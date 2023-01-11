checkAd

Germany's Digital Economy to Break EUR 200 Billion Mark

Berlin (ots) - The German digital sector will smash its previous record for
turnover in 2023, predicts the country's leading digital industry association.

Digital is doing extremely well in Deutschland. That's the conclusion of a study
by industry organization Bitkom. It calculates that digital business in Europe's
largest economy will be worth EUR 203.4 billion this year. That represents a
year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent. It would be the first time turnover has
passed the 200-billion-euro mark.

Bitkom also predicts 4.8 percent global growth in the sector, with total value
reaching more than 4.3 trillion euros. The United States currently dominates
digital industry with 35.7 percent of the world market. It's followed by China,
Japan, Britain and Germany.

"The digital sector in Germany continues to enjoy stable growth and is
excellently positioned internationally," says Asha-Maria Sharma, digital expert
at Germany Trade & Invest, the country's international business promotion
agency. "The sector is at the heart of climate protection solutions, and new
markets are opening up in a variety of areas, including mobility, health and
production. Software and in particular artificial intelligence are two pillars.
So there are many reasons for both international and domestic companies to
expand."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

