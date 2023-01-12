Infosys Strong growth of 13.7% in constant currency in a seasonally weak quarter

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Strongest large deal wins in the last 8

quarters at $3.3 billion



Revenue guidance for FY23 revised to 16.0%-16.5%



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, reported strong Q3 performance with

year-on-year growth at 13.7% and sequential growth at 2.4% in constant currency.

Year on year growth was in double digits for most business segments and

geographical regions in constant currency terms. Large deal TCV for the quarter

was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion. Digital comprised

62.9% of overall revenues and grew at 21.7% in constant currency. Operating

margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%. FY23 revenue guidance

revised to 16.0%-16.5%. FY23 operating margin guidance retained at 21%-22%.



