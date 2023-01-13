Global Leaders to Explore the Road to Net Zero at ADSW Summit

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will gather world leaders,

global CEOs, and international sustainability advocates to identify key

sustainability issues for coming year

- ADSW Summit speakers to include H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister

of Climate Change and Environment, and UAE and Simon Stiell, Executive

Secretary, UNFCCC

- Summit agenda will cover the upcoming COP28, pathway to net zero,

transformative tech, financing climate action, and food and energy security

- Other global speakers at ADSW 2023 will include John Kerry, US Special

Presidential Envoy for Climate



The ADSW Summit will take place on Monday and Tuesday, January 16 and 17,

bringing together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, and

entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues and

opportunities on the road to net zero.



