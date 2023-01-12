checkAd

Credi2 develops joint BNPL solution for card-issuing financial institutions with Visa

Munich/Vienna (ots) - Fintech credi2 and Visa, a world leader in digital
payments, have entered a strategic cooperation as part of the Visa Fintech
Partner Connect program. Together they are developing a product that can be used
flexibly and that will in future facilitate "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) payments
with Visa credentials in the Central European markets. Providers who integrate
this white-label solution into their card apps gain access to a billion-dollar
market that is still largely untapped.

The new white-label offer for card-issuing banks, developed by credi2 in
cooperation with Visa, will enable cardholders to make flexible installment
payments via Visa credentials in future. This gives consumers the opportunity to
opt for a flexible partial payment before and after the online or POS purchase.
With the seamlessly integrated BNPL option, banks can benefit from a rapidly
growing pre- and post-purchase BNPL market worth billions. According to Juniper
Research
(https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/buy-now-pay-later-spend-reach-995-bn) the
BNPL market will amount to $995 Billion in 2026.

Changing payment methods

"Visa cards are accepted in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Because of the large reach, providers should think about their positioning in a
changing world of omni-channel payment methods," says Christian C. Waldheim,
Co-CEO at credi2. "Anyone who does not offer the option of flexible installment
payments is at risk of losing touch with the payment market." Young adults of
Generations Y and Z in particular are already using convenient BNPL solutions
that are integrated into the retailer's purchasing process. During the payment
journey, they can opt for flexible installment payments.

This BNPL solution is an alternative to previous options. Along with a Visa card
with a partial payment function, it offers a trustworthy means of payment that
enables users to subsequently convert purchase amounts into installment payments
("post purchase") - with high coverage and acceptance . "BNPL via Visa card
offers customers more flexibility, a better overview and helps to prevent their
account limit from being blocked by debiting the entire amount," says Waldheim.

A cooperation that helps BNPL to increase its reach

"We see a sustained consumer interest in flexible and at the same time secure
payment options. With the help of credi2, we can enable our issuing partners to
enter the market quickly and easily with essential infrastructure building
blocks," says Jakub Grzechnik, Head of Product at Visa in Central Europe. The
white-label solution developed by the two partners can be modularly adapted to
the requirements of the respective card-issuing financial institution.

About credi2

Credi2 is a specialist for white-label solutions in the field of "buy now, pay
later". The fintech enables banks and other card-issuing financial institutions
as well as merchants to offer modern sales financing solutions via the
BNPL-as-a-Service platform. Clients include some of the largest international
banks and merchants. Together with them, credi2 quickly launched and operates
innovative and very successful payment solutions.

The Vienna-based scale-up was founded in 2015 by Daniel Strieder, Michael
Handler and Jörg Skornschek. In addition to the founding trio, Christian C.
Waldheim is part of the management team. credi2 is a rapidly growing fintech
company with currently more than 90 employees from all over Europe.

Contact person for press inquiries:

Sara Zezelic
Tel.: 0043 664 928 80 78
E-Mail: mailto:sara.zezelic@credi2.com
Vienna, Austria

Extra content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121726/5414414
OTS: Credi2 GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  69   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Credi2 develops joint BNPL solution for card-issuing financial institutions with Visa Fintech credi2 and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have entered a strategic cooperation as part of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. Together they are developing a product that can be used flexibly and that will in future …

Nachrichten des Autors

Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the ...
340 Leser
Kanzleibooster GmbH: So umgehen Steuerkanzleien die klassischen Wachstumsschmerzen (FOTO)
312 Leser
Kapital 1852 übernimmt Mehrheit an Reinigungsgeräte-Hersteller SPRiNTUS - CARL und ...
252 Leser
Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
244 Leser
Gemeinsame Pressemitteilung: Europäische Nutzenbewertung in der Sackgasse (FOTO)
216 Leser
Yadea nimmt mit Einführung von drei neuen E-Mike-Modellen auf der CES 2023 den US-Markt ins ...
216 Leser
Das kostet Strom aktuell in Deutschland / Atlas für Strompreise zeigt regionale Strompreise ...
212 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
208 Leser
Grifols erzielt positive Topline-Ergebnisse der Phase 3b-Studie für seine Fibrinkleber zur ...
204 Leser
Eurotech abermals in der IIoT-Elite: Auszeichnung im Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) für weltweite industrielle IoT-Plattformen ...
200 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1332 Leser
EBO X von Enabot, der Roboterbegleiter für den Haushalt, wurde auf der CES 2023 als ...
740 Leser
NDR, WDR, SZ: Interne Dokumente zeigen mögliche Milliardenverschwendung bei PCR-Tests - Lauterbach: ...
624 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
616 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
604 Leser
Richtig abgesichert in 5 Schritten - Dr. Johannes Neder verrät, worauf es bei der Vorsorge ...
520 Leser
Die ULED-X-Technologie, ein generationsübergreifendes Upgrade für Hisense, wird erstmalig ...
508 Leser
CGTN: Chinas dynamische Null-COVID-Politik bildet die Grundlage für die Wiederöffnung des ...
504 Leser
Auswertung von Lohnsteuer-kompakt.de: In Bremen warten Steuerpflichtige am längsten auf ihre Steuererstattung (FOTO)
480 Leser
Prof. Dr. Gabriel Felbermayr übernimmt Jury-Vorsitz für "Vordenker Forum" von ...
460 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
2587 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2156 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
1996 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
1668 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1444 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1332 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1188 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1120 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7863 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6106 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5191 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
4791 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4372 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3908 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3604 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3490 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3465 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3188 Leser