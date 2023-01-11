checkAd

Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" luxury recruitment fair

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Glion Institute of Higher Education, a leading business
school specializing in hospitality and luxury, has joined forces with The Vendôm
Company for the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" trade show
dedicated exclusively to recruitment in the luxury sector. The show will be held
in Paris, in virtual and face-to-face mode simultaneously, at the Hôtel Le
Marois on 25, 26 and 27 January.

Created by The Vendôm Company's CEO, Laetitia Girard, the new edition of the
"EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" recruitment fair capitalizes on the success of its
predecessor which took place from 7 to 9 October 2022, bringing together 100
luxury professionals, brands and schools. In all, an audience of more than 3,000
talents from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia attended the talks and
online workshops available during the latest edition of the show.

In 2023, The Vendôm Company is innovating by changing the format of the
EXCELLENCE by Vendôm trade show, which will be held online over three days, as
well as physically in Paris for one day at the Hôtel Le Marois. The new edition
will be based on lively exchanges, while enabling professionals and candidates
to follow it from everywhere in the world.

This annual event is aimed at recruiters, candidates, hotel and luxury
management schools. Embodying the luxury industry's cherished values of
integrity, passion, excellence and commitment, the days are organized around
online or face-to-face private interviews with recruiters, workshops and talks
of which the content has been designed in collaboration with Glion, a benchmark
educational institution in the hospitality industry.

" EXCELLENCE by Vendôme 2023 will bring together professionals and aspiring
professionals from the world of luxury in a common development dynamic: our
objective is to effect a paradigm shift in recruitment by returning to its very
essence - human beings - as well as to promote enhanced knowledge of luxury
Maisons and job opportunities ", says Laetitia Girard.

" The employability of our students is one of the great strengths of our
institution. This show is a unique opportunity to discover these exceptional
Maisons and their leaders. For luxury industry players, this is a
not-to-be-missed event enabling them to identify future talents", comments
Francine Cuagnier, Marketing Director Glion.

Designed in collaboration with Glion, an academic institution renowned for its
excellence, the program of talks will enable luxury industry stakeholders to
share their thoughts on major issues in the sector and recruitment through a
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" luxury recruitment fair Glion Institute of Higher Education, a leading business school specializing in hospitality and luxury, has joined forces with The Vendôm Company for the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" trade show dedicated exclusively to recruitment in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Supermicro bringt neues, besseres, schnelleres und umweltfreundlicheres X13-Server-Portfolio mit ...
240 Leser
Neues Jahr mit alten Risiken, Kommentar zur Autoindustrie von Joachim Herr
204 Leser
Nanoprecise Sci Corp beschafft 10 Millionen US-Dollar durch Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde
164 Leser
Vestel fügt VIDAA zu seinem Angebot an Smart-TVs ab 2023 hinzu
160 Leser
Stabiles Geschäftsjahr für LOTTO Rheinland-Pfalz (FOTO)
152 Leser
42Gears MDM erweitert das Drucker- und RFID-Gerätemanagement von Zebra Technologies
152 Leser
Die 25 besten Arbeitgeber Deutschlands für 2023: Glassdoor verleiht Awards für Mitarbeiter:innenzufriedenheit
148 Leser
S'YOUNG und Jo Loves vertiefen ihre Partnerschaft und stärken die Verbindung von Jo Loves ...
144 Leser
PSP Investments gibt zwei Ernennungen für Senior-Führungspositionen bekannt
140 Leser
Kapital 1852 übernimmt Mehrheit an Reinigungsgeräte-Hersteller SPRiNTUS - CARL und ...
140 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1236 Leser
CES 2023: Sensoren von Bosch machen das Leben der Menschen sicherer und komfortabler / Technologie für ...
752 Leser
EBO X von Enabot, der Roboterbegleiter für den Haushalt, wurde auf der CES 2023 als ...
740 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
616 Leser
NDR, WDR, SZ: Interne Dokumente zeigen mögliche Milliardenverschwendung bei PCR-Tests - Lauterbach: ...
576 Leser
Richtig abgesichert in 5 Schritten - Dr. Johannes Neder verrät, worauf es bei der Vorsorge ...
520 Leser
Warnungen reichen nicht, Kommentar zur Regulierung des Krypto-Marktes von Alex Wehnert
512 Leser
Die ULED-X-Technologie, ein generationsübergreifendes Upgrade für Hisense, wird erstmalig ...
508 Leser
Faktenkontor, deep digital und Havana Orange bündeln ihre Kompetenzen in PER
456 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
440 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
2539 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2060 Leser
Transparenzregister nicht mehr frei zugänglich: Aufgrund des Urteils des Europäischen Gerichtshofs vom 20.11.2022 ist das Transparenzregister ...
1937 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
1932 Leser
enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
1568 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
1484 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1436 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1236 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7715 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6054 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5055 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
4791 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4372 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3908 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3496 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3449 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3426 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3188 Leser