Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1,000 km of the national grid
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The agreement extends the cooperation,
improving Israel's national grid monitoring to 1,000 kilometers. PrismaPower(TM)
will alert on events occurring on the network and enhance the ability to
incorporate renewable energy into the existing grid. Dr. Eran Inbar: "It is a
significant scale, on a global level. We are proud to work with Israel Electric
Corporation."
Israel Electric Corporation (https://www.iec.co.il/en/home) (IEC) has announced
that the agreement will extend its cooperation with Prisma Photonics
(https://www.prismaphotonics.com/) which has been using optical fibers to
monitor the national transmission grid since 2020. The extension will expand
Prisma Photonics' coverage to 1,000 km (over 620 miles), which is 20% of the
transmission grid. The solution will monitor events threatening the regular
operation of the power network and alert on faults with exact geographical
locations. Monitoring will allow better grid management, fast fault response,
and increase the grid's reliability. In addition, collected weather and grid
data will optimize the existing network, paving the way to better integrate
renewable energy sources on the path to net zero emissions and IEC's long-term
sustainable vision.
PrismaPower(TM) uses the existing optical fiber network to monitor
(https://www.prismaphotonics.com/solution/powerlines/) hundreds and even
thousands of kilometers on the grid. It measures weather conditions around the
electrical lines, locating faults and vandalism. The information and alerts
pinpoint the location of the closest power tower, enabling quick response to
restore service to normal. PrismaPower(TM) also uncovers slow processes such as
partial discharges, which can harm the network, thus allowing preventive
maintenance and increasing the power network's resiliency.
"We're happy to expand our collaboration with Prisma Photonics and believe in
the power of advanced technology to address environmental and climate
challenges, taking the energy ecosystem forward," says Amir Livne, Senior VP of
Strategy and Innovation, IEC . "Prisma Photonics adds an important aspect to
Israel Electric Corporation's commitment to innovation, developing and improving
our existing grid while facing the growth in power demand and realizing our
long-term net zero and renewable energy visions. A reliable, valuable, and
accessible electric supply for Israel must be maintained."
"We are extending our coverage to 1,000 km using new technology to a span no one
has attempted before. It is an impressive and trustful step by IEC, following
our initial collaboration", says Dr. Eran Inbar, Prisma Photonics CEO . "The
extension could improve the Israeli power ecosystem, presenting an innovative
solution to market obstacles here, in Israel, and abroad. Adding Dynamic Line
Rating to assess transmission line capacity will enhance power delivery over
existing lines during peak demand. Without installing additional sensors on the
wires, all this will be accomplished over IEC's existing optical fiber network."
The Prisma Photonics system is based on a groundbreaking technology anchored in
several patents. Having won several technological contests worldwide,
infrastructure operators have already used its technology globally.
PrismaPower(TM) is the world's first fiber optics based electrical overhead
powerline monitoring solution capable of monitoring thousands of kilometers. The
IEC deployment will grant both companies valuable data across different seasons
and geographies collected from overhead and underground transmission lines. This
data contains important insights that will help enhance the grid's reliability.
The extension by IEC reflects the importance that IEC sees in advanced novel
technologies that ensure the safety and integrity of the transmission system
side by side with environmental accountability.
About Prisma Photonics
Prisma Photonics helps keep the most critical large-scale infrastructure up &
running with a quantum leap in utility monitoring. Assisting utility operators
in their journey to net zero emissions and environmental goals, our customers
take responsibility for their assets with real-time actionable insights.
Featuring an innovative pay-as-you-grow model, we join Hyper-Scan
Fiber-Sensing(TM) technology with machine learning responding to safety and
operational scenarios.
Founded in 2017 by an expert team with a proven track record of building and
scaling companies in the lasers and deep-tech domain - Prisma Photonics enables
response-ability at scale.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israel-electri
c-corporation-and-prisma-photonics-signed-an-agreement-to-monitor-more-than-1-00
0-km-of-the-national-grid-301720418.html
Contact:
Prisma Photonics,
Eitan Elkin,
eitan.elkin@prismaphotonics.com,
+972-52-5522892
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167664/5415148
OTS: Prisma Photonics Ltd.
