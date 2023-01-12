checkAd

Infosys Strong growth of 13.7% in constant currency in a seasonally weak quarter

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Strongest large deal wins in the last 8
quarters at $3.3 billion

Revenue guidance for FY23 revised to 16.0%-16.5%

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, reported strong Q3 performance with
year-on-year growth at 13.7% and sequential growth at 2.4% in constant currency.
Year on year growth was in double digits for most business segments and
geographical regions in constant currency terms. Large deal TCV for the quarter
was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion. Digital comprised
62.9% of overall revenues and grew at 21.7% in constant currency. Operating
margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%. FY23 revenue guidance
revised to 16.0%-16.5%. FY23 operating margin guidance retained at 21%-22%.

"Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and
core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance,
industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the
unrelenting dedication of our employees", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "As
reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a
trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients. Our end-to-end
capabilities and global scale make us a preferred choice as clients look at
consolidating vendors. We remain focused on helping businesses accelerate their
digital agenda to uncover new value and growth, as well as improve operational
and cost effectiveness", he added.

21.7% YoY 13.7% YoY 21.5 % 13.4% YoY $3.3 bn

2.4% QoQ

CC Digital CC Revenue Operating margin Increase in EPS Large deal
growth growth TCV
(INR terms)


1. Key highlights:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 For nine months ended December 31,
2022

- Revenues in CC terms grew by 13.7% - Revenues in CC terms grew by 17.8%
YoY and 2.4% QoQ YoY
- Reported revenues at $4,659 million, - Reported revenues at $13,657
growth of 9.6% YoY million, growth of 13.5% YoY
- Digital revenues at 62.9% of total - Digital revenues at 61.9% of total
revenues, YoY CC growth of 21.7% revenues, YoY CC growth of 29.5%
- Operating margin at 21.5%, decline of - Operating margin at 21.0%, decline
2.0% YoY and stable QoQ of 2.6% YoY
- Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 3.3% - Basic EPS at $0.53, growth of 1.7%
YoY YoY
- FCF at $576 million, decline of 19.9% - FCF at $1,821 million, decline of
YoY; FCF conversion at 72.0% of net 20.6% YoY; FCF conversion at 81.4%
profit of net profit
