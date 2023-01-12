International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Science and research will have a key role to play in
the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support this, a group of leading Ukrainian
mathematicians are founding a new centre for mathematical research, thanks to
funding from Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets. XTX Markets has committed
up to EUR1m in matched funding to establish the Centre, enabling any donations
or pledges in 2023 to be matched 100%.
The mission of the Centre will be to support top-level research in mathematics,
with special emphasis on training younger generations of mathematicians and the
development of mathematics in Ukraine.
Building on a strong mathematical tradition in Ukraine, the new Centre will be
driven by excellence and freedom in research. It will become a place where
mathematicians from all over the world can exchange new ideas, collaborate and
share their knowledge with researchers.
The Centre is likely to be based in Kyiv, Kharkiv or Lviv, with the final choice
of location being made in consultation with the mathematical community and other
partners. The Centre will value its international nature and diversity. The
Centre will also aim to join the European Research Centres on Mathematics
(ERCOM), a committee under the European Mathematical Society.
As an independent foundation, the Centre will be governed by a Board of
Trustees, consisting of leading figures from its partner organisations and
donors. A Scientific Board will oversee its mathematical programmes and
activities. The setup phase is being led by the Centre's Coordination Committee
and an international Advisory Board consisting of outstanding mathematicians.
Among these are four Fields Medal winners: Vladimir Drinfeld (University of
Chicago), Peter Scholze (University of Bonn and Director of the Max Planck
Institute), Maryna Viazovska (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) and Efim
Zelmanov (University of California in San Diego).
Maryna Viazovska, of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and winner of
the 2022 Fields Medal, commented: ''It is exciting to see the International
Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine gathering together the brightest mathematical
minds for such a wonderful project. The support from our Founding and Principal
Donor, XTX Markets, is crucial at this foundational stage and we look forward to
working with them going forward.''
Masha Vlasenko, of the Institute of Mathematics of the Polish Academy of
Sciences, commented: ''The idea of an independent mathematical institute in
Ukraine has been cherished by our colleagues for years. With the support from
