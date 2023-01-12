International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Science and research will have a key role to play in

the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support this, a group of leading Ukrainian

mathematicians are founding a new centre for mathematical research, thanks to

funding from Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets. XTX Markets has committed

up to EUR1m in matched funding to establish the Centre, enabling any donations

or pledges in 2023 to be matched 100%.



The mission of the Centre will be to support top-level research in mathematics,

with special emphasis on training younger generations of mathematicians and the

development of mathematics in Ukraine.





Building on a strong mathematical tradition in Ukraine, the new Centre will bedriven by excellence and freedom in research. It will become a place wheremathematicians from all over the world can exchange new ideas, collaborate andshare their knowledge with researchers.The Centre is likely to be based in Kyiv, Kharkiv or Lviv, with the final choiceof location being made in consultation with the mathematical community and otherpartners. The Centre will value its international nature and diversity. TheCentre will also aim to join the European Research Centres on Mathematics(ERCOM), a committee under the European Mathematical Society.As an independent foundation, the Centre will be governed by a Board ofTrustees, consisting of leading figures from its partner organisations anddonors. A Scientific Board will oversee its mathematical programmes andactivities. The setup phase is being led by the Centre's Coordination Committeeand an international Advisory Board consisting of outstanding mathematicians.Among these are four Fields Medal winners: Vladimir Drinfeld (University ofChicago), Peter Scholze (University of Bonn and Director of the Max PlanckInstitute), Maryna Viazovska (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) and EfimZelmanov (University of California in San Diego).Maryna Viazovska, of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and winner ofthe 2022 Fields Medal, commented: ''It is exciting to see the InternationalCentre for Mathematics in Ukraine gathering together the brightest mathematicalminds for such a wonderful project. The support from our Founding and PrincipalDonor, XTX Markets, is crucial at this foundational stage and we look forward toworking with them going forward.''Masha Vlasenko, of the Institute of Mathematics of the Polish Academy ofSciences, commented: ''The idea of an independent mathematical institute inUkraine has been cherished by our colleagues for years. With the support from