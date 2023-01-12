checkAd

International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Science and research will have a key role to play in
the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support this, a group of leading Ukrainian
mathematicians are founding a new centre for mathematical research, thanks to
funding from Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets. XTX Markets has committed
up to EUR1m in matched funding to establish the Centre, enabling any donations
or pledges in 2023 to be matched 100%.

The mission of the Centre will be to support top-level research in mathematics,
with special emphasis on training younger generations of mathematicians and the
development of mathematics in Ukraine.

Building on a strong mathematical tradition in Ukraine, the new Centre will be
driven by excellence and freedom in research. It will become a place where
mathematicians from all over the world can exchange new ideas, collaborate and
share their knowledge with researchers.

The Centre is likely to be based in Kyiv, Kharkiv or Lviv, with the final choice
of location being made in consultation with the mathematical community and other
partners. The Centre will value its international nature and diversity. The
Centre will also aim to join the European Research Centres on Mathematics
(ERCOM), a committee under the European Mathematical Society.

As an independent foundation, the Centre will be governed by a Board of
Trustees, consisting of leading figures from its partner organisations and
donors. A Scientific Board will oversee its mathematical programmes and
activities. The setup phase is being led by the Centre's Coordination Committee
and an international Advisory Board consisting of outstanding mathematicians.
Among these are four Fields Medal winners: Vladimir Drinfeld (University of
Chicago), Peter Scholze (University of Bonn and Director of the Max Planck
Institute), Maryna Viazovska (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) and Efim
Zelmanov (University of California in San Diego).

Maryna Viazovska, of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and winner of
the 2022 Fields Medal, commented: ''It is exciting to see the International
Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine gathering together the brightest mathematical
minds for such a wonderful project. The support from our Founding and Principal
Donor, XTX Markets, is crucial at this foundational stage and we look forward to
working with them going forward.''

Masha Vlasenko, of the Institute of Mathematics of the Polish Academy of
Sciences, commented: ''The idea of an independent mathematical institute in
Ukraine has been cherished by our colleagues for years. With the support from
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  97   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets Science and research will have a key role to play in the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support this, a group of leading Ukrainian mathematicians are founding a new centre for mathematical research, thanks to funding from Founding and Principal Donor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the ...
364 Leser
Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
288 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
248 Leser
Gemeinsame Pressemitteilung: Europäische Nutzenbewertung in der Sackgasse (FOTO)
216 Leser
Yadea nimmt mit Einführung von drei neuen E-Mike-Modellen auf der CES 2023 den US-Markt ins ...
216 Leser
28 % der Überschuldeten hatten 2021 Schulden bei Onlinehändlern
204 Leser
Grifols erzielt positive Topline-Ergebnisse der Phase 3b-Studie für seine Fibrinkleber zur ...
204 Leser
Bundesumweltministerin Steffi Lemke verleiht EDEKA den Blauen Engel für das ...
196 Leser
Kraftstoffpreise geben spürbar nach / Niedriger Ölpreis und stärkerer Euro ...
192 Leser
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Launches Global Campaign to Unite World on Climate Action Ahead of ...
188 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1332 Leser
EBO X von Enabot, der Roboterbegleiter für den Haushalt, wurde auf der CES 2023 als ...
744 Leser
NDR, WDR, SZ: Interne Dokumente zeigen mögliche Milliardenverschwendung bei PCR-Tests - Lauterbach: ...
624 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
616 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
604 Leser
Richtig abgesichert in 5 Schritten - Dr. Johannes Neder verrät, worauf es bei der Vorsorge ...
520 Leser
Die ULED-X-Technologie, ein generationsübergreifendes Upgrade für Hisense, wird erstmalig ...
508 Leser
CGTN: Chinas dynamische Null-COVID-Politik bildet die Grundlage für die Wiederöffnung des ...
504 Leser
Auswertung von Lohnsteuer-kompakt.de: In Bremen warten Steuerpflichtige am längsten auf ihre Steuererstattung (FOTO)
480 Leser
Faktenkontor, deep digital und Havana Orange bündeln ihre Kompetenzen in PER
460 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2156 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
1996 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
1668 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1444 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1332 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1188 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1120 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7867 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6110 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5191 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
4815 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4424 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3908 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3604 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3490 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3465 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3188 Leser