Largest decentralised study of its kind shows high levels of engagement with Huma's study app
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- More than 90% of 2,524 participants invited to join a fully virtual COVID-19
study, run by Cambridge researchers, downloaded and registered on the study
app1
- Around 75% of participants completed digital biomarker assessments such as
resting heart rate, temperature and oxygen saturation at least once per week1
- Participants were aged 45 - 70 years old and took part for an average of 8
months1
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company,
today announced results of a new study in collaboration with the Medical
Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge showing that
participants using Huma's clinical trial platform had high, sustained levels of
engagement in an observational, fully remote COVID-19 study.
- More than 90% of 2,524 participants invited to join a fully virtual COVID-19
study, run by Cambridge researchers, downloaded and registered on the study
app1
- Around 75% of participants completed digital biomarker assessments such as
resting heart rate, temperature and oxygen saturation at least once per week1
- Participants were aged 45 - 70 years old and took part for an average of 8
months1
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company,
today announced results of a new study in collaboration with the Medical
Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge showing that
participants using Huma's clinical trial platform had high, sustained levels of
engagement in an observational, fully remote COVID-19 study.
The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research
(https://www.jmir.org/2023/1/e40602) 1, involved 62.61% (2524/4031) participants
from the longitudinal Fenland study
(https://www.mrc-epid.cam.ac.uk/research/studies/fenland-covid19/) , making it
the largest population-based study to-date exploring how digital technologies
can support population research.
From the participants, 90.21% (2277/2524) completed the app-based onboarding
process and signed e-consent. In addition to using the study app (available for
both iPhone and Android), each was also sent a digital pulse oximeter (to
measure blood oxygen levels) and thermometer. They were provided with remote
set-up assistance and were asked to record the following biomarkers:
- blood oxygen saturation (three times per week)
- body temperature (three times per week)
- resting heart rate (three times per week)
- activity levels (measured passively)
- respond to monthly questionnaires
- blood spot samples to test for the presence of coronavirus antibodies.
Participants had a positive experience with the study app, finding it easy to
use and quick to report measurements and symptoms. They took part in the
observational study for at least 6 months and most kept completing measures
until asked to stop; there was minimum drop off in engagement over the study
period. On average, people used the study app for 34.5 weeks (7.9 months), with
only 2.5% of participants withdrawing from the study. It was interesting to see
a higher engagement rate amongst the participants aged over 65.
Dr Arrash Yassaee, Global Clinical Director at Huma, said: "Huma is committed to
building robust clinical and scientific evidence for its technology. The high
level of engagement and retention we've seen in this study is very encouraging.
(https://www.jmir.org/2023/1/e40602) 1, involved 62.61% (2524/4031) participants
from the longitudinal Fenland study
(https://www.mrc-epid.cam.ac.uk/research/studies/fenland-covid19/) , making it
the largest population-based study to-date exploring how digital technologies
can support population research.
From the participants, 90.21% (2277/2524) completed the app-based onboarding
process and signed e-consent. In addition to using the study app (available for
both iPhone and Android), each was also sent a digital pulse oximeter (to
measure blood oxygen levels) and thermometer. They were provided with remote
set-up assistance and were asked to record the following biomarkers:
- blood oxygen saturation (three times per week)
- body temperature (three times per week)
- resting heart rate (three times per week)
- activity levels (measured passively)
- respond to monthly questionnaires
- blood spot samples to test for the presence of coronavirus antibodies.
Participants had a positive experience with the study app, finding it easy to
use and quick to report measurements and symptoms. They took part in the
observational study for at least 6 months and most kept completing measures
until asked to stop; there was minimum drop off in engagement over the study
period. On average, people used the study app for 34.5 weeks (7.9 months), with
only 2.5% of participants withdrawing from the study. It was interesting to see
a higher engagement rate amongst the participants aged over 65.
Dr Arrash Yassaee, Global Clinical Director at Huma, said: "Huma is committed to
building robust clinical and scientific evidence for its technology. The high
level of engagement and retention we've seen in this study is very encouraging.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 53 | 0 |