At a glance Intelligent UX in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé improves ergonomics (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - · Intuitive experience: The infotainment of the Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé eases use thanks to a completely changed display and operating
concept
· Enlarged interfaces: The 14.6-inch central screen of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé,
together with the 8.2-inch driver information display, sets standards in its
class
· Hassle free: The focus of the AI-Tech operating software was primarily on
simplifying the menu structures, improving the overview and direct operability.
· In sync with the latest technology: The split-screen view now also supports
the latest Android Auto and Apple CarPlay updates presented at CES 2023 in Las
Vegas.
An increased range of functions places high demands on ergonomics and usability.
With its all-new infotainment system and intelligent AI-Tech UX, the new Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé ensures safe and easy handling in every driving situation.
The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is uncluttered and clear. Its design
emphasizes the horizontal, thus not only optimizing the width effect but also
improving the impression of space. This reduction to the essentials is made
possible by integrating various controls into the new AI-Tech UX, which is
controlled by the enlarged central screen.
New display and operating concept on largest screens in its class
Now measuring 14.6 inches diagonally, the widescreen touchscreen display sits
eye-appealingly high on the dashboard without obstructing the view out the
windshield. Combined with the 8.2-inch driver information display, the new
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé offers the largest screen area in its class.
"We were concerned with much more than size when we developed the new AI-Tech
UX. The driving force behind the new system was to improve usability. Simpler
menu structures, personalizable widgets, and above all direct access to
essential vehicle functions were the primary development goals," says Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
explaining the intention behind the new software.
AI-Tech UX with intelligent split screen and widget function for direct access
In addition to generous display space and powerful hardware, it is above all the
usability of the software that determines the quality of the user experience.
For the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the development team therefore opted for a
zero-layer approach. Instead of complex and complicated submenus, all the
functions needed for driving, entertainment and communication are available at a
glance on the home page.
Zero-layer approach: Four areas with central tasks
The upper status bar, for example, displays the vehicle's readiness for
operation, the gear engaged, the remaining range and the connectivity of
