checkAd

At a glance Intelligent UX in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé improves ergonomics (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - · Intuitive experience: The infotainment of the Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé eases use thanks to a completely changed display and operating
concept

· Enlarged interfaces: The 14.6-inch central screen of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé,
together with the 8.2-inch driver information display, sets standards in its
class

· Hassle free: The focus of the AI-Tech operating software was primarily on
simplifying the menu structures, improving the overview and direct operability.

· In sync with the latest technology: The split-screen view now also supports
the latest Android Auto and Apple CarPlay updates presented at CES 2023 in Las
Vegas.

An increased range of functions places high demands on ergonomics and usability.
With its all-new infotainment system and intelligent AI-Tech UX, the new Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé ensures safe and easy handling in every driving situation.

The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is uncluttered and clear. Its design
emphasizes the horizontal, thus not only optimizing the width effect but also
improving the impression of space. This reduction to the essentials is made
possible by integrating various controls into the new AI-Tech UX, which is
controlled by the enlarged central screen.

New display and operating concept on largest screens in its class

Now measuring 14.6 inches diagonally, the widescreen touchscreen display sits
eye-appealingly high on the dashboard without obstructing the view out the
windshield. Combined with the 8.2-inch driver information display, the new
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé offers the largest screen area in its class.

"We were concerned with much more than size when we developed the new AI-Tech
UX. The driving force behind the new system was to improve usability. Simpler
menu structures, personalizable widgets, and above all direct access to
essential vehicle functions were the primary development goals," says Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
explaining the intention behind the new software.

AI-Tech UX with intelligent split screen and widget function for direct access

In addition to generous display space and powerful hardware, it is above all the
usability of the software that determines the quality of the user experience.
For the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the development team therefore opted for a
zero-layer approach. Instead of complex and complicated submenus, all the
functions needed for driving, entertainment and communication are available at a
glance on the home page.

Zero-layer approach: Four areas with central tasks

The upper status bar, for example, displays the vehicle's readiness for
operation, the gear engaged, the remaining range and the connectivity of
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

At a glance Intelligent UX in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé improves ergonomics (FOTO) · Intuitive experience: The infotainment of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé eases use thanks to a completely changed display and operating concept · Enlarged interfaces: The 14.6-inch central screen of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, together with the 8.2-inch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
392 Leser
Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the ...
364 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
316 Leser
28 % der Überschuldeten hatten 2021 Schulden bei Onlinehändlern
208 Leser
Die Zukunft von Elektrofahrzeugen: Integration von Zelle und Fahrgestell - Neta Auto und CATL entwickeln gemeinsam CIIC
200 Leser
Bundesumweltministerin Steffi Lemke verleiht EDEKA den Blauen Engel für das ...
196 Leser
Recession to slow Germany's advertising market in 2023 / The annual growth forecast by the JOM ...
192 Leser
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Launches Global Campaign to Unite World on Climate Action Ahead of ...
188 Leser
Das Monsanto-Erbe, Kommentar zu Bayer von Annette Becker
168 Leser
Public-Access-Lagoons(TM)-Projekte von Crystal Lagoons expandieren nach Israel
164 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1348 Leser
EBO X von Enabot, der Roboterbegleiter für den Haushalt, wurde auf der CES 2023 als ...
744 Leser
NDR, WDR, SZ: Interne Dokumente zeigen mögliche Milliardenverschwendung bei PCR-Tests - Lauterbach: ...
624 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
616 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
604 Leser
Die ULED-X-Technologie, ein generationsübergreifendes Upgrade für Hisense, wird erstmalig ...
508 Leser
CGTN: Chinas dynamische Null-COVID-Politik bildet die Grundlage für die Wiederöffnung des ...
504 Leser
Auswertung von Lohnsteuer-kompakt.de: In Bremen warten Steuerpflichtige am längsten auf ihre Steuererstattung (FOTO)
480 Leser
DIE EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF CARDIOVASCULAR IMAGING (EACVI) ARBEITET MIT SURGICAL SCIENCE ZUSAMMEN, ...
472 Leser
Faktenkontor, deep digital und Havana Orange bündeln ihre Kompetenzen in PER
460 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2156 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
1996 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
1868 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1444 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1348 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1188 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1120 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7899 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6130 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5191 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
4815 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4424 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3908 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3608 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3554 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3469 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3188 Leser