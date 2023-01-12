Shanghai/Munich (ots) - · Intuitive experience: The infotainment of the Aiways

· Hassle free: The focus of the AI-Tech operating software was primarily onsimplifying the menu structures, improving the overview and direct operability.· In sync with the latest technology: The split-screen view now also supportsthe latest Android Auto and Apple CarPlay updates presented at CES 2023 in LasVegas.An increased range of functions places high demands on ergonomics and usability.With its all-new infotainment system and intelligent AI-Tech UX, the new AiwaysU6 SUV-Coupé ensures safe and easy handling in every driving situation.The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is uncluttered and clear. Its designemphasizes the horizontal, thus not only optimizing the width effect but alsoimproving the impression of space. This reduction to the essentials is madepossible by integrating various controls into the new AI-Tech UX, which iscontrolled by the enlarged central screen.New display and operating concept on largest screens in its classNow measuring 14.6 inches diagonally, the widescreen touchscreen display sitseye-appealingly high on the dashboard without obstructing the view out thewindshield. Combined with the 8.2-inch driver information display, the newAiways U6 SUV-Coupé offers the largest screen area in its class."We were concerned with much more than size when we developed the new AI-TechUX. The driving force behind the new system was to improve usability. Simplermenu structures, personalizable widgets, and above all direct access toessential vehicle functions were the primary development goals," says Dr.Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,explaining the intention behind the new software.AI-Tech UX with intelligent split screen and widget function for direct accessIn addition to generous display space and powerful hardware, it is above all theusability of the software that determines the quality of the user experience.For the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the development team therefore opted for azero-layer approach. Instead of complex and complicated submenus, all thefunctions needed for driving, entertainment and communication are available at aglance on the home page.Zero-layer approach: Four areas with central tasksThe upper status bar, for example, displays the vehicle's readiness foroperation, the gear engaged, the remaining range and the connectivity of