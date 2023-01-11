Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Launches Global Campaign to Unite World on Climate Action Ahead of COP28

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



The ' #UnitedonClimateAction ' campaign kicks off with an impactful video(https://share.masdar.ae:5001/sharing/LgQRDxq3n) , featuring calls to climateaction from international leaders like His Majesty King Charles III, King of theUnited Kingdom, HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry andAdvanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar,and John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The UAEwill be hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) fromNovember 30-December 12 this year.ADSW 2023, taking place from January 14 to 19, will convene heads of state,policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, forimpactful dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. The Week willfeature high-level sessions focused on the key priorities for sustainabledevelopment, and will drive discussion and debate around climate action in therun-up to COP28.For more information on ADSW, please visithttps://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/ADSWFor more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae/ and connect:facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdarAbout Abu Dhabi Sustainability WeekAbu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW hasbrought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors,entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action andinnovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogueand providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for anet-zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentumbetween COP27 and COP28.About MasdarAbu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion andone of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the developmentand deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to addressglobal sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active inover 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives andadvance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi NationalOil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu DhabiNational Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company istargeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW)by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 milliontonnes by the same year.