Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" luxury recruitment fair
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Glion Institute of Higher Education, a leading business
school specializing in hospitality and luxury, has joined forces with The Vendôm
Company for the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" trade show
dedicated exclusively to recruitment in the luxury sector. The show will be held
in Paris, in virtual and face-to-face mode simultaneously, at the Hôtel Le
Marois on 25, 26 and 27 January.
Created by The Vendôm Company's CEO, Laetitia Girard, the new edition of the
"EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" recruitment fair capitalizes on the success of its
predecessor which took place from 7 to 9 October 2022, bringing together 100
luxury professionals, brands and schools. In all, an audience of more than 3,000
talents from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia attended the talks and
online workshops available during the latest edition of the show.
In 2023, The Vendôm Company is innovating by changing the format of the
EXCELLENCE by Vendôm trade show, which will be held online over three days, as
well as physically in Paris for one day at the Hôtel Le Marois. The new edition
will be based on lively exchanges, while enabling professionals and candidates
to follow it from everywhere in the world.
This annual event is aimed at recruiters, candidates, hotel and luxury
management schools. Embodying the luxury industry's cherished values of
integrity, passion, excellence and commitment, the days are organized around
online or face-to-face private interviews with recruiters, workshops and talks
of which the content has been designed in collaboration with Glion, a benchmark
educational institution in the hospitality industry.
" EXCELLENCE by Vendôme 2023 will bring together professionals and aspiring
professionals from the world of luxury in a common development dynamic: our
objective is to effect a paradigm shift in recruitment by returning to its very
essence - human beings - as well as to promote enhanced knowledge of luxury
Maisons and job opportunities ", says Laetitia Girard.
" The employability of our students is one of the great strengths of our
institution. This show is a unique opportunity to discover these exceptional
Maisons and their leaders. For luxury industry players, this is a
not-to-be-missed event enabling them to identify future talents", comments
Francine Cuagnier, Marketing Director Glion.
Designed in collaboration with Glion, an academic institution renowned for its
excellence, the program of talks will enable luxury industry stakeholders to
share their thoughts on major issues in the sector and recruitment through a
