security Framework, CENELEC TS 50701, and many more. The new
Waterfall Security and Yokogawa collaboration agreement makes all these benefits
available to Yokogawa customers world-wide.
About Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions' unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep
the world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries and
infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliable
operations. The company's growing list of global customers includes national
infrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and
gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more.
Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary products
combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based
connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and
automation systems.
About Yokogawa
Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and
information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy,
chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer
issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain
with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition
to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work
toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network
of 122 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit
http://www.yokogawa.com/
