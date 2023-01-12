checkAd

DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTS

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - - Acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic
neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare diseases that require life-long
chronic treatment. Monthly somatostatin analog (SSA) injections are the standard
of care as first-line medical treatment.

- Debiopharm is developing Debio 4126, a novel 3-month extended-release
octreotide formulation, to optimize acromegaly and GEP-NET patient care by
reducing injection frequency, which translates into an improved quality of life
and less time spent with medical visits.

- Debio 4126 is currently being investigated in two clinical studies. One of
them (study Debio 4126-102) is a phase 1b study in patients with acromegaly or
GEP-NETs. This study was designed to characterize the pharmacokinetic,
pharmacodynamic, efficacy, safety, and tolerability profiles of Debio 4126
administered intramuscularly (IM) every 3 months over an extended period.

Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based, global
biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patient was dosed with
Debio 4126, a 3-month extended-release formulation of octreotide, in their
open-label, non-randomized, single-arm, multicenter phase 1b study (Debio
4126-102). The study is composed of two patient cohorts - 1 group of patients
with acromegaly and 1 group with functioning GEP-NETs Patients will receive 4
injections of Debio 4126 for a total treatment duration of 48 weeks.

Debio 4126 is currently the only 3-month SSA in clinical development. The
development of Debio 4126 arises from Debiopharm's wish to leverage their
modified-release Debiosphere(TM) technology to alleviate the treatment burden of
patients with rare diseases, such as acromegaly and GEP-NETs, by reducing the
injection frequency to 4 injections per year.

In healthy volunteers, Debio 4126, an extended-release formulation of
octreotide, exhibited good bioavailability and sustained release for up to 3
months.(1) It has the potential to offer efficacy and safety similar to those of
marketed 1-month SSAs. If successful, Debio 4126 will equip healthcare
professionals with a new, more convenient option for treating acromegalic and
GEP/NET patients.

"Going into this 2-year long phase 1b trial, we look forward to ascertaining the
benefits of this extended-release formulation. We believe that patient quality
of life can be improved through the substantially reduced number of injections,
from 12 to 4/year," explained Dr Simona Ispas Jouron, Senior Medical Director,
Endocrinology & Rare Diseases at Debiopharm .
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 news aktuell   

