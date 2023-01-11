Germany's Digital Economy to Break EUR 200 Billion Mark

Berlin (ots) - The German digital sector will smash its previous record for

turnover in 2023, predicts the country's leading digital industry association.



Digital is doing extremely well in Deutschland. That's the conclusion of a study

by industry organization Bitkom. It calculates that digital business in Europe's

largest economy will be worth EUR 203.4 billion this year. That represents a

year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent. It would be the first time turnover has

passed the 200-billion-euro mark.



