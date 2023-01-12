Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1,000 km of the national grid

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The agreement extends the cooperation,

improving Israel's national grid monitoring to 1,000 kilometers. PrismaPower(TM)

will alert on events occurring on the network and enhance the ability to

incorporate renewable energy into the existing grid. Dr. Eran Inbar: "It is a

significant scale, on a global level. We are proud to work with Israel Electric

Corporation."



Israel Electric Corporation (https://www.iec.co.il/en/home) (IEC) has announced

that the agreement will extend its cooperation with Prisma Photonics

(https://www.prismaphotonics.com/) which has been using optical fibers to

monitor the national transmission grid since 2020. The extension will expand

Prisma Photonics' coverage to 1,000 km (over 620 miles), which is 20% of the

transmission grid. The solution will monitor events threatening the regular

operation of the power network and alert on faults with exact geographical

locations. Monitoring will allow better grid management, fast fault response,

and increase the grid's reliability. In addition, collected weather and grid

data will optimize the existing network, paving the way to better integrate

renewable energy sources on the path to net zero emissions and IEC's long-term

sustainable vision.





PrismaPower(TM) uses the existing optical fiber network to monitor(https://www.prismaphotonics.com/solution/powerlines/) hundreds and eventhousands of kilometers on the grid. It measures weather conditions around theelectrical lines, locating faults and vandalism. The information and alertspinpoint the location of the closest power tower, enabling quick response torestore service to normal. PrismaPower(TM) also uncovers slow processes such aspartial discharges, which can harm the network, thus allowing preventivemaintenance and increasing the power network's resiliency."We're happy to expand our collaboration with Prisma Photonics and believe inthe power of advanced technology to address environmental and climatechallenges, taking the energy ecosystem forward," says Amir Livne, Senior VP ofStrategy and Innovation, IEC . "Prisma Photonics adds an important aspect toIsrael Electric Corporation's commitment to innovation, developing and improvingour existing grid while facing the growth in power demand and realizing ourlong-term net zero and renewable energy visions. A reliable, valuable, andaccessible electric supply for Israel must be maintained.""We are extending our coverage to 1,000 km using new technology to a span no onehas attempted before. It is an impressive and trustful step by IEC, followingour initial collaboration", says Dr. Eran Inbar, Prisma Photonics CEO . "Theextension could improve the Israeli power ecosystem, presenting an innovativesolution to market obstacles here, in Israel, and abroad. Adding Dynamic LineRating to assess transmission line capacity will enhance power delivery overexisting lines during peak demand. Without installing additional sensors on thewires, all this will be accomplished over IEC's existing optical fiber network."The Prisma Photonics system is based on a groundbreaking technology anchored inseveral patents. Having won several technological contests worldwide,infrastructure operators have already used its technology globally.PrismaPower(TM) is the world's first fiber optics based electrical overheadpowerline monitoring solution capable of monitoring thousands of kilometers. TheIEC deployment will grant both companies valuable data across different seasonsand geographies collected from overhead and underground transmission lines. Thisdata contains important insights that will help enhance the grid's reliability.The extension by IEC reflects the importance that IEC sees in advanced noveltechnologies that ensure the safety and integrity of the transmission systemside by side with environmental accountability.About Prisma PhotonicsPrisma Photonics helps keep the most critical large-scale infrastructure up &running with a quantum leap in utility monitoring. Assisting utility operatorsin their journey to net zero emissions and environmental goals, our customerstake responsibility for their assets with real-time actionable insights.Featuring an innovative pay-as-you-grow model, we join Hyper-ScanFiber-Sensing(TM) technology with machine learning responding to safety andoperational scenarios.Founded in 2017 by an expert team with a proven track record of building andscaling companies in the lasers and deep-tech domain - Prisma Photonics enablesresponse-ability at scale.