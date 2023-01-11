checkAd

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Launches Global Campaign to Unite World on Climate Action Ahead of COP28

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- 'United on Climate Action Towards COP28' will be theme of ADSW 2023, taking
place next week in UAE capital and hosted by Masdar

The clock is ticking... on the countdown to a sustainable future . Abu Dhabi
Sustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainable
development hosted by Masdar, has responded to the need for immediate climate
action with the launch of a campaign dedicated to uniting global leaders on the
journey to net zero.

The ' #UnitedonClimateAction ' campaign kicks off with an impactful video
(https://share.masdar.ae:5001/sharing/LgQRDxq3n) , featuring calls to climate
action from international leaders like His Majesty King Charles III, King of the
United Kingdom, HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and
Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar,
and John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The UAE
will be hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) from
November 30-December 12 this year.

ADSW 2023, taking place from January 14 to 19, will convene heads of state,
policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for
impactful dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. The Week will
feature high-level sessions focused on the key priorities for sustainable
development, and will drive discussion and debate around climate action in the
run-up to COP28.

For more information on ADSW, please visit
https://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/ADSW

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae/ and connect:
facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008
by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW has
brought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors,
entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action and
innovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogue
and providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for a
net-zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentum
between COP27 and COP28.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and
one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development
and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address
global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in
over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and
advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is
targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW)
by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million
tonnes by the same year.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973444/ADSW_ENG_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973446/Masdar_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abu-dhabi-sust
ainability-week-launches-global-campaign-to-unite-world-on-climate-action-ahead-
of-cop28-301719332.html

Contact:

For media inquiries,
please contact: adsw@edelman.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72928/5414241
OTS: Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company



