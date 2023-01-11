Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" luxury recruitment fair

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Glion Institute of Higher Education, a leading business

school specializing in hospitality and luxury, has joined forces with The Vendôm

Company for the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" trade show

dedicated exclusively to recruitment in the luxury sector. The show will be held

in Paris, in virtual and face-to-face mode simultaneously, at the Hôtel Le

Marois on 25, 26 and 27 January.



Created by The Vendôm Company's CEO, Laetitia Girard, the new edition of the

"EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" recruitment fair capitalizes on the success of its

predecessor which took place from 7 to 9 October 2022, bringing together 100

luxury professionals, brands and schools. In all, an audience of more than 3,000

talents from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia attended the talks and

online workshops available during the latest edition of the show.



