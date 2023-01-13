Global Leaders to Explore the Road to Net Zero at ADSW Summit
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will gather world leaders,
global CEOs, and international sustainability advocates to identify key
sustainability issues for coming year
- ADSW Summit speakers to include H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister
of Climate Change and Environment, and UAE and Simon Stiell, Executive
Secretary, UNFCCC
- Summit agenda will cover the upcoming COP28, pathway to net zero,
transformative tech, financing climate action, and food and energy security
- Other global speakers at ADSW 2023 will include John Kerry, US Special
Presidential Envoy for Climate
The ADSW Summit will take place on Monday and Tuesday, January 16 and 17,
bringing together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, and
entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues and
opportunities on the road to net zero.
The two-day summit is the flagship event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)
which runs from January 14 to 19. The summit will focus on how to scale up
transformative technology, the importance of international partnerships, food
security, how to shape the global financial architecture for climate action, and
how to secure a stable energy pathway to net zero. It will ensure an ongoing
dialogue between key stakeholders and provide opportunities to translate pledges
into practical solutions.
The ADSW Summit 2023 also comes in a vital year of climate action for the UAE,
with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the
country from November 30-December 12. COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference,
will see the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement -
assessing the progress made by countries on their national climate plans. Also
speaking at ADSW will be COP28 President-Designate, UAE Minister of Industry and
Advanced Technology, and Chairman of Masdar, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.
Confirmed speakers at the event include H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General,
COP28; H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Egypt, COP27 President;
H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment,
UAE; H.E. Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition, France; H.E.
Khadheeja Naseem, Minister of State for Environment, Climate Change and
Technology, Maldives; H.E. Sarah Ryglewski, Minister of State for Sustainable
Development, Federal Government, Germany; Amb. Patricia Espinosa-Cantellano,
Former Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
